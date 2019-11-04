Evening's Theme: "Seeing the Invisible" Salutes Discoveries at Cosmic, Cellular and Quantum Levels 2019 Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics Awarded to Sergio Ferrara, Daniel Z. Freedman and Peter van Nieuwenhuizen 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics Awarded to 347 members of the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration 2020 Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences Awarded to David Julius, Virginia Man-Yee Lee, Jeffrey M. Friedman, F. Ulrich Hartl and Arthur L. Horwich 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics Awarded to Alex Eskin New Horizons in Physics Prizes Awarded to Simon Caron-Huot, Xie Chen, Jo Dunkley, Lukasz Fidkowski, Michael Levin, Max A. Metlitski, Samaya Nissanke, Kendrick Smith and Pedro Vieira New Horizons in Mathematics Prizes Awarded to Tim Austin, Emmy Murphy and Xinwen Zhu Fifth Annual International Breakthrough Junior Challenge science video competition won by Jeffery Chen Laureates honored at glittering awards gala hosted by James Corden, with Tyra Banks, Drew Barrymore, LeVar Burton, Taraji P. Henson, Allison Janney, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, and Edward Norton, with performances by Lenny Kravitz, will.i.am and Rachel Zhang