- Announced acceptance by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the new drug applications (NDAs) for rimegepant and expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of the first quarter of 2020 for the Zydis® orally dissolving tablet (ODT) formulation - Completed enrollment of three pivotal clinical trials: Phase 3 trial of rimegepant for the preventive treatment of migraine; Phase 2/3 trial of vazegepant, the first intranasally administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist in development for the acute treatment of migraine; and Phase 3 trial of troriluzole for the treatment of General Anxiety Disorder (GAD) - Enrolled first patient in Phase 3 clinical trial for verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - Announced the selection of verdiperstat for investigational therapy in a platform trial collaboration at Massachusetts General Hospital's Healey & AMG Center for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)