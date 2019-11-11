Carnival Corporation Signs Agreement with The Bahamas to Fund and Support Restoration of Rand Memorial Hospital Following Hurricane Dorian

MOU signed for flood damage repairs and basic restoration efforts aimed at reopening Grand Bahama Island's primary hospital by end of March 2020 Donations from Carnival Foundation, philanthropic arm of the world's largest leisure travel company, its global cruise line brands and guests, and Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation are providing funding and resources for repairs, equipment replacement, meals and volunteer services