NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:


FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/07/2019

11/08/2019

11/15/2019

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/07/2019

11/08/2019

11/15/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income
















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.




 

 