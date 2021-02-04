Much of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Delaware Valley saw a pretty sunset on Wednesday after the flurries ended.

69 Views sent in sunset pictures from across our region.

Stellar Sunset Wednesday

You can thank the thin layer of darker clouds for the stellar sunset.

They helped to take away more of the blues, greens, and the "cold" colors in sunlight, so you're left with all the "warm", pretty colors.

Sunlight is made up of all colors, which is why we can see rainbows.

Rainbow over South Reading

Credit: Joshua Navedo in South Reading, Berks County

Air helps to remove the blue in sunlight.  As sunlight moves through our air, the blue gets reflected in all directions, which is what colors our sky blue.

Blue is the most energetic color in sunlight, so it's the first color to leave sunlight.

You see pretty sunsets and sunrises because the sun is low in the sky.

sunrise Thursday

Credit: Karen in Berks County

When the sun is low in the sky, it travels through more air than when its high in the sky in the middle of the day.

Because sunlight moves through much more air, all the blues, then greens are taken out, leaving the oranges, reds, and pinks for us to see.

Adding a layer of clouds helps remove even more of the "cold" colors, so the sunsets are more vibrant when we have some thin clouds.  The pretty sunset colors can colors the clouds depending on how thick they are.

