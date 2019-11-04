FEATURING THE ALL-STAR CAST INCLUDING MICHAEL BALL, ALFIE BOE, CARRIE HOPE FLETCHER AND MATT LUCAS #LESMIZROCKS "LES MIZ ROCKS TO THE RAFTERS - GENERATING MEGAWATTS OF ELECTRICITY. THIS IS ALSO ONE OF THE MOST INTIMATE AND TREMENDOUSLY MOVING LES MIS EXPERIENCES I'VE EVER HAD" - BAZ BAMIGBOYE, DAILY MAIL "I LOVED IT, WHAT A NIGHT! IT WAS WONDERFUL, BEAUTIFULLY STAGED AND WORKS SO BRILLIANTLY AS A CONCERT. IT WAS TRULY SUPERB AND ACTUALLY BREATHED NEW LIFE INTO A SHOW I KNOW SO WELL AND LOVE AND HAVE SEEN MANY TIMES" - GABY ROSLIN, BBC RADIO LONDON