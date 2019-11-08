NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2019 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
Third Quarter
First Nine Months
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$8,188,905
$8,856,049
$25,686,034
$28,660,474
Income before income taxes
414,797
363,749
1,073,198
2,189,629
Net income
315,797
287,749
832,198
1,698,629
Net income per common share
.32
.30
.86
1.76
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)