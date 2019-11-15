- Sickle cell pain crises are unpredictable, severe events associated with life-threatening complications(1) - Adakveo reduced the annual rate of sickle cell pain crises by 45% compared to placebo (1.63 vs 2.98) and the annual rate of days hospitalized (4 vs 6.87) in a 52-week study(2) - Approximately 100,000 people in the United States, most of whom are of African descent, have sickle cell disease(3) - Approval comes approximately two months ahead of FDA's priority review action date, allowing Adakveo to be available to patients more quickly