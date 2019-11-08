NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2019 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
 


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$8,188,905

$8,856,049

$25,686,034

$28,660,474

Income before income taxes

414,797

363,749

1,073,198

2,189,629

Net income

315,797

287,749

832,198

1,698,629

Net income per common share

.32

.30

.86

1.76

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

 