Women around the world have been making history and forging new paths for hundreds of years. We know that the women of Eastern PA and Western NJ are no exception, and we want to tell their stories.. Help us identify local women who, in their daily lives, are making their own mark on history by simply defying stereotypes or through their work, passion or philanthropic efforts. Just fill out the form below and we'll choose several nominees to showcase on our newscasts during the month of March as we celebrate Women's History Month.
Women's History Month - Nomination Form
