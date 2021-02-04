Air helps to remove the blue in sunlight. As sunlight moves through our air, the blue gets reflected in all directions, which is what colors our sky blue.
Blue is the most energetic color in sunlight, so it's the first color to leave sunlight.
You see pretty sunsets and sunrises because the sun is low in the sky.
When the sun is low in the sky, it travels through more air than when its high in the sky in the middle of the day.
Because sunlight moves through much more air, all the blues, then greens are taken out, leaving the oranges, reds, and pinks for us to see.
Adding a layer of clouds helps remove even more of the "cold" colors, so the sunsets are more vibrant when we have some thin clouds. The pretty sunset colors can colors the clouds depending on how thick they are.
Jan Tayvinsky in Chester County.jpg
Irma Roma in Macungie Lehigh County.jpg
Rosemary Eibach in Whitehall Township Lehigh County.jpg
Karen Dries in Hamburg Berks County.jpg
Patrick Stracko in Bushkill Township Northampton County.jpg
Bonnie in Nazareth Northampton County.jpg
Karen from Hamburg Berks County.jpg
Bonnie P in East Allen Township Northampton County.jpg
