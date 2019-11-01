MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance announces the winners of the 2019 Banks of the Year Awards, its annual recognition of excellence in financial services in Latin America and the Caribbean. The awards will be given out Friday evening during LatinFinance's Latin America Banking Leadership Dinner at Mandarin Oriental, Miami.
This year's winning institutions achieved outstanding performance in retail, commercial and investment services in a region that is in constant transformation. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.
The 2019 awards include five new categories for Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Transformation of the Year, Wealth Management Bank of the Year, SME Bank of the Year and Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year.
For more information about the selection process and winning institutions, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.
Winning transactions and institutions
Bank of the Year, Bank of the Year Brazil and Bank of the Year Chile Santander
Digital Bank of the Year Nubank
Digital Transformation of the Year Bradesco
SME Bank of the Year Bancolombia
Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year BBVA
Bank of the Year Argentina Banco Galicia
Investment Bank of the Year Argentina Goldman Sachs
Bank of the Year Bolivia Banco BISA
Investment Bank of the Year Brazil, Investment Bank of the Year Latam and Wealth Management Bank of the Year BTG Pactual
Bank of the Year Caribbean and Bank of the Year Trinidad and Tobago Republic Bank
Bank of the Year Central America, Bank of the Year Costa Rica and Bank of the Year Guatemala BAC Credomatic
Investment Bank of the Year Chile JPMorgan
Bank of the Year Colombia Banco de Bogotá
Investment Bank of the Year Colombia and Investment Bank of the Year México Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Bank of the Year Dominican Republic Banco Popular Dominicano
Bank of the Year Ecuador Banco Pichincha
Bank of the Year El Salvador Banco Cuscatlán
Bank of the Year Honduras Grupo Financiero Ficohsa
Bank of the Year Jamaica National Commercial Bank
Bank of the Year México Banorte
Bank of the Year Nicaragua Banco Lafise Bancentro
Bank of the Year Panamá Banco General
Bank of the Year Paraguay and Bank of the Year Uruguay Itaú
Bank of the Year Perú Banco de Crédito del Perú
Multilateral Institution of the Year IDB Invest
2020 award nominations
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
