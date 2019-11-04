HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter and Recent Highlights
- Increased production by 8% year-over-year to 37.8 Mboe/d (78% oil)
- Generated an operating margin of $35.58 per Boe
- Realized fully diluted earnings per share of $0.21, adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, net income of $55.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million(i)
- Reduced operational capital spending by 13% during the third quarter to $116.4 million, maintaining full year operational capital targets within the previously lowered guidance range
- Achieved lease operating expense ("LOE") per Boe of $5.65, an improvement of nearly 9% over the prior period
- Completed and placed on production large multi-interval, multi-pad projects in both the Midland and Delaware Basins with strong initial performance from both projects
"The hard work by our team throughout this quarter has continued to produce exceptional results with production ahead of expectations, operating expenses moving lower, and discretionary cash flow in line with operational capital spending. Our successful mega-pad development projects are not only generating significant and durable cost savings but have exhibited solid productivity. In addition, the continued efforts to optimize previously acquired assets have resulted in incremental value to shareholders as our team has made noteworthy progress on well productivity and operational costs across our expanded asset base," commented Joe Gatto, Callon's President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We remain focused on preparing to integrate the Callon and Carrizo teams and operations upon closing and will strive to exceed our own expectations for capital efficiency and targeted synergy capture. In the current commodity environment, we recognize the need to be a low cost producer and are prepared to execute a program that will drive free cash flow generation, optimize asset development, accelerate deleveraging efforts, and deliver improved returns on invested capital to our shareholders in the near term."
Operations Update
At September 30, 2019, we had 492 gross (335.3 net) horizontal wells producing in the Permian Basin. Net daily production for the three months ended September 30, 2019 grew 8% to 37.8 Mboe/d (78% oil), as compared to the same period of 2018, or 25% when accounting for divested volumes from the sale of our Southern Midland Basin assets.
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, we drilled 12 gross (11.0 net) horizontal wells and placed a combined 16 gross (15.6 net) horizontal wells on production. The majority of wells placed on production were associated with two large multi-well developments, one each in the Delaware and Midland basins as described below. The two additional wells were placed on production at the end of September.
The Rag Run mega-pad, Callon's initial large-scale development project in the Delaware Basin, was placed on production near the end of July and includes co-development of two Wolfcamp A flow units and the Wolfcamp B with simultaneous operations of two completion crews. Through the first 90 days of production, these wells have averaged approximately 1,000 Boe per day (~80% oil). This project was placed on production using a more conservative choke management strategy than previous wells, which the Company expects to employ on future developments of this nature to optimize long-term well performance. The significant drilling and completion cost savings realized on this initial Delaware mega-pad, which resulted in an average total well cost of less than $1,100 per lateral foot, are representative of the synergy capture the Company expects to attain in 2020 and beyond after closing the pending acquisition and shifting to larger pad development as part of normal operations in the Delaware Basin.
The seven well project that was placed on production in the Midland Basin at the beginning of September included a multi-interval development of three Lower Spraberry and four Wolfcamp A wells within the Fairway area of our Howard County assets. Through the first 50 days, the combined seven wells have achieved average daily production of approximately 850 Boe per day (~90% oil). These wells were drilled and completed offsetting historical producing wells and have performed in-line with the offset single well pads in these sections.
Capital Expenditures
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, we incurred $116.4 million in operational capital expenditures (including other items) on an accrual basis as compared to $133.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 13%. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Operational
Capitalized
Capitalized
Total Capital
Capital (a)
Interest
G&A
Expenditures
Cash basis (b)
$
121,457
$
15,165
$
7,373
$
143,995
Timing adjustments (c)
(5,044)
2,965
—
(2,079)
Non-cash items
—
—
866
866
Accrual basis
$
116,413
$
18,130
$
8,239
$
142,782
(a)
Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.
(b)
Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count.
(c)
Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.
Operating and Financial Results
The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Net production
Oil (MBbls)
2,725
2,848
2,521
Natural gas (MMcf)
4,538
5,031
4,144
Total (Mboe)
3,481
3,687
3,212
Average daily production (Boe/d)
37,837
40,516
34,913
% oil (Boe basis)
78
%
77
%
78
%
Oil and natural gas revenues (in thousands)
Oil revenue
$
148,210
$
160,728
$
142,601
Natural gas revenue
7,168
6,324
18,613
Total revenue
155,378
167,052
161,214
Impact of settled derivatives
1,011
(1,157)
(9,239)
Adjusted Total Revenue (i)
$
156,389
$
165,895
$
151,975
Average realized sales price
(excluding impact of settled derivatives)
Oil (per Bbl)
$
54.39
$
56.44
$
56.57
Natural gas (per Mcf)
1.58
1.26
4.49
Total (per BOE)
44.64
45.31
50.19
Average realized sales price
(including impact of settled derivatives)
Oil (per Bbl)
$
54.01
$
54.87
$
52.87
Natural gas (per Mcf)
2.03
1.91
4.51
Total (per BOE)
44.93
44.99
47.31
Additional per BOE data
Sales price (a)
$
44.64
$
45.31
$
50.19
Lease operating expense
5.65
6.18
5.77
Production taxes
3.41
3.02
3.20
Operating margin
$
35.58
$
36.11
$
41.22
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
$
16.09
$
17.07
$
15.02
Adjusted G&A (b)
Cash component (c)
$
2.52
$
2.42
$
2.17
Non-cash component
0.44
0.68
0.57
(a)
Excludes the impact of settled derivatives.
(b)
Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
(c)
Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization.
Total Revenue. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Callon reported total revenue of $155.4 million and total revenue including settled derivatives ("Adjusted Total Revenue," a non-GAAP financial measure(i)) of $156.4 million, including the impact of a $1.0 million gain from the settlement of derivative contracts. The table above reconciles Adjusted Total Revenue to the related GAAP measure of the Company's total operating revenue. Average daily production for the quarter was 37.8 Mboe/d, compared to average daily production of 40.5 Mboe/d in the second quarter of 2019, a period which included volumes associated with our southern Midland Basin divestiture that closed on June 12, 2019. Average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.
Hedging impacts. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the net gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments includes the following:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
In Thousands
Per Unit
Oil derivatives
Net gain (loss) on settlements
$
(1,045)
$
(0.38)
Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments
25,767
Total gain (loss) on oil derivatives
24,722
Natural gas derivatives
Net gain (loss) on settlements
2,056
$
0.45
Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments
(733)
Total gain (loss) on natural gas derivatives
1,323
Total commodity derivatives
Net gain (loss) on settlements
1,011
$
0.29
Net gain (loss) on fair value adjustments
25,034
Total gain (loss) on total commodity derivatives
$
26,045
Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $5.65 per Boe, compared to LOE of $6.18 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease on a per unit basis was attributable to a reduction in chemical usage, repairs and maintenance, and workovers compared to the previous period.
Production Taxes, including ad valorem taxes. Production taxes were $3.41 per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing approximately 7.6% of total revenue before the impact of derivative settlements. The incremental increase as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018 is due to an increase in ad valorem taxes based upon a higher valuation of our oil and gas properties by the taxing jurisdictions.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.09 per Boe compared to $17.07 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributed to lower future development costs for PUD locations relative to our historical rate.
General and Administrative ("G&A"). G&A was $9.4 million, or $2.70 per Boe, and G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A", a non-GAAP measure(i)) was $10.3 million, or $2.96 per Boe, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $10.6 million, or $2.87 per Boe, and $11.4 million, or $3.10 per Boe, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. The cash component of Adjusted G&A was $8.8 million, or $2.52 per Boe, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $8.9 million, or $2.42 per Boe, for the second quarter of 2019.
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, G&A and Adjusted G&A, which excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards and corporate depreciation and amortization, are calculated as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Total G&A expense
$
9,388
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash)
926
Adjusted G&A – total
10,314
Restricted stock share-based compensation (non-cash)
(1,525)
Corporate depreciation & amortization (non-cash)
(3)
Adjusted G&A – cash component
$
8,786
Income Tax Expense. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded an income tax expense of $17.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to income tax expense of $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The change in income tax expense is based upon net income generated in the respective periods.
Updated 2019 Guidance (Stand-Alone Callon)
The Company is updating guidance for the full year 2019 to reflect positive operational performance throughout the first three quarters of the year. This updated guidance does not take into effect the Carrizo merger, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder approvals.
Third Quarter
Year to Date
Updated Full Year
2019 Actual
2019 Actual
2019 Guidance
Total production (Mboe/d) (a)
37.8
39.5
39.2 - 39.6
% oil
78%
78%
78%
Income statement expenses (per Boe)
LOE, including workovers
$5.65
$6.16
$5.75 - $6.25
Production taxes, including ad valorem (% unhedged revenue)
8%
7%
7%
Adjusted G&A: cash component (b)
$2.52
$2.41
$2.00 - $2.50
Adjusted G&A: non-cash component (c)
$0.44
$0.52
$0.50 - $1.00
Cash interest expense (d)
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
Effective income tax rate
24%
24%
22%
Capital expenditures ($MM, accrual basis)
Total operational (e)
$116
$405
$495 - $520
Capitalized interest and G&A expenses
$26
$84
$100 - $105
Net operated horizontal wells placed on production
16
43
48 - 50
(a)
Year to date 2019 actual production reflects volumes associated with southern Midland Basin properties divested on June 12, 2019.
(b)
Excludes the amortization of equity-settled, share-based incentive awards, corporate depreciation and amortization, and pending merger-related expenses. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
(c)
Excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments. Adjusted G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the reconciliation provided within this press release for a reconciliation of G&A expense on a GAAP basis to Adjusted G&A expense.
(d)
All cash interest expense anticipated to be capitalized.
(e)
Includes facilities, equipment, seismic, land and other items. Excludes capitalized expenses.
Hedge Portfolio Summary
The following table summarizes our open derivative positions as of September 30, 2019:
For the Remainder
For the Full Year
For the Full Year
Oil contracts (WTI)
of 2019
of 2020
of 2021
Puts
Total volume (Bbls)
230,000
—
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
$
65.00
$
—
$
—
Put spreads
Total volume (Bbls)
230,000
—
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
Floor (long put)
$
65.00
$
—
$
—
Floor (short put)
$
42.50
$
—
$
—
Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)
Total volume (Bbls)
1,196,000
5,124,000
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
Ceiling (short call)
$
67.46
$
65.46
$
—
Floor (long put)
$
56.54
$
55.45
$
—
Floor (short put)
$
43.65
$
44.66
$
—
Collar contracts (two-way collars)
Total volume (Bbls)
276,000
—
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
Ceiling (short call)
$
60.00
$
—
$
—
Floor (long put)
$
55.00
$
—
$
—
Short call
Total volume (Bbls)
—
—
1,825,000
(a)
Weighted average price per Bbl
$
—
$
—
$
63.00
Swap contracts
Total volume (Bbls)
276,000
1,098,000
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
$
60.17
$
56.17
$
—
Oil contracts (Brent ICE)
Collar contracts with short puts (three-way collars)
Total volume (Bbls)
—
837,500
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
Ceiling (short call)
$
—
$
70.00
$
—
Floor (long put)
$
—
$
58.24
$
—
Floor (short put)
$
—
$
50.00
$
—
Oil contracts (Midland basis differential)
Swap contracts
Total volume (Bbls)
2,176,000
4,576,000
1,095,000
Weighted average price per Bbl
$
(2.50)
$
(1.29)
$
1.00
Oil contracts (Argus Houston MEH basis differential)
Swap contracts
Total volume (Bbls)
—
1,439,205
—
Weighted average price per Bbl
$
—
$
2.40
$
—
Natural gas contracts (Henry Hub)
Collar contracts (two-way collars)
Total volume (MMBtu)
598,000
—
—
Weighted average price per MMBtu
Ceiling (short call)
$
3.50
$
—
$
—
Floor (long put)
$
3.13
$
—
$
—
Swap contracts
Total volume (MMBtu)
155,000
—
—
Weighted average price per MMBtu
$
2.87
$
—
$
—
Natural gas contracts (Waha basis differential)
Swap contracts
Total volume (MMBtu)
2,116,000
4,758,000
—
Weighted average price per MMBtu
$
(1.18)
$
(1.12)
$
—
(a)
Premiums from the sale of call options were used to increase the fixed price of certain simultaneously executed price swaps.
Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $47.2 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, and Adjusted Income available to common shareholders of $42.9 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted Income, a non-GAAP financial measure(i), adjusts our income available to common stockholders to reflect our theoretical tax provision for prior period quarters as if the valuation allowance did not exist. The following tables reconcile to the related GAAP measure, the Company's income available to common stockholders to Adjusted Income and the Company's net income to Adjusted EBITDA(i), a non-GAAP financial measure, (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
47,180
$
53,357
$
36,108
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
(20,798)
(15,193)
25,100
Change in the fair value of share-based awards
(925)
(850)
879
Merger and integration expense
5,943
—
—
Other operating expense
(175)
770
—
Tax effect on adjustments above
3,351
3,207
(5,456)
Change in valuation allowance
—
—
(8,323)
Loss on redemption of preferred stock
8,304
—
—
Adjusted Income (i)
$
42,880
$
41,291
$
48,308
Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share (i)
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.21
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Net income (loss)
$
55,834
$
55,180
$
37,931
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
(20,798)
(15,193)
25,100
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
644
904
2,587
Merger and integration expense
5,943
—
—
Other operating expense
(161)
935
1,435
Income tax (benefit) expense
17,902
16,691
1,487
Interest expense
739
741
711
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
57,107
64,374
48,977
Accretion expense
128
216
202
Adjusted EBITDA (i)
$
117,338
$
123,848
$
118,430
Discretionary Cash Flow. Operating cash flow was $113.7 million and discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure(i), was $111.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Discretionary cash flow is reconciled to operating cash flow in the following table (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
55,834
$
55,180
$
37,931
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
57,107
64,374
48,977
Accretion expense
128
216
202
Amortization of non-cash debt related items
739
741
708
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
17,902
16,691
1,487
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net of settlements
(20,798)
(15,193)
25,100
(Gain) loss on sale of other property and equipment
(13)
21
(102)
Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards
1,569
1,754
1,708
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards
(925)
(850)
879
Discretionary cash flow (i)
$
111,543
$
122,934
$
116,890
Changes in working capital
2,803
27,789
(347)
Payments to settle asset retirement obligations
(654)
(107)
(507)
Payments to settle vested liability share-based awards
—
(129)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
113,692
$
150,487
$
116,036
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par and per share data)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Unaudited
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,309
$
16,051
Accounts receivable
114,120
131,720
Fair value of derivatives
25,032
65,114
Other current assets
14,912
9,740
Total current assets
165,373
222,625
Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:
Evaluated properties
4,830,499
4,585,020
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(2,458,026)
(2,270,675)
Evaluated oil and natural gas properties, net
2,372,473
2,314,345
Unevaluated properties
1,405,993
1,404,513
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
3,778,466
3,718,858
Operating lease right-of-use assets
24,447
—
Other property and equipment, net
24,770
21,901
Restricted investments
3,490
3,424
Deferred financing costs
5,081
6,087
Fair value of derivatives
11,209
—
Other assets, net
4,087
6,278
Total assets
$
4,016,923
$
3,979,173
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
243,481
$
261,184
Operating lease liabilities
19,196
—
Accrued interest
25,660
24,665
Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards
535
1,390
Asset retirement obligations
1,250
3,887
Fair value of derivatives
8,941
10,480
Other current liabilities
1,948
13,310
Total current liabilities
301,011
314,916
Senior secured revolving credit facility
200,000
200,000
6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2024
596,337
595,788
6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026
394,317
393,685
Operating lease liabilities
4,995
—
Asset retirement obligations
8,294
10,405
Cash-settleable restricted stock unit awards
1,737
2,067
Deferred tax liability
39,007
9,564
Fair value of derivatives
2,573
7,440
Other long-term liabilities
—
100
Total liabilities
1,548,271
1,533,965
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, series A cumulative, $0.01 par value and $50.00 liquidation preference, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,458,948 shares outstanding, respectively
—
15
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 228,372,081 and 227,582,575 shares outstanding, respectively
2,284
2,276
Capital in excess of par value
2,421,559
2,477,278
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
44,809
(34,361)
Total stockholders' equity
2,468,652
2,445,208
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,016,923
$
3,979,173
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating revenues:
Oil sales
$
148,210
$
142,601
$
450,036
$
380,500
Natural gas sales
7,168
18,613
25,441
45,229
Total operating revenues
155,378
161,214
475,477
425,729
Operating expenses:
Lease operating expenses
19,668
18,525
66,511
44,705
Production taxes
11,866
10,263
33,810
26,265
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
56,002
48,257
178,690
122,407
General and administrative
9,388
9,721
31,705
26,779
Merger and integration expense
5,943
—
5,943
—
Settled share-based awards
—
—
3,024
—
Accretion expense
128
202
585
626
Other operating expense
(161)
1,435
931
3,750
Total operating expenses
102,834
88,403
321,199
224,532
Income from operations
52,544
72,811
154,278
201,197
Other (income) expenses:
Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts
739
711
2,218
1,765
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
(21,809)
34,339
31,415
55,374
Other income
(122)
(1,657)
(270)
(2,571)
Total other (income) expense
(21,192)
33,393
33,363
54,568
Income before income taxes
73,736
39,418
120,915
146,629
Income tax expense
17,902
1,487
29,444
2,463
Net income
55,834
37,931
91,471
144,166
Preferred stock dividends
(350)
(1,823)
(3,997)
(5,471)
Loss on redemption of preferred stock
(8,304)
—
(8,304)
—
Income available to common stockholders
$
47,180
$
36,108
$
79,170
$
138,695
Income per common share:
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.35
$
0.65
Diluted
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.35
$
0.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
228,322
227,564
228,054
213,409
Diluted
228,469
228,140
228,557
214,079
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
55,834
$
37,931
$
91,471
$
144,166
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
57,107
48,977
182,153
124,430
Accretion expense
128
202
585
626
Amortization of non-cash debt related items
739
708
2,218
1,749
Deferred income tax expense
17,902
1,487
29,444
2,463
Loss on derivatives, net of settlements
(20,798)
25,100
30,979
29,696
(Gain) loss on sale of other property and equipment
(13)
(102)
36
(80)
Non-cash expense related to equity share-based awards
1,569
1,708
7,868
4,466
Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards
(925)
879
106
1,428
Payments to settle asset retirement obligations
(654)
(507)
(1,425)
(1,080)
Payments for cash-settled restricted stock unit awards
—
—
(1,425)
(4,990)
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(21,081)
(56,764)
17,600
(54,384)
Other current assets
929
3,885
(5,172)
(1,665)
Current liabilities
23,216
47,741
(13,038)
64,801
Other
(261)
4,791
(2,662)
4,389
Net cash provided by operating activities
113,692
116,036
338,738
316,015
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(143,995)
(156,982)
(503,425)
(455,352)
Acquisitions
(1,418)
(550,592)
(40,788)
(595,984)
Acquisition deposit
—
27,600
—
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
5,656
5,249
279,952
8,326
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(139,757)
(674,725)
(264,261)
(1,043,010)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on senior secured revolving credit facility
221,000
105,000
581,000
270,000
Payments on senior secured revolving credit facility
(126,000)
(40,000)
(581,000)
(230,000)
Issuance of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026
—
—
—
400,000
Issuance of common stock
—
7
—
288,364
Payment of preferred stock dividends
(350)
(1,823)
(3,997)
(5,471)
Payment of deferred financing costs
—
(1,296)
(31)
(9,960)
Tax withholdings related to restricted stock units
(316)
(216)
(2,174)
(1,804)
Redemption of preferred stock
(73,012)
—
(73,017)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
21,322
61,672
(79,219)
711,129
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(4,743)
(497,017)
(4,742)
(15,866)
Balance, beginning of period
16,052
509,146
16,051
27,995
Balance, end of period
$
11,309
$
12,129
$
11,309
$
12,129
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "Discretionary Cash Flow," "Adjusted G&A," "Adjusted Income," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Total Revenue." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.
- Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of discretionary cash flow is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Discretionary cash flow is defined by Callon as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and payments to settle asset retirement obligations and vested liability share-based awards. Callon has included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control and the cash flow effect may not be reflected the period in which the operating activities occurred. Discretionary cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities (as defined under GAAP), or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income.
- Adjusted general and administrative expense ("Adjusted G&A") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash valuation adjustments related to incentive compensation plans, as well as non-cash corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted G&A is useful to investors because it provides readers with a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense and provides for greater comparability period-over-period. The table contained within this release details all adjustments to G&A on a GAAP basis to arrive at Adjusted G&A.
- Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income available to common shareholders ("Adjusted Income") and Adjusted Income per fully diluted common share are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of certain non-recurring items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided.
- Callon calculates adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion expense, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash equity based compensation, and other operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
- Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Total Revenue is useful to investors because it provides readers with a revenue value more comparable to other companies who engage in price risk management activities through the use of commodity derivative instruments and reflects the results of derivative settlements with expected cash flow impacts within total revenues.
