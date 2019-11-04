DENVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Oil production averaged 89.7 MBbls/d; up 8% sequentially
- 2019 Exploration & Development capital guidance range lowered to $1.3 - 1.4 billion
- Reduced per unit production expense 12% year-over-year
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $40.5 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $148.4 million, or $1.56 per share, in the same period a year ago. Third quarter 2019 results were negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $92.9 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to third quarter 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $189.6 million, or $1.99 per share1. Net cash provided by operating activities was $320.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $453.5 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $388.7 million in the third quarter a year ago1.
Oil production averaged 89.7 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day, up 40 percent from the same period a year ago and up eight percent sequentially. Total company production volumes for the quarter averaged 287.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day.
Realized product prices were down in the third quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Realized oil prices averaged $52.71 per barrel, down 10 percent from the $58.25 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2018. Realized natural gas prices averaged $0.88 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), down 52 percent from the third quarter 2018 average of $1.84 per Mcf but up 76 percent sequentially. NGL prices averaged $10.80 per barrel, down 58 percent from the $25.72 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2018. See footnotes to the Average Realized Prices by Region table below for ASC 606 impact on realized prices.
Natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials. Cimarex's average differential to Henry Hub on its Permian natural gas production was $1.83 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.25 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2018 and $3.10 in the second quarter of 2019. In the Mid-Continent region, the company's average differential to Henry Hub was $0.66 per Mcf versus $0.94 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2018 and $0.86 in the second quarter of 2019. Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing improved and averaged $3.76 per barrel in the quarter, compared to $14.34 per barrel in the third quarter of 2018 and $5.80 per barrel in the second quarter of 2019.
Production expense averaged $3.34 per BOE for the third quarter, down 12 percent compared to the same period a year ago and down five percent sequentially.
Cimarex invested $296 million in exploration and development (E&D) during the third quarter, of which $221 million is attributable to drilling and completion activities. Cimarex invested $19 million in midstream assets during the quarter. Third quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operating activities. Total debt at September 30, 2019 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $24 million. Debt was 35 percent of total capitalization2.
Outlook
Fourth quarter 2019 production volumes are expected to average 272 - 292 MBOE per day. Oil volumes are estimated to average 86.0 - 92.0 MBbls per day in the fourth quarter, essentially flat sequentially at the midpoint, with Permian growth expected to outpace total company growth. Total 2019 daily annual oil volumes are estimated to average 84.5 - 86.5 MBbls per day with total production volumes expected to average 274 - 278 MBOE per day, up three percent at the midpoint from previous guidance due primarily to higher than expected NGL recoveries.
Estimated 2019 exploration and development investment is $1.30 – 1.40 billion, down four percent at the midpoint from guidance given in February. Midstream investments are estimated to total approximately $70 million in 2019.
Expenses per BOE of production for 2019 are estimated to be:
Production expense
$3.30 - 3.55
Transportation, processing and other expense
1.80 - 2.20
DD&A and ARO accretion
7.75 - 8.75
General and administrative expense
0.95 - 1.10
Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue)
6.0 - 7.0%
Cimarex Chairman and CEO, Tom Jorden, said, "We have seen strong execution in 2019, which we expect to continue into 2020. Our initial planning indicates that we will generate meaningful free cash flow in 2020 using a flat $50 per barrel WTI price and NYMEX gas price of $2.50 per Mcf, adjusted for basis differentials."
Operations Update
Cimarex invested $296 million in E&D during the third quarter, 84 percent in the Permian Basin and 16 percent in the Mid-Continent. Cimarex brought 96 gross (21 net) wells on production during the quarter. At September 30, 79 gross (34 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is operating eight drilling rigs.
WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Gross wells
Permian Basin
44
33
100
82
Mid-Continent
52
82
144
176
96
115
244
258
Net wells
Permian Basin
16
24
53
46
Mid-Continent
5
20
16
36
21
44
69
82
Permian Region
Production from the Permian region averaged 198.6 MBOE per day in the third quarter, a 64 percent increase from third quarter 2018. Oil volumes averaged 74.8 MBbls per day, a 53 percent increase from third quarter 2018 and up six percent sequentially.
Cimarex brought 44 gross (16 net) wells on production in the Permian region during the third quarter. There were 43 gross (32 net) wells waiting on completion at September 30. Cimarex currently is operating eight drilling rigs and two completion crews in the region.
Mid-Continent Region
Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 88.1 MBOE per day for the third quarter, down 10 percent from third quarter 2018 and up three percent sequentially.
During the third quarter, Cimarex brought 52 gross (5 net) wells on production in the Mid-Continent region. At the end of the quarter, 36 gross (2 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex is not currently operating a drilling rig or completion crew in the Mid-Continent.
Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:
DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Permian Basin
Gas (MMcf)
422.9
239.4
381.2
239.3
Oil (Bbls)
74,819
49,001
70,188
49,211
NGL (Bbls)
53,311
31,919
51,492
29,863
Total Equivalent (MBOE)
198.6
120.8
185.2
119.0
Mid-Continent
Gas (MMcf)
293.7
317.9
292.1
303.6
Oil (Bbls)
14,788
14,755
13,880
14,149
NGL (Bbls)
24,338
29,603
25,480
27,829
Total Equivalent (MBOE)
88.1
97.3
88.0
92.6
Total Company
Gas (MMcf)
718.0
558.8
674.6
544.4
Oil (Bbls)
89,731
63,909
84,230
63,586
NGL (Bbls)
77,693
61,560
77,021
57,748
Total Equivalent (MBOE)
287.1
218.6
273.7
212.1
AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Permian Basin
Gas ($ per Mcf) (1)
0.40
1.66
0.36
1.79
Oil ($ per Bbl)
52.69
55.16
51.70
58.24
NGL ($ per Bbl) (2)
9.94
27.53
12.40
23.95
Mid-Continent
Gas ($ per Mcf) (3)
1.57
1.97
2.01
2.01
Oil ($ per Bbl)
52.73
68.42
53.55
64.82
NGL ($ per Bbl) (4)
12.69
23.75
15.28
21.77
Total Company
Gas ($ per Mcf) (5)
0.88
1.84
1.08
1.92
Oil ($ per Bbl)
52.71
58.25
52.02
59.70
NGL ($ per Bbl) (6)
10.80
25.72
13.36
22.90
(1)
The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.41 per Mcf, $0.12 per Mcf, $0.37 per Mcf, and $0.11 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2)
The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $1.88 per barrel, $1.55 per barrel, $1.82 per barrel, and $1.64 per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3)
The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.04 per Mcf, $0.04 per Mcf, $0.05 per Mcf, and $0.04 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(4)
The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.29 per barrel, $0.53 per barrel, $0.31 per barrel, and $1.05 per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(5)
The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.26 per Mcf, $0.07 per Mcf, $0.23 per Mcf, and $0.07 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(6)
The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $1.38 per barrel, $1.06 per barrel, $1.31 per barrel, and $1.36 per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Other
Cimarex received cash settlements of $17.6 million related to its gas hedges during the quarter. Settlement of oil hedges resulted in a cash payment of $15.9 million.
The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Gas Collars:
PEPL(3)
Volume (MMBtu/d)
120,000
90,000
60,000
30,000
30,000
10,111
Wtd Avg Floor
$
1.92
$
1.92
$
1.90
$
1.85
$
1.85
$
1.85
Wtd Avg Ceiling
$
2.35
$
2.36
$
2.28
$
2.31
$
2.31
$
2.31
El Paso Perm(3)
Volume (MMBtu/d)
60,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
20,000
—
Wtd Avg Floor
$
1.38
$
1.40
$
1.40
$
1.35
$
1.35
$
—
Wtd Avg Ceiling
$
1.71
$
1.79
$
1.82
$
1.66
$
1.66
$
—
Waha (3)
Volume (MMBtu/d)
60,000
50,000
30,000
—
—
—
Wtd Avg Floor
$
1.48
$
1.50
$
1.57
$
—
$
—
$
—
Wtd Avg Ceiling
$
1.82
$
1.87
$
1.97
$
—
$
—
$
—
Oil Collars:
WTI(4)
Volume (Bbl/d)
37,326
30,000
22,000
14,000
14,000
6,000
Wtd Avg Floor
$
54.05
$
53.12
$
50.61
$
49.68
$
49.68
$
49.24
Wtd Avg Ceiling
$
66.48
$
65.80
$
62.15
$
60.92
$
60.92
$
58.41
Oil Basis Swaps:
WTI Midland(5)
Volume (Bbl/d)
40,826
29,000
21,000
14,000
14,000
6,000
Wtd Avg Differential
$
(5.42)
$
0.25
$
0.29
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.57
Oil Swaps:
WTI(4)
Volume (Bbl/d)
5,000
—
—
—
—
—
Wtd Avg Fixed
$
64.54
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Gas Swaps:
Henry Hub(6)
Volume (MMBtu/d)
35,000
—
—
—
—
—
Wtd Avg Fixed
$
3.00
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Sold Oil Calls:
WTI(4)
Volume (Bbl/d)
3,670
—
—
—
—
—
Wtd Avg Ceiling
$
64.36
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the "2019 Outlook" contains projections for certain 2019 operational and financial metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; local commodity price differentials; derivative and hedging activities; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; our ability to successfully integrate the business of the recently acquired Resolute Energy Corporation; unknown liabilities related to Resolute; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.
1
Adjusted net income and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.
2
Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing the sum of (i) the principal amount of senior notes and (ii) redeemable preferred stock by the sum of (x) the principal amount of senior notes, (y) redeemable preferred stock, and (z) total stockholders' equity.
3
PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.
4
WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
5
Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.
6
Henry Hub (located in So. Louisiana) is the official location for futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
The following reconciles net income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
40,527
$
148,354
$
176,152
$
475,669
Impairment of oil and gas properties (1)
108,879
—
108,879
—
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on open derivative positions
(37,039)
53,507
34,831
51,128
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
4,250
—
Acquisition related costs
13
—
8,404
—
Tax impact
(19,472)
(12,253)
(38,309)
(11,810)
Adjusted net income
$
92,908
$
189,608
$
294,207
$
514,987
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.39
$
1.56
$
1.72
$
5.00
Adjusted diluted earnings per share*
$
0.91
$
1.99
$
2.93
$
5.39
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Adjusted diluted**
101,593
95,512
100,266
95,472
(1)
An additional ceiling test impairment is anticipated in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:
a)
Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.
b)
Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.
* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.
** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
320,074
$
453,474
$
984,157
$
1,157,813
Change in operating assets and liabilities
40,655
(64,792)
63,996
(52,386)
Adjusted cash flow from operations
$
360,729
$
388,682
$
1,048,153
$
1,105,427
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted cash flow from operations as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors for the same reason, and that it is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.
OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Acquisitions:
Proved
$
2,373
$
—
$
696,173
$
62
Unproved
(30,314)
(1)
10,015
1,021,468
12,251
(27,941)
10,015
1,717,641
12,313
Exploration and development:
Land and seismic
$
18,377
$
55,603
$
42,456
$
76,027
Exploration and development
278,083
445,429
947,002
1,113,898
296,460
501,032
989,458
1,189,925
Property sales:
Proved
$
(9,286)
$
(527,650)
$
(27,314)
$
(557,191)
Unproved
(81)
(12,022)
(9,835)
(17,323)
(9,367)
(539,672)
(37,149)
(574,514)
$
259,152
$
(28,625)
$
2,669,950
$
627,724
(1) Amount represents an adjustment made to the Resolute preliminary purchase price allocation upon finalization of the quantity of acres acquired.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share information)
Revenues:
Oil sales
$
435,094
$
342,495
$
1,196,166
$
1,036,402
Gas and NGL sales
135,483
240,087
479,442
646,007
Gas gathering and other
11,728
8,906
30,117
32,487
582,305
591,488
1,705,725
1,714,896
Costs and expenses:
Impairment of oil and gas properties
108,879
—
108,879
—
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
230,172
138,195
638,122
417,555
Production
88,300
76,272
253,259
226,758
Transportation, processing, and other operating
52,697
49,720
154,636
146,818
Gas gathering and other
13,893
10,569
39,818
29,859
Taxes other than income
30,873
28,431
105,600
86,549
General and administrative
15,499
21,148
69,494
64,208
Stock compensation
6,797
6,437
20,004
16,262
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net
(38,735)
54,006
35,949
71,546
Other operating expense, net
10,141
10,015
19,057
15,470
518,516
394,793
1,444,818
1,075,025
Operating income
63,789
196,695
260,907
639,871
Other (income) and expense:
Interest expense
24,586
17,159
69,665
50,837
Capitalized interest
(16,264)
(5,457)
(41,811)
(15,117)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
4,250
—
Other, net
(139)
(7,544)
(4,547)
(14,716)
Income before income tax
55,606
192,537
233,350
618,867
Income tax expense
15,079
44,183
57,198
143,198
Net income
$
40,527
$
148,354
$
176,152
$
475,669
Earnings per share to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.39
$
1.56
$
1.72
$
5.00
Diluted
$
0.39
$
1.56
$
1.72
$
5.00
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.60
$
0.50
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
99,735
93,845
98,452
93,758
Diluted
99,735
93,867
98,458
93,788
Comprehensive income:
Net income
$
40,527
$
148,354
$
176,152
$
475,669
Other comprehensive income:
Change in fair value of investments, net of tax of ($648), $159, ($220) and $160, respectively
(2,198)
539
(745)
541
Total comprehensive income
$
38,329
$
148,893
$
175,407
$
476,210
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
40,527
$
148,354
$
176,152
$
475,669
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Impairment of oil and gas properties
108,879
—
108,879
—
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
230,172
138,195
638,122
417,555
Deferred income taxes
15,079
43,083
57,198
142,815
Stock compensation
6,797
6,437
20,004
16,262
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net
(38,735)
54,006
35,949
71,546
Settlements on derivative instruments
1,696
(499)
(1,118)
(20,418)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
4,250
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
783
727
2,285
2,183
Changes in non-current assets and liabilities
(5,379)
(1,957)
(2,630)
(1,244)
Other, net
910
336
9,062
1,059
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(37,509)
(26,784)
80,183
(11,772)
Other current assets
2,901
2,535
2,140
4,421
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
(6,047)
89,041
(146,319)
59,737
Net cash provided by operating activities
320,074
453,474
984,157
1,157,813
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of Resolute Energy, net of cash acquired
—
—
(284,441)
—
Oil and gas capital expenditures
(288,623)
(500,677)
(1,000,380)
(1,151,484)
Sales of oil and gas assets
15,314
538,525
28,547
573,367
Sales of other assets
425
465
859
990
Other capital expenditures
(18,894)
(18,925)
(59,035)
(75,037)
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities
(291,778)
19,388
(1,314,450)
(652,164)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings of long-term debt
529,000
—
2,239,310
—
Repayments of long-term debt
(529,000)
—
(2,610,000)
—
Financing, underwriting, and debt redemption fees
(7)
—
(11,798)
—
Finance lease payments
(1,176)
—
(2,731)
—
Dividends paid
(21,483)
(15,237)
(60,130)
(38,038)
Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock awards
(1,752)
(5,464)
(2,406)
(6,410)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
593
962
1,267
2,211
Net cash used by financing activities
(23,825)
(19,739)
(446,488)
(42,237)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
4,471
453,123
(776,781)
463,412
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
19,414
410,823
800,666
400,534
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
23,885
$
863,946
$
23,885
$
863,946
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
September
December 31,
Assets
(in thousands, except share and
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,885
$
800,666
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
425,329
454,200
Oil and gas well equipment and supplies
49,113
55,553
Derivative instruments
49,385
101,939
Other current assets
8,867
11,781
Total current assets
556,579
1,424,139
Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:
Proved properties
20,134,383
18,566,757
Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized
1,539,008
436,325
21,673,391
19,003,082
Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment
(15,979,664)
(15,287,752)
Net oil and gas properties
5,693,727
3,715,330
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $373,351 and $324,631, respectively
538,179
257,686
Goodwill
751,836
620,232
Derivative instruments
5,715
9,246
Other assets
73,169
35,451
$
7,619,205
$
6,062,084
Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
65,925
$
106,814
Accrued liabilities
430,832
379,455
Derivative instruments
24,983
27,627
Revenue payable
207,751
194,811
Operating leases
67,208
—
Total current liabilities
796,699
708,707
Long-term debt principal
2,000,000
1,500,000
Less—unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts
(15,266)
(11,446)
Long-term debt, net
1,984,734
1,488,554
Deferred income taxes
446,961
334,473
Derivative instruments
403
2,267
Operating leases
199,645
—
Other liabilities
219,585
198,297
Total liabilities
3,648,027
2,732,298
Redeemable preferred stock - 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 62,500 shares authorized and issued and no shares authorized and issued, respectively
81,620
—
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 101,820,140 and 95,755,797 shares issued, respectively
1,018
958
Additional paid-in capital
3,234,318
2,785,188
Retained earnings
654,212
542,885
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10
755
Total stockholders' equity
3,889,558
3,329,786
$
7,619,205
$
6,062,084