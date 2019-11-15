U.S. Money Reserve Donates $60,000 and Commemorative Coin Series to Naval Aviation Foundation on Veterans Day at National Naval Aviation Museum in Honor of Upcoming "Great War" Exhibit

U.S. Money Reserve and the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation honored World War I veterans with a check presentation and coin ceremony to commemorate the upcoming completion of "The Great War" exhibit on November 11, 2019, at the National Aviation Museum in Pensacola, FL