NEW BERLIN, Wis., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 29, Landmark Credit Union celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for the credit union's new branch in West Bend, Wis. The ribbon cutting was attended by State Representative Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger), West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau, Craig Farrell, Executive Director of the West Bend Chamber of Commerce, city dignitaries, community business leaders and Landmark team members.
"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new West Bend branch location," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The new free-standing location is a perfect complement to our in-store branch located inside the Pick 'n Save store on Washington St. This location offers added amenities for our members, including more private offices, drive-thru lanes and a drive-up ATM."
"Landmark is also committed to strengthening and supporting the communities we call home. Each year we support a wide variety of hometown causes and organizations through charitable giving and volunteer efforts. As a reflection of our commitment to West Bend, we are donating $1,000 to the Albrecht Free Clinic," added Magulski.
A grand opening will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. where individuals and families can meet Landmark's mascot, Blinky the Lighthouse, enjoy some light refreshments and receive a free gift, while supplies last, during their visit.
Landmark Credit Union has $4.3 billion in assets and more than 700 employees, who serve over 350,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.