SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB351.3 million (US$49.1 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2% and outperforming the high end of the Company's guidance by 8.1%.
  • After-market services facilitation revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB40.7 million (US$5.7 million), continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth.
  • Income from operations in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 17.8% to RMB89.7 million (US$12.6 million) from RMB76.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Net income in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 14.9% to RMB122.1 million (US$17.1million) from RMB106.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 21.5% to RMB146.0 million (US$20.4 million) from RMB120.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the third quarter of 2019 totaled RMB5,769.4 million (US$807.2 million). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB36,500.5 million (US$5,106.6 million) as of September 30, 2019.
  • M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 0.85% and 0.33%, respectively, as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.72% and 0.30%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.
  • The number of dealers covered by the Company continued to grow sequentially, reaching 49,396 as of September 30, 2019, compared to 48,367 as of June 30, 2019.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In the face of adverse market conditions and industry-wide challenges, we remained focused on executing our growth strategies in the third quarter. Accordingly, we further expanded our dealership coverage, optimized our service offerings, and leveraged our industry partnerships to deliver a robust financial performance. In particular, we continued to hone our core competencies in the auto financing market through our auto loan facilitation services. Our burgeoning dealership network and highly efficient direct coverage model also enabled us to enhance the operating capacities of our partnered dealers, further improving both our service quality and efficiency in turn.

Additionally, we focused on accelerating the development of our after-market services, which have become an integral component of our long-term growth strategy. Going forward, we expect the near-term headwinds and macroeconomic slowdown to persist throughout the first half of 2020. Nonetheless, we are confident in the strength of the foundation we have built through our leadership in the auto financing market as well as strategic partnerships with some of China's largest financial institutions and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)."

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "In the face of difficult macroeconomic conditions and the contraction of China's auto market, we maintained our strong growth momentum to deliver solid financial results in the third quarter of 2019. Our total revenues increased by 23.2% year over year to RMB351.3 million in the third quarter. Our after-market services facilitation business continued to serve as an important growth engine, contributing RMB40.7 million or 11.6% of our total revenues in the third quarter. More importantly, we also expanded our profitability as a result of the increased economies of scale as well as the successful implementation of our cost control initiatives. Our income from operations and net income increased, by 17.8% and 14.9% to RMB89.7 million and RMB122.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Going forward, we plan to continue investing in the expansion of our geographic footprint, refinement of our service offerings, and development of cutting-edge technology. We will forge ahead and strengthen our ties with additional financial institutions and OEMs, further propelling our growth trajectory in spite of the challenging macroeconomic situation."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB351.3 million (US$49.1 million), representing a 23.2% increase from RMB285.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB40.7 million (US$5.7 million), compared to RMB39.0 million in the same period of last year.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were RMB261.6 million (US$36.6 million), compared to RMB209.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

  • Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 10.5% to RMB125.4 million (US$17.5 million) from RMB113.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue decreased to 35.7% in the third quarter of 2019 from 39.8% in the corresponding period of 2018. As a result, the Company's gross profit margin expanded to 64.3% in the third quarter of 2019 from 60.2% in the corresponding period of 2018, further demonstrating the increased economies of scale as well as the effectiveness of the Company's cost control initiatives.
  • Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.9% to RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million) from RMB48.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 13.5% in the third quarter of 2019 from 17.0% in the corresponding period of 2018. The decrease was a result of the Company's efforts to maintain stable sales and marketing expenses while growing its revenues concurrently.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB52.3 million (US$7.3 million), or 14.9% of total revenues, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB40.7 million, or 14.3% of total revenues, in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2019 increased to RMB13.2 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB10.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was a result of increased investments in the Company's research and development projects as it grew its total revenues. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses remained stable at 3.8% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations was RMB89.7 million (US$12.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8% from RMB76.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME

Net income was RMB122.1 million (US$17.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9% from RMB106.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 21.5% to RMB146.0 million (US$20.4 million) from RMB120.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter of 2019 were both RMB0.78 (US$0.11). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2019 were both RMB0.94 (US$0.13). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,851.2 million (US$259.0 million), compared to RMB1,609.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB380 million and RMB400 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at 18F, Building 2, Youyou Century Plaza, 428 Yang Gao Nan Lu, Shanghai, China, on December 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company's ADSs to discuss the Company's affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 25, 2019 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at ir.cangoonline.com. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") April 25, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.cangoonline.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data






 As of December 31,
2018 


As of September 30,
2019





 RMB 


 RMB 

 US$ 









ASSETS:








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents




2,912,901,189


1,851,224,670

258,995,855

Restricted Cash




298,900,155


610,535,955

85,417,121

Short-term investments




265,869,717


461,521,579

64,569,243

Accounts receivable, net




86,513,830


173,891,886

24,328,369

Financing receivable, net




5,420,617


7,747,866

1,083,966

Short-term loan principal, net




-


17,335,171

2,425,280

Short-term finance leasing receivable, net




1,123,703,618


1,457,631,421

203,930,134

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 




61,272,518


95,901,127

13,417,061

Total current assets




4,754,581,644


4,675,789,675

654,167,029









Non-current assets:








Restricted Cash




668,627,618


812,822,983

113,718,117

Long-term investments




292,099,059


573,024,376

80,169,058

Equity method investments




1,448,416


-

-

Goodwill




145,063,857


145,063,857

20,295,180

Property and equipment, net




18,286,218


15,607,057

2,183,508

Intangible assets




1,693,407


34,163,538

4,779,655

Deferred tax assets




100,194,993


86,202,225

12,060,135

Long-term finance leasing receivable, net




1,282,457,409


1,517,138,233

212,255,443

Other non-current assets




36,687,583


9,128,673

1,277,148

Total non-current assets




2,546,558,560


3,193,150,942

446,738,244

TOTAL ASSETS




7,301,140,204


7,868,940,617

1,100,905,273









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Short-term borrowings




660,000,000


1,110,000,000

155,294,710

Long-term debts-current




467,194,051


736,392,574

103,025,109

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities




211,458,501


177,268,347

24,800,754

Risk assurance liabilities 




173,210,363


202,952,134

28,394,048

Income tax payable




53,517,717


39,803,161

5,568,667

Total current liabilities




1,565,380,632


2,266,416,216

317,083,288









Non-current liabilities:








Long-term borrowings




472,793,340


230,173,405

32,202,443

Other non-current liabilities




7,599,404


-

-

Total non-current liabilities




480,392,744


230,173,405

32,202,443

Total liabilities




2,045,773,376


2,496,589,621

349,285,731

















Shareholders' equity








Ordinary shares




204,260


204,260

28,577

Treasury shares




-


(20,638,881)

(2,887,486)

Additional paid-in capital




4,444,078,463


4,505,539,185

630,348,110

Accumulated other comprehensive income




109,452,996


152,281,596

21,304,979

Accumulated retained earnings




698,036,438


729,406,743

102,047,756

Total Cango Inc.'s equity




5,251,772,157


5,366,792,903

750,841,936

Non-controlling interests




3,594,671


5,558,093

777,606

Total shareholders' equity




5,255,366,828


5,372,350,996

751,619,542

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




7,301,140,204


7,868,940,617

1,100,905,273





CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)






 Three months ended September 30, 


 Nine months ended September 30, 





2018


2019


2018


2019





 RMB 


 RMB 

 US$ 


 RMB 


 RMB 

 US$ 














Revenues




285,171,140


351,290,100

49,147,292


770,278,151


1,039,252,359

145,396,751

Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenue




113,539,426


125,416,378

17,546,396


275,576,495


382,046,832

53,450,317

Sales and marketing




48,494,188


47,576,811

6,656,241


120,292,212


137,627,725

19,254,827

General and administrative




40,703,732


52,318,827

7,319,673


98,798,322


170,500,860

23,853,947

Research and development




10,833,449


13,181,083

1,844,101


26,766,990


38,774,937

5,424,813

Net (gain) loss on risk assurance liabilities




(14,055,654)


7,489,058

1,047,758


(15,239,157)


27,719,897

3,878,156

Provision for financing receivables




9,464,769


15,577,884

2,179,426


22,928,882


39,273,822

5,494,610

Total operating cost and expenses




208,979,910


261,560,041

36,593,595


529,123,744


795,944,073

111,356,670














Income from operations




76,191,230


89,730,059

12,553,697


241,154,407


243,308,286

34,040,081

Interest and investment Income, net




15,045,281


41,110,413

5,751,558


41,368,719


82,699,347

11,570,064

Income (Loss) from equity method investments




43,795,483


-

-


42,399,341


(926,205)

(129,581)

Interest expense




(4,757,534)


(3,288,553)

(460,085)


(14,259,589)


(13,295,127)

(1,860,057)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net




(6,739,620)


1,964,457

274,838


682,896


2,087,258

292,018

Other income




11,925,506


17,304,702

2,421,017


32,971,660


38,897,980

5,442,028

Other expenses




6,669,254


(300,706)

(42,070)


(528,669)


(1,485,366)

(207,810)

Net income before income taxes




142,129,600


146,520,372

20,498,955


343,788,765


351,286,173

49,146,743

Income tax expenses 




(35,866,227)


(24,388,408)

(3,412,064)


(88,882,439)


(60,196,464)

(8,421,795)

Net income




106,263,373


122,131,964

17,086,891


254,906,326


291,089,709

40,724,948

Less: Net incomeattributable to the noncontrolling
interest shareholders




3,447,788


4,491,935

628,445


7,546,938


5,692,189

796,367














Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders




102,815,585


117,640,029

16,458,446


247,359,388


285,397,520

39,928,581

Accretion of Series C Preferred Shares




(6,991,289)


-

-


-


-

-

Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s ordinary
shareholders




109,806,874


117,640,029

16,458,446


247,359,388


285,397,520

39,928,581

Net income per ADS(Note 1):













Basic




0.73


0.78

0.11


1.82


1.89

0.26

Diluted




0.73


0.78

0.11


1.80


1.89

0.26

ADSs used in net income per ADS computation
(Note 1):













Basic




150,049,511


151,057,825

151,057,825


135,592,860


151,287,968

151,287,968

Diluted




150,049,511


151,057,825

151,057,825


137,062,696


151,287,968

151,287,968



























Other comprehensive income, net of tax













Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities




11,384


-

-


167,515


(146,801)

(20,538)

Reclassification of losses to net income




-


-

-


-


(276,843)

(38,732)

Foreign currency translation adjustment




63,386,168


53,891,387

7,539,682


107,277,023


43,252,244

6,051,211














Total comprehensive income




169,660,925


176,023,351

24,626,573


362,350,864


333,918,309

46,716,889

Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango
Inc.'s shareholders




166,213,137


171,531,416

23,998,128


354,803,926


328,226,120

45,920,522



























Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.













 

 

CANGO INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data




 Three months ended September 30, 


 Nine months ended September 30, 



2018


2019


2018


2019



 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 (Unaudited) 



 RMB 


 RMB 

 US$ 


 RMB 


 RMB 

 US$ 












Net income


106,263,373


122,131,964

17,086,890


254,906,326


291,089,709

40,724,948

Add: Share-based compensation expenses


13,971,837


23,910,159

3,345,154


19,439,077


61,460,722

8,598,671

  Cost of revenue


572,846


980,317

137,151


797,003


2,519,891

352,546

  Sales and marketing


2,976,001


5,092,863

712,518


4,140,523


13,091,132

1,831,517

  General and administrative


9,696,453


16,593,648

2,321,537


13,490,717


42,653,735

5,967,477

  Research and development


726,537


1,243,330

173,948


1,010,834


3,195,963

447,132

Non-GAAP adjusted net income


120,235,210


146,042,123

20,432,044


274,345,403


352,550,431

49,323,619

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
shareholders


3,447,788


4,491,935

628,445


7,546,938


5,692,189

796,367

Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders


116,787,422


141,550,188

19,803,599


266,798,465


346,858,242

48,527,252

Accretion of Series C Preferred Shares


(6,991,289)


-

-


-


-

-

Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s ordinary shareholders


123,778,711


141,550,188

19,803,599


266,798,465


346,858,242

48,527,252























Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic (Note 1)


0.82


0.94

0.13


1.97


2.29

0.32

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted (Note 1)


0.82


0.94

0.13


1.95


2.29

0.32












Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic


150,049,511


151,057,825

151,057,825


135,592,860


151,287,968

151,287,968

Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted


150,049,511


151,057,825

151,057,825


137,062,696


151,287,968

151,287,968























Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.











 

 