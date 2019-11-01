The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. Named "Best Law Firm" in 2 Areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020

The Perecman Firm has been named a "Best Law Firm" in two practice areas - Tier 2 Long Island Personal Injury Litigation and Tier 2 New York City Personal Injury Litigation, each for Plaintiffs - by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020