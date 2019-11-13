Established in 2002, GlobalMed (globalmed.com) is a pioneer of evidence-based telehealth solutions that enhance diagnostics and improve patient outcomes. Its technology powers the largest telehealth programs in the world, is used in 55 countries and facilitates more than 3.5 million consults a year. Founded by a Marine Corps Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB). (PRNewsfoto/GlobalMed)