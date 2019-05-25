TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortably cool. Low: 54
SATURDAY: Warm with sun followed by clouds; a shower or t-storm is possible. High: 78
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 61
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME An area of high pressure nosed its way south from Canada late Thursday night it caused the winds to pickup and shift to a northerly direction. Those winds ultimately resulted in dew points crashing in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight as that drier Canadian air moved in.
The comfortable air mass stuck around the area on Friday as the aforementioned high established itself leading to clear, sun-filled skies most of the day. While the air mass was from Canada it certainly didn't behave that way as temperatures reached into the upper 70s and low 80s. The one complaint on Friday may have been the winds, which were sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour most of the day and gusted into the 30s in most locations.
The area of high pressure will slide to the east overnight and as it does there may be slightly more cloud cover around at times. With that said, we're still looking at clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with less wind. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s, so cooler than last night, but still a touch above seasonable for late May.
That high will gradually shift offshore Saturday morning supplying a more southerly component to our winds and allowing clouds to build in ahead of a nearby frontal boundary. It's one we've been acquainted with before, Thursday night's cold front, which will return as a warm front Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds than with a few showers and possibly a gusty thunderstorm popping up later in the day. Any shower beforehand would be isolated. The threat for some showers and a few gusty thunderstorms will survive through Saturday night along a cold front, the same front that will hang out a little too close for comfort come Sunday.
A stray shower or thunderstorm really can't be ruled out at any time on Sunday thanks to the nearby front. With that said, the bigger story will be the building heat and humidity. It's the warmest and steamiest day of the holiday weekend as we sweat to the middle and upper 80s. Cool off at the coast where ocean temperatures will be sitting pretty around 60 degrees or cooler, or take a dip in the pool. Just make sure to listen for thunder and watch out for lightning! By Memorial Day, the pesky front will sink far enough south that showers or thunderstorms won't be a concern. In fact, we'll even enjoy a nice drop in humidity to more tolerable levels for this time of year! Plan on plenty of sunshine all Monday long with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Great weather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The front south of the Mason-Dixon Line on Memorial Day will wobble our direction as a warm front again for the middle of next week bringing back some serious heat and the threat for thundershowers. In fact, we're forecasting highs near 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. Phew! Definitely some summer-like weather following suit after its unofficial start Monday.
