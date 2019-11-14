Rowan University (www.rowan.edu) alumni Ric and Jean Edelman announce a $10 million gift to fund scholarships for students in the College of Communication & Creative Arts (ccca.rowan.edu). The gift is the largest single gift for scholarships in Rowan's history. The Edelmans, founders of Edelman Financial Engines, have pledged more than $36 million to Rowan since 2002. The fourth fastest growing research university among public doctoral institutions, Rowan is located in Glassboro, N.J.