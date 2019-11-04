- Earnings per diluted share (EPS) and sales down from prior year, driven by deteriorating end markets - Continued progress on simplification/modernization benefits of approximately $8 million in the quarter; $58 million in annualized total savings inception to date - Restructuring actions - including the discontinuation of production at a facility in Germany last month - are on track to deliver increased profitability beginning in the second half of 2020 - As previously announced, fiscal 2020 outlook adjusted EPS of $1.70 to $2.10 reflects lower first quarter results and an expected delay in the global recovery of the transportation and energy end markets