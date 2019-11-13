PANAMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported net profit of US$104.0 million for 3Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.45, compared to net profit of US$57.6 million or earnings per share of US$1.36 in 3Q18.
- Operating profit for 3Q19 came in at US$132.9 million, representing a 70.9% increase from an operating profit of US$77.8 million in 3Q18.
- Total revenues for 3Q19 increased 5.3% to US$708.2 million. Yield per passenger mile increased 7.9% to 12.5 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 9.4% to 11.1 cents.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 0.5% to 9.0 cents in 3Q19. Excluding fuel costs, CASM increased 5.5% from 5.9 cents in 3Q18 to 6.2 cents in 3Q19, mainly due to the decrease in capacity related to the grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet.
- Operating margin for 3Q19 came in at 18.8%, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 11.6% generated in 3Q18.
- While capacity (measured in available seat miles, or ASMs) decreased by 3.7% in 3Q19 due to the grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet, consolidated passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) decreased by only 2.2%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter increased 1.4 percentage points to 85.6%.
- The sum of cash, short-term and long-term investments was US$885.5 million at the end of 3Q19, representing approximately 33% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- Despite the operational challenges presented by the grounding of its Boeing MAX fleet, Copa Airlines delivered an on-time performance of over 92% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.
- Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 103 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, 15 Embraer-190s and 6 Boeing MAX9s.
- The Company has not taken any aircraft deliveries since the world-wide grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet took effect in March 2019. According to its original growth plan for 2019, the Company should have received six additional Boeing MAX9s during the first three quarters of the year and would have received one more in the fourth quarter to end the year with 13 Boeing MAX9 aircraft.
Subsequent Events
- Copa Holdings will pay its fourth quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on December 13, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of November 29, 2019.
- As part of the world-wide grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet, the Company has removed all Boeing MAX operations from its schedule until mid-February 2020.
- As part of its plan to increase efficiencies, the Company has decided to accelerate the exit of its E190 fleet and is planning to sell the remaining 14 aircraft over the next 18 months, 3 years earlier than previously planned. This anticipated exit could result in a book loss in the range of US$90 million related to the sale of the aircraft and spare parts inventory.
Consolidated Financial
3Q19
3Q18*
Variance vs. 3Q18*
2Q19
Variance vs. 2Q19
Revenue Passengers Carried ('000)
2,703
2,591
4.3%
2,550
6.0%
RPMs (mm)
5,466
5,587
-2.2%
5,249
4.1%
ASMs (mm)
6,383
6,629
-3.7%
6,166
3.5%
Load Factor
85.6%
84.3%
1.4 p.p.
85.1%
0.5 p.p.
Yield
12.5
11.6
7.9%
11.8
6.0%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
10.7
9.8
9.7%
10.1
6.7%
RASM (US$ Cents)
11.1
10.1
9.4%
10.5
6.0%
CASM (US$ Cents)
9.0
9.0
0.5%
9.1
-1.2%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
6.2
5.9
5.5%
6.2
-0.3%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions)
82.0
84.2
-2.7%
79.3
3.3%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars)
2.16
2.40
-10.2%
2.22
-3.0%
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
2,022
2,156
-6.2%
2,058
-1.8%
Average Stage Length (Miles)
1,295
1,331
-2.7%
1,279
1.3%
Departures
33,373
33,775
-1.2%
32,676
2.1%
Block Hours
109,614
114,009
-3.9%
106,425
3.0%
Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours)
11.5
12.3
-6.2%
11.2
2.2%
Operating Revenues (US$ mm)
708.2
672.4
5.3%
645.1
9.8%
Operating Profit (US$ mm)
132.9
77.8
70.9%
82.6
60.9%
Operating Margin
18.8%
11.6%
7.2 p.p.
12.8%
6.0 p.p.
Net Profit (US$ mm)
104.0
57.6
80.6%
50.9
104.4%
EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$)
2.45
1.36
80.5%
1.20
104.4%
# of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000)
42,487
42,469
0.0%
42,478
0.0%
*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS16.
Notes:
- Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
- The Company is taking into account the six grounded Boeing MAX9 aircraft currently in its fleet in the calculation of all its financial and operating statistics.
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 14 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
3Q19
3Q18*
Change
2Q19
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
685,337
649,110
5.6%
620,538
10.4%
Cargo and mail revenue
14,647
15,919
-8.0%
16,464
-11.0%
Other operating revenue
8,226
7,375
11.5%
8,100
1.6%
Total Operating Revenue
708,210
672,405
5.3%
645,102
9.8%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
177,603
203,121
-12.6%
177,169
0.2%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
113,398
109,814
3.3%
108,342
4.7%
Passenger servicing
26,204
26,487
-1.1%
25,530
2.6%
Airport facilities and handling charges
47,022
47,415
-0.8%
44,698
5.2%
Sales and distribution
52,980
51,832
2.2%
51,289
3.3%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
30,632
24,626
24.4%
31,235
-1.9%
Depreciation and amortization
72,876
71,149
2.4%
70,549
3.3%
Flight operations
26,572
27,434
-3.1%
25,450
4.4%
Other operating and administrative expenses
28,047
32,762
-14.4%
28,240
-0.7%
Total Operating Expense
575,334
594,640
-3.2%
562,502
2.3%
Operating Profit
132,876
77,765
70.9%
82,601
60.9%
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(12,696)
(12,718)
-0.2%
(13,573)
-6.5%
Finance income
6,121
6,228
-1.7%
6,041
1.3%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(9,641)
(2,446)
n/m
(2,213)
n/m
Other non-operating income (expense)
(350)
40
n/m
(2,115)
-83.4%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(16,567)
(8,897)
86.2%
(11,859)
39.7%
Profit before taxes
116,309
68,868
68.9%
70,742
64.4%
Income tax expense
12,332
11,298
9.2%
19,876
-38.0%
Net Profit
103,978
57,570
80.6%
50,866
104.4%
EPS - Basic and Diluted
2.45
1.36
80.5%
1.20
104.4%
Shares - Basic and Diluted
42,487,355
42,469,122
0.0%
42,478,415
0.0%
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
September 30
December 31
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Restated) *
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
225,289
156,158
Short-term investments
536,084
566,200
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
761,374
722,359
Accounts receivable, net
138,249
115,831
Accounts receivable from related parties
2,850
223
Expendable parts and supplies, net
93,081
86,530
Prepaid expenses
53,430
74,384
Prepaid income tax
916
10,357
Other current assets
19,156
54,387
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,069,057
1,064,071
Long-term investments
124,169
138,846
Long-term accounts receivable
1,942
1,177
Long-term prepaid expenses
16,551
25,637
Property and equipment, net
2,738,111
2,701,322
Right of use assets
317,423
361,993
Intangible, net
108,474
101,168
Net pension asset
6,145
5,091
Deferred tax assets
17,617
16,041
Other Non-Current Assets
17,422
33,899
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,347,855
3,385,174
TOTAL ASSETS
4,416,912
4,449,245
Current maturities of long-term debt
135,982
311,965
Current portion of lease liability
99,838
102,452
Accounts payable
101,108
129,851
Accounts payable to related parties
14,002
14,674
Air traffic liability
504,921
471,676
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
78,021
67,814
Taxes and interest payable
45,278
44,749
Employee benefits obligations
44,454
42,890
Income tax payable
4,683
-
Other Current Liabilities
203
604
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,028,490
1,186,674
-
Long-term debt
965,500
975,283
Lease Liability
231,079
273,231
Other long - term liabilities
178,920
161,571
Deferred tax Liabilities
44,761
48,940
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,420,260
1,459,025
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,448,750
2,645,700
EQUITY
Issued Capital
Class A -33,825,130 issued and 31,328,697 outstanding
21,139
21,087
Class B common stock - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
84,338
80,041
Treasury Stock
(136,388)
(136,388)
Retained Earnings
1,752,710
1,835,566
Net profit
244,275
-
Other comprehensive loss
(5,378)
(4,227)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,968,162
1,803,545
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,416,912
4,449,245
*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2019
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
548,947
377,941
603,995
Cash flow used in investing activities
(32,863)
(129,541)
(344,088)
Cash flow used in financing activities
(446,953)
(316,461)
(342,001)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
69,131
(68,061)
(82,094)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
156,158
238,792
331,687
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
$ 225,289
$ 170,731
$ 249,593
Short-term investments
536,084
579,246
565,994
Long-term investments
124,169
165,865
155,953
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30
$ 885,542
$ 915,842
$ 971,540
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
3Q19
3Q18*
2Q19
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
9.0
9.0
9.1
Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)
(2.8)
(3.1)
(2.9)
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
6.2
5.9
6.2
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16