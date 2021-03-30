Items submitted must be for events, activities, or programs which are open to the general public and not just to members of the submitting organization. Events on our online calendar may also be broadcast on 69News. Items for the direct promotion of or opposition to any elected official or candidate or proposed law, or any other political position will not be accepted. WFMZ-TV reserves the right but not the obligation to edit the event information for clarity or length. The responsibility for the content of the submissions lies with the organization and not with WFMZ-TV. If you submit an image or photo with your event, you agree that you own the rights to the image or photograph. We reserve the right to reject unsuitable or inappropriate postings at our sole discretion. As a family friendly website, we discourage events focused on drinking alcohol or bar-related activities. Any event information posted must pertain specifically to the organization listed above. We reserve the right to deny access to this site or any features of this website to anyone who violates our Terms of Use or who, in our sole judgment, interferes with the ability of others to enjoy our website or infringes on the rights of others.

Comments disabled.