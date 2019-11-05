- Net sales of $1.50 billion, net income of $22.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $250.8 million - GAAP earnings per share of $0.01, adjusted EPS of $0.15, up 49% - Operating cash flow of $198 million, unlevered free cash flow of $206 million, up 48% - Further reduced adjusted net leverage to 4.8X from 7.0X at January 1, 2019 - Full year 2019 guidance of net sales $6.02-6.08 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.025-1.035 billion - Maintaining full-year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.55-0.58, up 52-60%