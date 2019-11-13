WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were $18.0 million compared with $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.22 in the third quarter of 2018.
For the first nine months of 2019, net operating revenues were $51.0 million compared with $46.4 million for the first nine months of 2018. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.18 in the first nine months of 2018.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,572
$ 12,557
$ 35,908
$ 32,525
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
2,587
2,285
6,027
5,531
Other golf and related operations
3,859
3,306
9,116
8,313
Total golf and related operations
6,446
5,591
15,143
13,844
Total net operating revenues
18,018
18,148
51,051
46,369
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
9,229
9,863
28,773
25,615
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,169
992
2,683
2,391
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,266
3,337
10,361
8,700
Depreciation and amortization expense
630
732
1,848
2,187
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,379
2,297
6,990
6,737
Operating income
345
927
396
739
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(222)
(167)
(600)
(512)
Other income, net
41
45
257
218
Income before income taxes
164
805
53
445
Provision for income taxes
38
52
135
112
Net income (loss)
126
753
(82)
333
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(18)
(96)
(67)
(340)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 144
$ 849
$ (15)
$ 673
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.04
$ 0.22
$ (0.00)
$ 0.18
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.04
$ 0.21
$ (0.00)
$ 0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,875
3,803
3,875
3,803
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,893
4,049
3,875
3,895
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,942
$ 1,406
Accounts receivable, net
10,995
12,197
Unbilled membership dues receivable
853
554
Inventories
853
820
Prepaid expenses
766
622
Other current assets
26
31
Total current assets
15,435
15,630
Property and equipment, net
48,219
42,534
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,854
6,068
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,505
-
Restricted cash
-
502
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
38
27
Total assets
$ 71,059
$ 64,769
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 782
$ 578
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
250
236
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
528
-
Accounts payable
10,530
10,454
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,024
872
Accrued income taxes
106
84
Other accrued taxes
358
405
Deferred membership dues revenue
3,854
2,899
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
987
793
Total current liabilities
18,419
16,321
Long term debt, net of current portion
13,058
10,167
Line of credit
575
-
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
515
688
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
977
-
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
37,468
37,479
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(53)
14
Total shareholders' equity
37,415
37,493
Total liabilities and equity
$ 71,059
$ 64,769