NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of October 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – October 2019
Company
Ticker Symbol
Original Market
Current Market
Reason
Downgrade Date
Captor Capital Corp.
CPTRF
OTCQX International
Pink Current
Filing Delinquency
10/01/2019
FieldPoint Petroleum Corp.
FPPP
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
10/02/2019
SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
SXPLW
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
10/02/2019
Sterling Consolidated Corp
STCC
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
10/02/2019
Wunong Asia Pacific Company Limited
AITA
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
10/02/2019
JiaLiJia Group Corporation, Ltd.
RZZN
OTCQB
Pink No Information
Filing Delinquency
10/03/2019
SBD Capital Corp.
SBDCF
OTCQB
Pink Current
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
10/04/2019
Zoned Properties, Inc.
ZDPY
OTCQX U.S.
OTCQB
Market Cap Deficiency
10/07/2019
XSport Global, Inc.
XSPT
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price Deficiency
10/14/2019
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
USRM
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price Deficiency
10/15/2019
Liberty One Lithium Corp.
LRTTF
OTCQB
Pink Current
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
10/18/2019
Neutra Corp.
NTRR
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price Deficiency
10/22/2019
Quad M Solutions Inc.
MMMM
OTCQB
Pink Current
Non-Compliance with OTCQB Standards
10/23/2019
Dionymed Brands Inc.
DYMEF
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bankruptcy
10/31/2019
Caveat Emptor – October 2019
Company
Ticker Symbol
Caveat
Current Market
Change Date
GP Solutions, Inc.
GWPD
Added
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
10/03/2019
Easylink Solutions Corp.
ESYL
Added
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
10/07/2019
Phoenix Apps, Inc.
PXPP
Added
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
10/07/2019
Hemp Naturals Inc.
HPMM
Removed
Pink Current
10/08/2019
Newleaf Brands Inc.
NLBIF
Removed
Pink Current
10/08/2019
Kbridge Energy Corp.
BMMCF
Added
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
10/11/2019
Southwestern Medical Solutions, Inc.
SWNM
Added
Expert Market - Caveat Emptor
10/24/2019
Starcore International Mines, Ltd.
SHVLF
Removed
Pink Current
10/28/2019
Formcap Corp.
FRMC
Added
Grey Market - Caveat Emptor
10/31/2019
FullNet Communications, Inc.
FULO
Added
Pink Current - Caveat Emptor
10/31/2019
