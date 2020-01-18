69 News will have traffic and weather updates at the beginning of every hour. Stay informed by tuning into 69 News on your TV for more on winter weather developments.
Stay tuned in with 69 News for traffic and weather updates at the beginning of every hour
69 News
Right Now
25°
Overcast
- Humidity: 75%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:22:06 AM
- Sunset: 05:02:32 PM
Today
Snow mixing with and changing to ice and rain. Accum. 2-4
Tonight
A few rain and snow showers; otherwise, cloudy and breezy.
Tomorrow
Windy and cold with clouds and some sun; perhaps a flurry or snow shower, especially N W.
- Tour at 4: Fun things to do in Bucks
- US agency examining Tesla unintended acceleration complaint
- Officials plan to upgrade the Monroe County Courthouse
- High school students celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Allentown
- Allentown Art Museum to showcase creative history of Bucks County print maker
- How Martin Guitars is honoring some of country music's biggest stars
- Berks Catholic ice hockey to retire Anthony Myers' number
- Health Beat: Walking tall with advanced prosthetics
- Customers in Lehigh Valley buying last-minute supplies as they prepare for snow
- Prohibition: How 'going dry' affected our region in the 1920s
- Accumulating snow to a wintry mix Saturday with some windswept flurries to follow on Sunday
- PennDOT announces travel restrictions
- U.S. Marshals arrest Whitehall Township man charged in Monroe County double homicide
- Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
- Crash closes portion of Applebutter Road in Bethlehem, pole and wires down
- Chick-fil-A to open with offer of free food for a year
- Police say woman drove into oncoming car as test of faith
- Storm to bring snow, wintry mix to the area Saturday
- Berks Catholic player Anthony Myers, who lost battle with cancer, has his jersey retired
- Berks County man pleads 'no contest' in death of infant son