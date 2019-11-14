SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB351.3 million (US$49.1 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2% and outperforming the high end of the Company's guidance by 8.1%.
- After-market services facilitation revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB40.7 million (US$5.7 million), continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth.
- Income from operations in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 17.8% to RMB89.7 million (US$12.6 million) from RMB76.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
- Net income in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 14.9% to RMB122.1 million (US$17.1million) from RMB106.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 21.5% to RMB146.0 million (US$20.4 million) from RMB120.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
- The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the third quarter of 2019 totaled RMB5,769.4 million (US$807.2 million). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB36,500.5 million (US$5,106.6 million) as of September 30, 2019.
- M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 0.85% and 0.33%, respectively, as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.72% and 0.30%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.
- The number of dealers covered by the Company continued to grow sequentially, reaching 49,396 as of September 30, 2019, compared to 48,367 as of June 30, 2019.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In the face of adverse market conditions and industry-wide challenges, we remained focused on executing our growth strategies in the third quarter. Accordingly, we further expanded our dealership coverage, optimized our service offerings, and leveraged our industry partnerships to deliver a robust financial performance. In particular, we continued to hone our core competencies in the auto financing market through our auto loan facilitation services. Our burgeoning dealership network and highly efficient direct coverage model also enabled us to enhance the operating capacities of our partnered dealers, further improving both our service quality and efficiency in turn.
Additionally, we focused on accelerating the development of our after-market services, which have become an integral component of our long-term growth strategy. Going forward, we expect the near-term headwinds and macroeconomic slowdown to persist throughout the first half of 2020. Nonetheless, we are confident in the strength of the foundation we have built through our leadership in the auto financing market as well as strategic partnerships with some of China's largest financial institutions and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)."
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "In the face of difficult macroeconomic conditions and the contraction of China's auto market, we maintained our strong growth momentum to deliver solid financial results in the third quarter of 2019. Our total revenues increased by 23.2% year over year to RMB351.3 million in the third quarter. Our after-market services facilitation business continued to serve as an important growth engine, contributing RMB40.7 million or 11.6% of our total revenues in the third quarter. More importantly, we also expanded our profitability as a result of the increased economies of scale as well as the successful implementation of our cost control initiatives. Our income from operations and net income increased, by 17.8% and 14.9% to RMB89.7 million and RMB122.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Going forward, we plan to continue investing in the expansion of our geographic footprint, refinement of our service offerings, and development of cutting-edge technology. We will forge ahead and strengthen our ties with additional financial institutions and OEMs, further propelling our growth trajectory in spite of the challenging macroeconomic situation."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB351.3 million (US$49.1 million), representing a 23.2% increase from RMB285.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB40.7 million (US$5.7 million), compared to RMB39.0 million in the same period of last year.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
Total operating cost and expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB261.6 million (US$36.6 million), compared to RMB209.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
- Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 10.5% to RMB125.4 million (US$17.5 million) from RMB113.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue decreased to 35.7% in the third quarter of 2019 from 39.8% in the corresponding period of 2018. As a result, the Company's gross profit margin expanded to 64.3% in the third quarter of 2019 from 60.2% in the corresponding period of 2018, further demonstrating the increased economies of scale as well as the effectiveness of the Company's cost control initiatives.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.9% to RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million) from RMB48.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 13.5% in the third quarter of 2019 from 17.0% in the corresponding period of 2018. The decrease was a result of the Company's efforts to maintain stable sales and marketing expenses while growing its revenues concurrently.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB52.3 million (US$7.3 million), or 14.9% of total revenues, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB40.7 million, or 14.3% of total revenues, in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2019.
- Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2019 increased to RMB13.2 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB10.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was a result of increased investments in the Company's research and development projects as it grew its total revenues. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses remained stable at 3.8% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations was RMB89.7 million (US$12.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8% from RMB76.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
NET INCOME
Net income was RMB122.1 million (US$17.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9% from RMB106.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 21.5% to RMB146.0 million (US$20.4 million) from RMB120.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET INCOME PER ADS
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter of 2019 were both RMB0.78 (US$0.11). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2019 were both RMB0.94 (US$0.13). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.
BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,851.2 million (US$259.0 million), compared to RMB1,609.6 million as of June 30, 2019.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB380 million and RMB400 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Company will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at 18F, Building 2, Youyou Century Plaza, 428 Yang Gao Nan Lu, Shanghai, China, on December 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company's ADSs to discuss the Company's affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.
The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 25, 2019 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Holders of record of the ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.
The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at ir.cangoonline.com. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") April 25, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.cangoonline.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.
About Cango, Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,912,901,189
1,851,224,670
258,995,855
Restricted Cash
298,900,155
610,535,955
85,417,121
Short-term investments
265,869,717
461,521,579
64,569,243
Accounts receivable, net
86,513,830
173,891,886
24,328,369
Financing receivable, net
5,420,617
7,747,866
1,083,966
Short-term loan principal, net
-
17,335,171
2,425,280
Short-term finance leasing receivable, net
1,123,703,618
1,457,631,421
203,930,134
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
61,272,518
95,901,127
13,417,061
Total current assets
4,754,581,644
4,675,789,675
654,167,029
Non-current assets:
Restricted Cash
668,627,618
812,822,983
113,718,117
Long-term investments
292,099,059
573,024,376
80,169,058
Equity method investments
1,448,416
-
-
Goodwill
145,063,857
145,063,857
20,295,180
Property and equipment, net
18,286,218
15,607,057
2,183,508
Intangible assets
1,693,407
34,163,538
4,779,655
Deferred tax assets
100,194,993
86,202,225
12,060,135
Long-term finance leasing receivable, net
1,282,457,409
1,517,138,233
212,255,443
Other non-current assets
36,687,583
9,128,673
1,277,148
Total non-current assets
2,546,558,560
3,193,150,942
446,738,244
TOTAL ASSETS
7,301,140,204
7,868,940,617
1,100,905,273
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
660,000,000
1,110,000,000
155,294,710
Long-term debts-current
467,194,051
736,392,574
103,025,109
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
211,458,501
177,268,347
24,800,754
Risk assurance liabilities
173,210,363
202,952,134
28,394,048
Income tax payable
53,517,717
39,803,161
5,568,667
Total current liabilities
1,565,380,632
2,266,416,216
317,083,288
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
472,793,340
230,173,405
32,202,443
Other non-current liabilities
7,599,404
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
480,392,744
230,173,405
32,202,443
Total liabilities
2,045,773,376
2,496,589,621
349,285,731
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
28,577
Treasury shares
-
(20,638,881)
(2,887,486)
Additional paid-in capital
4,444,078,463
4,505,539,185
630,348,110
Accumulated other comprehensive income
109,452,996
152,281,596
21,304,979
Accumulated retained earnings
698,036,438
729,406,743
102,047,756
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
5,251,772,157
5,366,792,903
750,841,936
Non-controlling interests
3,594,671
5,558,093
777,606
Total shareholders' equity
5,255,366,828
5,372,350,996
751,619,542
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,301,140,204
7,868,940,617
1,100,905,273
CANGO INC.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
285,171,140
351,290,100
49,147,292
770,278,151
1,039,252,359
145,396,751
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
113,539,426
125,416,378
17,546,396
275,576,495
382,046,832
53,450,317
Sales and marketing
48,494,188
47,576,811
6,656,241
120,292,212
137,627,725
19,254,827
General and administrative
40,703,732
52,318,827
7,319,673
98,798,322
170,500,860
23,853,947
Research and development
10,833,449
13,181,083
1,844,101
26,766,990
38,774,937
5,424,813
Net (gain) loss on risk assurance liabilities
(14,055,654)
7,489,058
1,047,758
(15,239,157)
27,719,897
3,878,156
Provision for financing receivables
9,464,769
15,577,884
2,179,426
22,928,882
39,273,822
5,494,610
Total operating cost and expenses
208,979,910
261,560,041
36,593,595
529,123,744
795,944,073
111,356,670
Income from operations
76,191,230
89,730,059
12,553,697
241,154,407
243,308,286
34,040,081
Interest and investment Income, net
15,045,281
41,110,413
5,751,558
41,368,719
82,699,347
11,570,064
Income (Loss) from equity method investments
43,795,483
-
-
42,399,341
(926,205)
(129,581)
Interest expense
(4,757,534)
(3,288,553)
(460,085)
(14,259,589)
(13,295,127)
(1,860,057)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(6,739,620)
1,964,457
274,838
682,896
2,087,258
292,018
Other income
11,925,506
17,304,702
2,421,017
32,971,660
38,897,980
5,442,028
Other expenses
6,669,254
(300,706)
(42,070)
(528,669)
(1,485,366)
(207,810)
Net income before income taxes
142,129,600
146,520,372
20,498,955
343,788,765
351,286,173
49,146,743
Income tax expenses
(35,866,227)
(24,388,408)
(3,412,064)
(88,882,439)
(60,196,464)
(8,421,795)
Net income
106,263,373
122,131,964
17,086,891
254,906,326
291,089,709
40,724,948
Less: Net incomeattributable to the noncontrolling
3,447,788
4,491,935
628,445
7,546,938
5,692,189
796,367
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
102,815,585
117,640,029
16,458,446
247,359,388
285,397,520
39,928,581
Accretion of Series C Preferred Shares
(6,991,289)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s ordinary
109,806,874
117,640,029
16,458,446
247,359,388
285,397,520
39,928,581
Net income per ADS(Note 1):
Basic
0.73
0.78
0.11
1.82
1.89
0.26
Diluted
0.73
0.78
0.11
1.80
1.89
0.26
ADSs used in net income per ADS computation
Basic
150,049,511
151,057,825
151,057,825
135,592,860
151,287,968
151,287,968
Diluted
150,049,511
151,057,825
151,057,825
137,062,696
151,287,968
151,287,968
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
11,384
-
-
167,515
(146,801)
(20,538)
Reclassification of losses to net income
-
-
-
-
(276,843)
(38,732)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
63,386,168
53,891,387
7,539,682
107,277,023
43,252,244
6,051,211
Total comprehensive income
169,660,925
176,023,351
24,626,573
362,350,864
333,918,309
46,716,889
Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango
166,213,137
171,531,416
23,998,128
354,803,926
328,226,120
45,920,522
Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
CANGO INC.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
106,263,373
122,131,964
17,086,890
254,906,326
291,089,709
40,724,948
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
13,971,837
23,910,159
3,345,154
19,439,077
61,460,722
8,598,671
Cost of revenue
572,846
980,317
137,151
797,003
2,519,891
352,546
Sales and marketing
2,976,001
5,092,863
712,518
4,140,523
13,091,132
1,831,517
General and administrative
9,696,453
16,593,648
2,321,537
13,490,717
42,653,735
5,967,477
Research and development
726,537
1,243,330
173,948
1,010,834
3,195,963
447,132
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
120,235,210
146,042,123
20,432,044
274,345,403
352,550,431
49,323,619
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
3,447,788
4,491,935
628,445
7,546,938
5,692,189
796,367
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
116,787,422
141,550,188
19,803,599
266,798,465
346,858,242
48,527,252
Accretion of Series C Preferred Shares
(6,991,289)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
123,778,711
141,550,188
19,803,599
266,798,465
346,858,242
48,527,252
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic (Note 1)
0.82
0.94
0.13
1.97
2.29
0.32
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted (Note 1)
0.82
0.94
0.13
1.95
2.29
0.32
Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic
150,049,511
151,057,825
151,057,825
135,592,860
151,287,968
151,287,968
Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted
150,049,511
151,057,825
151,057,825
137,062,696
151,287,968
151,287,968
Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.