The 4th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park "Food Truck Food Drive" had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can still help out! In fact, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley says their need is high right now, and they anticipate it will only grow as more people are out of work and without a paycheck. Right now Second Harvest can't accept food donations as that could spread the virus, but they desperately need cash donations so that they can buy food from their suppliers.
Every $1 donated can provide 6 meals, so please donate anything you can or share this fundraiser.
To make things even sweeter, WFMZ and Dorney Park will match your donations, up to $3,000. With your help, we hope to raise at least $6,000. That would be 18,000 meals!