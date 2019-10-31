BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The Company reported third quarter revenue of $69.5 million, compared to $74.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Operating profit for the quarter was $1.9 million, compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 44%, compared to 42.7% in the second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $162.2 million on September 30, 2019, compared to $143.2 million on June 30, 2019.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis is uniquely positioned to solve customers' high value, high impact, ion implantation challenges. We're excited about the recent launch of our new high current and high energy Purion products, which were developed to meet these challenges in emerging market segments, timed perfectly for the market recovery. These new products and our close partnerships with customers will allow us to grow and put us on a path to achieve our $650M target business model."
Executive Vice President and CFO Kevin Brewer noted, "I am very pleased with our third quarter financial performance. With in-line revenues and EPS, stronger gross margins, and tight cost controls, we were profitable for the quarter. We believe the quarter was the bottom of the cycle for Axcelis which means we have maintained through-cycle profitability for the first time as a public company. This is an indication of the many changes we have made to our business as we drive revenue growth and profitability."
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019, Axcelis expects revenue to be in the range of $92-100 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 38%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $6.0 million to $9.0 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.14-0.20.
Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2019 on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 9627479. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Product
$
64,290
$
88,496
$
217,201
$
317,039
Services
5,163
6,878
18,034
19,853
Total revenue
69,453
95,374
235,235
336,892
Cost of revenue:
Product
33,587
49,136
118,105
181,423
Services
5,285
6,325
17,294
19,400
Total cost of revenue
38,872
55,461
135,399
200,823
Gross profit
30,581
39,913
99,836
136,069
Operating expenses:
Research and development
12,930
12,845
40,335
37,631
Sales and marketing
8,057
7,923
25,411
25,246
General and administrative
7,707
8,477
23,097
24,755
Total operating expenses
28,694
29,245
88,843
87,632
Income from operations
1,887
10,668
10,993
48,437
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
687
593
2,373
1,518
Interest expense
(1,308)
(1,323)
(3,849)
(3,787)
Other, net
(890)
(592)
(1,252)
(1,710)
Total other expense
(1,511)
(1,322)
(2,728)
(3,979)
Income before income taxes
376
9,346
8,265
44,458
Income tax (benefit) provision
(328)
508
943
7,036
Net income
$
704
$
8,838
$
7,322
$
37,422
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.02
$
0.27
$
0.22
$
1.16
Diluted
$
0.02
$
0.26
$
0.22
$
1.10
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
32,344
32,365
32,584
32,225
Diluted weighted average common shares
33,323
33,973
33,821
34,032
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
155,317
$
177,993
Short-term restricted cash
149
—
Accounts receivable, net
49,046
78,727
Inventories, net
138,353
129,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,050
11,051
Total current assets
353,915
396,771
Property, plant and equipment, net
25,130
41,149
Operating lease assets
6,175
—
Finance lease assets, net
22,231
—
Long-term restricted cash
6,707
6,909
Deferred income taxes
71,121
71,939
Other assets
45,198
31,673
Total assets
$
530,477
$
548,441
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
21,320
$
35,955
Accrued compensation
6,961
19,218
Warranty
3,251
4,819
Income taxes
269
462
Deferred revenue
23,300
19,513
Current portion of long-term debt
252
—
Other current liabilities
7,674
5,030
Total current liabilities
63,027
84,997
Finance lease obligation
48,297
47,757
Long-term deferred revenue
4,141
3,071
Other long-term liabilities
7,165
4,279
Total liabilities
122,630
140,104
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,397 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019; 32,558 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
32
33
Additional paid-in capital
559,063
565,116
Accumulated deficit
(149,938)
(157,260)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,310)
448
Total stockholders' equity
407,847
408,337
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
530,477
$
548,441