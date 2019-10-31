FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions, today reported third quarter 2019 revenue of $787.6 million compared to third quarter 2018 revenue of $826.2 million. Third quarter 2019 operating income was $31.2 million compared to operating income of $56.1 million in third quarter last year. Third quarter net income was $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $40.8 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.
Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, including final nonunion pension charges of $6.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, eliminating any further nonunion pension expense, non‑GAAP net income was $27.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in third quarter 2019 compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $40.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share.
"While below last year's record-setting levels, the third quarter represented one of the best performances achieved for that period in recent history as we continued to see rational pricing amid softer demand compared with last year," said Chairman, President & CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "Revenue for expedite and truckload brokerage services declined as available capacity increased, which has been the case throughout the year, while our managed transportation solutions revenue continued to grow as a result of our team's ability to provide valued expertise."
Asset-Based
Results of Operations
Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018
- Revenue of $565.6 million compared to $585.3 million, a per-day decrease of 4.1 percent.
- Tonnage per day decrease of 4.6 percent, with a ten percent decrease in LTL‑rated freight offset by a double digit percentage increase in truckload‑rated freight.
- Shipments per day decrease of 3.9 percent.
- Total weight per shipment decreased 0.7 percent with a decrease in the average LTL‑rated weight per shipment of approximately 6 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 1.5 percent. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on LTL‑rated freight was in the high‑single digits.
- Operating income of $31.7 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent compared to operating income of $50.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $38.5 million and an operating ratio of 93.2 percent compared to operating income of $51.2 million and an operating ratio of 91.2 percent.
1.
U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Reduced customer demand during a more moderate economic period resulted in fewer third quarter shipments and lower total freight tonnage in the Asset‑Based operating segment compared to the same period last year. The lower business levels experienced during the third quarter reflect a reduction in LTL‑rated tonnage partially offset by an increase in TL‑rated, spot shipments. This Asset‑Based business mix, combined with a decrease in the size of the average LTL‑rated shipment, contributed to a reduction in total third quarter Asset‑Based revenue. Yield management initiatives continue to generate positive results. The improvement in third quarter total revenue per hundredweight included additional, solid increases in average LTL pricing above a strong pricing period in 2018.
Lower freight levels adversely impacted productivity in city pickup, dock handling and final shipment delivery contributing to cost increases in these operational areas. Despite a reduction in fuel expense, increased repair and parts costs contributed to higher third quarter equipment maintenance costs. Third quarter linehaul costs were below the prior year due to improved utilization of owned equipment combined with reductions in the use of rail and other outside carrier resources.
Asset-Light2
Results of Operations
Third Quarter 2019 Versus Third Quarter 2018
- Revenue of $253.7 million compared to $255.9 million.
- Operating income of $3.6 million compared to operating income of $11.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $3.7 million compared to operating income of $9.1 million.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million.
A reduction in both total shipments and average revenue per shipment associated with lower market demand resulted in a third quarter revenue decline in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment compared to last year. As seen throughout this year relative to 2018, expedite and truckload brokerage services were the primary reasons for the overall reduction in revenue. Current market conditions have impacted customer pricing and freight mix. This, combined with purchased transportation costs that were comparable to those experienced in last year's higher revenue environment, put pressure on third quarter margins and reduced Asset-Light operating income. Managed transportation services were a significant positive contributor to Asset-Light results as the recent trend of solid demand for these value-added logistics services continued. Household goods shipments handled within the Asset‑Light business increased and were another positive contributor to this segment's revenue and profitability totals. At FleetNet, total event growth resulted in improved third quarter operating income.
Closing Comments
"Results for the first nine months remained solid though below last year's record-setting pace, as our customers' need for complex supply chain solutions aligns well with the broad array of services and expertise we provide," said McReynolds. "We expect the trends that began in the first quarter, including more available capacity and softer market demand, to remain prevalent for the rest of the year. We will work to reduce costs where prudent while still investing in innovative technology that enables a best-in-class customer experience and offers the optimum benefit and improved efficiency to ArcBest."
2.
The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.
Financial Data and Operating Statistics
The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
$
787,563
$
826,158
$
2,270,892
$
2,319,509
OPERATING EXPENSES(1)
756,355
770,103
2,195,893
2,247,573
OPERATING INCOME
31,208
56,055
74,999
71,936
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
Interest and dividend income
1,768
1,120
4,862
2,360
Interest and other related financing costs
(2,900)
(2,470)
(8,593)
(6,542)
Other, net
(6,734)
(714)
(7,770)
(4,038)
(7,866)
(2,064)
(11,501)
(8,220)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
23,342
53,991
63,498
63,716
INCOME TAX PROVISION
7,072
13,215
17,964
11,753
NET INCOME
$
16,270
$
40,776
$
45,534
$
51,963
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)
Basic
$
0.64
$
1.58
$
1.78
$
2.02
Diluted
$
0.62
$
1.52
$
1.72
$
1.94
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
25,527,982
25,697,509
25,550,365
25,670,435
Diluted
26,416,595
26,795,659
26,461,668
26,708,259
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.24
$
0.24
_______________________________
1)
Includes a one-time charge of $37.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability resulting from the transition agreement ABF Freight, Inc. entered into with the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund.
2)
ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30
December 31
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
Note
($ thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
183,838
$
190,186
Short-term investments
124,257
106,806
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $5,548; 2018 - $7,380)
292,935
297,051
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $469; 2018 - $806)
18,122
19,146
Prepaid expenses
25,365
25,304
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
8,186
1,726
Other
5,285
9,007
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
657,988
649,226
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Land and structures
339,298
339,640
Revenue equipment
902,289
858,251
Service, office, and other equipment
229,691
199,230
Software
146,789
138,517
Leasehold improvements
10,212
9,365
1,628,279
1,545,003
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
948,205
913,815
680,074
631,188
GOODWILL
108,320
108,320
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
65,583
68,949
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
67,404
—
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
6,128
7,468
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
85,135
74,080
$
1,670,632
$
1,539,231
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
160,054
$
143,785
Income taxes payable
198
1,688
Accrued expenses
234,863
243,111
Current portion of long-term debt
50,197
54,075
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
18,492
—
Current portion of pension and postretirement liabilities
1,921
8,659
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
465,725
451,318
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
248,223
237,600
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
52,782
—
PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
32,059
31,504
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
38,151
44,686
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
70,066
56,441
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
288
287
Additional paid-in capital
331,773
325,712
Retained earnings
540,778
501,389
Treasury stock, at cost, 2019: 3,299,669 shares; 2018: 3,097,634 shares
(101,583)
(95,468)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,630)
(14,238)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
763,626
717,682
$
1,670,632
$
1,539,231
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2019
2018
Unaudited
($ thousands)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
45,534
$
51,963
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
79,967
78,305
Amortization of intangibles
3,365
3,394
Pension settlement expense, including termination expense
8,135
1,603
Share-based compensation expense
7,268
6,185
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
832
1,937
Change in deferred income taxes
14,099
3,697
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,384)
(188)
Gain on sale of subsidiaries
—
(1,945)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
4,216
(47,287)
Prepaid expenses
(265)
1,013
Other assets
(4,236)
(4,826)
Income taxes
(7,883)
5,675
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
526
—
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability(1)
(435)
22,744
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
(11,726)
51,309
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
138,013
173,579
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
(69,773)
(39,249)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
4,748
2,917
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries
—
4,680
Purchases of short-term investments
(105,747)
(67,121)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
88,730
47,878
Capitalization of internally developed software
(8,500)
(7,411)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(90,542)
(58,306)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payments on long-term debt
(43,773)
(49,967)
Proceeds from notes payable
9,552
—
Net change in book overdrafts
(5,570)
(1,975)
Deferred financing costs
(562)
(202)
Payment of common stock dividends
(6,145)
(6,176)
Purchases of treasury stock
(6,115)
(201)
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
(1,206)
(88)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(53,819)
(58,609)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(6,348)
56,664
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
190,186
120,772
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
183,838
$
177,436
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment financed
$
40,966
$
71,575
Accruals for equipment received
$
18,949
$
438
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$
26,810
$
—
_________________________
1)
The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge related to the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
($ thousands, except percentages)
REVENUES
Asset-Based
$
565,621
$
585,290
$
1,631,348
$
1,626,644
ArcBest
199,758
205,449
554,135
587,369
FleetNet
53,976
50,494
158,957
145,045
Total Asset-Light
253,734
255,943
713,092
732,414
Other and eliminations
(31,792)
(15,075)
(73,548)
(39,549)
Total consolidated revenues
$
787,563
$
826,158
$
2,270,892
$
2,319,509
OPERATING EXPENSES
Asset-Based
Salaries, wages, and benefits
$
296,503
52.4
%
$
292,082
49.9
%
$
873,795
53.6
%
$
848,611
52.2
%
Fuel, supplies, and expenses(1)
65,738
11.6
63,936
10.9
195,502
12.0
191,163
11.7
Operating taxes and licenses
12,865
2.3
12,261
2.1
37,477
2.3
35,927
2.2
Insurance
7,646
1.4
9,448
1.6
23,235
1.4
24,055
1.5
Communications and utilities
5,064
0.9
4,308
0.7
14,181
0.9
12,964
0.8
Depreciation and amortization
23,776
4.2
22,200
3.8
66,370
4.0
64,492
4.0
Rents and purchased transportation
61,102
10.8
70,946
12.1
167,234
10.2
180,332
11.1
Shared services(1)
56,031
9.9
57,472
9.8
161,664
9.9
158,042
9.7
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge(2)
—
—
—
—
—
—
37,922
2.3
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(82)
—
(123)
—
(1,703)
(0.1)
(522)
—
Innovative technology costs(1)(3)
4,664
0.8
1,080
0.2
9,200
0.6
2,947
0.2
Other(1)
592
0.1
1,530
0.3
2,878
0.2
3,778
0.2
Total Asset-Based
533,899
94.4
%
535,140
91.4
%
1,549,833
95.0
%
1,559,711
95.9
%
ArcBest
Purchased transportation
164,521
82.4
%
164,322
80.0
%
452,178
81.6
%
475,614
81.0
%
Supplies and expenses
2,780
1.4
3,522
1.7
8,412
1.5
10,290
1.7
Depreciation and amortization(4)
2,607
1.3
3,558
1.7
8,813
1.6
10,563
1.8
Shared services
25,032
12.5
23,453
11.4
71,204
12.9
68,857
11.7
Other
2,366
1.2
2,546
1.2
7,224
1.3
6,973
1.2
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
152
—
Gain on sale of subsidiaries(5)
—
—
(1,945)
(0.9)
—
—
(1,945)
(0.3)
197,306
98.8
%
195,456
95.1
%
547,831
98.9
%
570,504
97.1
%
FleetNet
52,805
97.8
%
49,406
97.8
%
155,272
97.7
%
141,407
97.5
%
Total Asset-Light
250,111
244,862
703,103
711,911
Other and eliminations
(27,655)
(9,899)
(57,043)
(24,049)
Total consolidated operating expenses
$
756,355
96.0
%
$
770,103
93.2
%
$
2,195,893
96.7
%
$
2,247,573
96.9
%
OPERATING INCOME
Asset-Based
$
31,722
$
50,150
$
81,515
$
66,933
ArcBest
2,452
9,993
6,304
16,865
FleetNet
1,171
1,088
3,685
3,638
Total Asset-Light
3,623
11,081
9,989
20,503
Other and eliminations(6)
(4,137)
(5,176)
(16,505)
(15,500)
Total consolidated operating income
$
31,208
$
56,055
$
74,999
$
71,936
______________________
1)
In third quarter 2019, the presentation of Asset-Based segment expenses was modified to present innovative technology costs as a separate operating expense line item. Previously, innovative technology costs incurred directly by the segment or allocated through shared services were categorized in individual segment expense line items. Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior period operating segment expenses to conform to the current year presentation. There was no impact on the segment's total expenses as a result of the reclassifications.
2)
The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge for the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability.
3)
Represents costs associated with the previously announced freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
4)
Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses.
5)
Gain recognized in the 2018 periods relates to the sale of the ArcBest segment's military moving businesses in December 2017.
6)
"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except per share data)
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
Operating Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
31,208
$
56,055
$
74,999
$
71,936
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
4,727
1,753
11,104
4,060
ELD conversion costs, pre-tax(2)
1,796
—
2,358
—
Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(3)
350
—
350
—
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge, pre-tax(4)
—
—
—
37,922
Restructuring charges, pre-tax(5)
—
50
—
766
Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(6)
—
(1,945)
—
(1,945)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
38,081
$
55,913
$
88,811
$
112,739
Net Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
16,270
$
40,776
$
45,534
$
51,963
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
3,614
1,304
8,462
3,017
ELD conversion costs, after-tax(2)
1,333
—
1,751
—
Nonunion pension termination costs, after-tax(3)
260
—
260
—
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge, after-tax(4)
—
—
—
28,161
Restructuring charges, after-tax(5)
—
37
—
566
Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(6)
—
(1,437)
—
(1,437)
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense, after-tax(7)
6,011
1,325
7,675
4,146
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
(557)
(1,296)
(2,713)
(2,230)
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(8)
56
(24)
464
(325)
Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(9)
—
(825)
—
(3,466)
Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(9)
—
22
—
(47)
Alternative fuel tax credit(10)
—
—
—
(1,203)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
26,987
$
39,882
$
61,433
$
79,145
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
0.62
$
1.52
$
1.72
$
1.94
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
0.14
0.05
0.32
0.11
ELD conversion costs, after-tax(2)
0.05
—
0.07
—
Nonunion pension termination costs, after-tax(3)
0.01
—
0.01
—
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge, after-tax(4)
—
—
—
1.05
Restructuring charges, after-tax(5)
—
—
—
0.02
Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(6)
—
(0.05)
—
(0.05)
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense, after-tax(7)
0.23
0.05
0.29
0.16
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
(0.02)
(0.05)
(0.10)
(0.08)
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(8)
—
—
0.02
(0.01)
Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(9)
—
(0.03)
—
(0.13)
Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(9)
—
—
—
—
Alternative fuel tax credit(10)
—
—
—
(0.05)
Non-GAAP amounts(11)
$
1.02
$
1.49
$
2.32
$
2.96
Note: See Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables of this press release for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.
Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables
The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release.
1)
Represents costs associated with the previously announced freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
2)
The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include impairment charges related to equipment replacement and other one-time costs incurred to comply with the electronic logging device ("ELD") mandate which will be effective in December 2019.
3)
The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a one-time consulting fee associated with the termination of the nonunion defined benefit pension plan.
4)
The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge for the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability.
5)
Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016.
6)
Gain recognized in the 2018 periods relates to the sale of the ArcBest segment's military moving businesses in December 2017.
7)
Nonunion pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, because expenses related to the plan have been excluded from the financial information management uses to make operating decisions, as the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was amended to terminate the plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017. Pension settlements related to benefit distributions for the plan termination began in fourth quarter 2018 and were completed in third quarter 2019. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a noncash pension termination expense related to an amount which was stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income until the pension benefit obligation was settled upon plan termination.
8)
The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
9)
Impact on current or deferred income tax expense as a result of recognizing the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("2017 Tax Reform Act") that was signed into law on December 22, 2017.
10)
Represents the amount of the alternative fuel tax credit related to the year ended December 31, 2017 which was recorded in first quarter 2018 due to the February 2018 retroactive reinstatement.
11)
Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Other
Income Before
Income
Operating
Income
Income
Tax
Net
Effective
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
31,208
$
(7,866)
$
23,342
$
7,072
$
16,270
30.3
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
4,727
139
4,866
1,252
3,614
25.7
ELD conversion costs(2)
1,796
—
1,796
463
1,333
25.8
Nonunion pension termination costs(3)
350
—
350
90
260
25.7
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense(7)
—
6,718
6,718
707
6,011
10.5
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(557)
(557)
—
(557)
—
Tax expense from vested RSUs(8)
—
—
—
(56)
56
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
38,081
$
(1,566)
$
36,515
$
9,528
$
26,987
26.1
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Other
Income Before
Income
Operating
Income
Income
Tax
Net
Effective
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
74,999
$
(11,501)
$
63,498
$
17,964
$
45,534
28.3
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
11,104
291
11,395
2,933
8,462
25.7
ELD conversion costs(2)
2,358
—
2,358
607
1,751
25.7
Nonunion pension termination costs(3)
350
—
350
90
260
25.7
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense(7)
—
8,959
8,959
1,284
7,675
14.3
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(2,713)
(2,713)
—
(2,713)
—
Tax expense from vested RSUs(8)
—
—
—
(464)
464
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
88,811
$
(4,964)
$
83,847
$
22,414
$
61,433
26.7
%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Other
Income Before
Income
Operating
Income
Income
Tax
Net
Effective
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
56,055
$
(2,064)
$
53,991
$
13,215
$
40,776
24.5
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
1,753
2
1,755
451
1,304
25.7
Restructuring charges(5)
50
—
50
13
37
26.0
Gain on sale of subsidiaries(6)
(1,945)
—
(1,945)
(508)
(1,437)
(26.1)
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(7)
—
1,785
1,785
460
1,325
25.8
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(1,296)
(1,296)
—
(1,296)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(8)
—
—
—
24
(24)
—
Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(9)
—
—
—
825
(825)
—
Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(9)
—
—
—
(22)
22
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
55,913
$
(1,573)
$
54,340
$
14,458
$
39,882
26.6
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Other
Income Before
Income
Operating
Income
Income
Tax
Net
Effective
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
71,936
$
(8,220)
$
63,716
$
11,753
$
51,963
18.4
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
4,060
2
4,062
1,045
3,017
25.7
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge(4)
37,922
—
37,922
9,761
28,161
25.7
Restructuring charges(5)
766
—
766
200
566
26.1
Gain on sale of subsidiaries(6)
(1,945)
—
(1,945)
(508)
(1,437)
(26.1)
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(7)
—
5,584
5,584
1,438
4,146
25.8
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(2,230)
(2,230)
—
(2,230)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(8)
—
—
—
325
(325)
—
Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(9)
—
—
—
3,466
(3,466)
—
Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(9)
—
—
—
47
(47)
—
Alternative fuel tax credit(10)
—
—
—
1,203
(1,203)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
112,739
$
(4,864)
$
107,875
$
28,730
$
79,145
26.6
%
________________________
Note: See Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables of this press release for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation table.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Segment Operating Income Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Asset-Based Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
31,722
94.4
%
$
50,150
91.4
%
$
81,515
95.0
%
$
66,933
95.9
%
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
4,664
(0.8)
1,080
(0.2)
9,200
(0.6)
2,947
(0.2)
ELD conversion costs, pre-tax(2)
1,796
(0.3)
—
—
2,358
(0.1)
—
—
Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(3)
295
(0.1)
—
—
295
—
—
—
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge, pre-tax(4)
—
—
—
—
—
—
37,922
(2.3)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
38,477
93.2
%
$
51,230
91.2
%
$
93,368
94.3
%
$
107,802
93.4
%
Asset-Light
ArcBest Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
2,452
98.8
%
$
9,993
95.1
%
$
6,304
98.9
%
$
16,865
97.1
%
Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(3)
23
—
—
—
23
—
—
—
Restructuring charges, pre-tax(5)
—
—
—
—
—
—
152
—
Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(6)
—
—
(1,945)
0.9
—
—
(1,945)
0.3
Non-GAAP amounts
$
2,475
98.8
%
$
8,048
96.0
%
$
6,327
98.9
%
$
15,072
97.4
%
FleetNet Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
1,171
97.8
%
$
1,088
97.8
%
$
3,685
97.7
%
$
3,638
97.5
%
Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(3)
12
—
—
—
12
—
—
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
1,183
97.8
%
$
1,088
97.8
%
$
3,697
97.7
%
$
3,638
97.5
%
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
3,623
98.6
%
$
11,081
95.7
%
$
9,989
98.6
%
$
20,503
97.2
%
Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(3)
35
—
—
—
35
—
—
—
Restructuring charges, pre-tax(5)
—
—
—
—
—
—
152
—
Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(6)
—
—
(1,945)
0.8
—
—
(1,945)
0.3
Non-GAAP amounts
$
3,658
98.6
%
$
9,136
96.5
%
$
10,024
98.6
%
$
18,710
97.5
%
Other and Eliminations
Operating Loss ($)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(4,137)
$
(5,176)
$
(16,505)
$
(15,500)
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
63
673
1,904
1,113
Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(3)
20
—
20
—
Restructuring charges, pre-tax(5)
—
50
—
614
Non-GAAP amounts
$
(4,054)
$
(4,453)
$
(14,581)
$
(13,773)
_______________________
Note: See Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables of this press release for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Segment Operating Income Reconciliations non-GAAP table.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance, because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
($ thousands)
Net Income
$
16,270
$
40,776
$
45,534
$
51,963
Interest and other related financing costs
2,900
2,470
8,593
6,542
Income tax provision
7,072
13,215
17,964
11,753
Depreciation and amortization
29,361
28,026
83,332
81,699
Amortization of share-based compensation
2,409
2,641
7,268
6,185
Amortization of net actuarial losses of benefit plans and pension
6,800
1,108
9,140
3,755
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge(2)
—
—
—
37,922
Restructuring charges(3)
—
50
—
766
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
64,812
$
88,286
$
171,831
$
200,585
______________________
1)
The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a noncash pension termination expense related to an amount which was stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income until the pension benefit obligation was settled upon plan termination.
2)
The three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 include a one-time charge for the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability.
3)
Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
ArcBest
Operating Income
$
2,452
$
9,993
$
6,304
$
16,865
Depreciation and amortization(4)
2,607
3,558
8,813
10,563
Restructuring charges(5)
—
—
—
152
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,059
$
13,551
$
15,117
$
27,580
FleetNet
Operating Income
$
1,171
$
1,088
$
3,685
$
3,638
Depreciation and amortization
332
291
982
834
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,503
$
1,379
$
4,667
$
4,472
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income
$
3,623
$
11,081
$
9,989
$
20,503
Depreciation and amortization(4)
2,939
3,849
9,795
11,397
Restructuring charges(5)
—
—
—
152
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,562
$
14,930
$
19,784
$
32,052
______________________
4)
Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles and software associated with acquired businesses.
5)
Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
OPERATING STATISTICS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
(Unaudited)
Asset-Based
Workdays
63.5
63.0
190.0
190.5
Billed Revenue(1) / CWT
$
36.35
$
35.83
1.5%
$
35.38
$
33.92
4.3%
Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment
$
443.82
$
440.65
0.7%
$
435.61
$
430.34
1.2%
Shipments
1,271,697
1,312,621
(3.1%)
3,754,801
3,793,276
(1.0%)
Shipments / Day
20,027
20,835
(3.9%)
19,762
19,912
(0.8%)
Tonnage (Tons)
776,370
807,110
(3.8%)
2,311,266
2,406,250
(3.9%)
Tons / Day
12,226
12,811
(4.6%)
12,165
12,631
(3.7%)
Pounds / Shipment
1,221
1,230
(0.7%)
1,231
1,269
(3.0%)
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
1,040
1,043
(0.3%)
1,035
1,042
(0.7%)
______________________
1)
Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.
Year Over Year % Change
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
ArcBest(2)
Revenue / Shipment
(7.9%)
(8.1%)
Shipments / Day
(1.9%)
(1.5%)
______________________
2)
Statistical data related to managed transportation services transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.
