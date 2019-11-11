- Until now, EV market in China lacked financing infrastructure for fleet sales. MEG solves this with new, innovative, financing programs for fleet operators including umbrella financing - MEG has sourced major fleet sales contracts, with additional orders pending, and requires robust and flexible financing programs to support these large-scale orders - Financing programs include battery manufacturer's buyback program to increase the percentage of financing available for both batteries and finished vehicles - Utility-based funds, insurance companies, lease financing companies, and other financial institutions help round out full suite of financing products - Focus on 4 vehicle types, with ROI for fleet operators: Heavy Commercial, Light Commercial Last-mile, Buses & Coaches, and Taxis