- A total of 3,102 hotels with 245,705 hotel rooms in operation as of September 30, 2019, compared to 2,955 hotels and 236,557 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2019.
- Total revenues increased 20.1% to RMB292.1 million (US$40.9 million)[1] for the third quarter of 2019. Total revenues increased 20.6% to RMB802.4 million (US$112.3 million)[1] for the first nine months of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 11.6% to RMB177.1 million (US$24.8 million)[1] for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 16.5% to RMB484.0 million (US$67.7 million)[1] for the first nine months of 2019.
- Net income decreased 28.4% to RMB102.2 million (US$14.3 million)[1] for the third quarter of 2019. Net income increased 13.1% to RMB363.2 million (US$50.8 million)[1] for the first nine months of 2019.
- Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 16.5% to RMB134.8 million (US$18.9 million)[1] for the third quarter of 2019. Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 17.0% to RMB352.9 million (US$49.4 million)[1] for the first nine months of 2019.
- Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) totaled RMB1.01 (US$0.14)[1] for the third quarter of 2019. Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) totaled RMB3.60 (US$0.50)[1] for the first nine months of 2019.
- Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) of the Company totaled RMB1.32 (US$0.18)[1] for the third quarter of 2019. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) totaled RMB3.46 (US$0.48)[1] for the first nine months of 2019.
- The Company expects total revenue for the full year 2019 to grow 20%-25% from 2018.
SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter of 2019 Operational Highlights
- As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 30 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 3,072 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 309 cities across China, compared to 30 L&O hotels and 2,528 F&M hotels in operation in 278 cities as of September 30, 2018. The geographic coverage increased by 11.2% year over year.
- During the third quarter of 2019, the Company opened 181 hotels, an increase of 35 comparing to 146 newly opened hotels in the third quarter of 2018. Among the hotels opened, 3 were in the luxury hotel segment, 20 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 92 in the mid-scale segment, and 66 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 16 hotels were in Tier 1 cities[2], 38 were in Tier 2 cities[3] and the remaining 127 were in select Tier 3 and other cities in China.
During this quarter, the Company closed 34 hotels, 15 due to brand upgrade, and 13 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 6 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 147 hotels to the portfolio.
- As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a pipeline with a total of 652 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 47 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 128 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 258 in the mid-scale segment, and 219 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB174 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.2% year-over-year.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 85.9% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 87.2% in the third quarter of 2018.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB149in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 2.7% year-over-year increase.
- As of September 30, 2019, the Company's loyalty program had more than 39 million individual loyal members and over 1,450,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 36 million and over 1,380,000 corporate members as of June 30, 2019. The Company had approximately 93.1% of room nights sold directly.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1477 on September 30, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/H10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.
[2] "Tier 1 cities" refers to the term used by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and refer to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
[3] "Tier 2 cities" refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 cities, as categorized by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as "municipalities with independent planning" by the State Council.
"We are pleased with our solid operating and financial performance in the third quarter, especially in the light of the weak service sector numbers observed recently. During the quarter, we further increased market share by exploring new regions and improving the quality of our hotels across all brands. We remain optimistic about the rest of 2019 despite the slowed-down growth momentum of the industry, as we have already shown that GreenTree's business model is able to deliver substantial growth through the variety of options for our franchisees and customers, while generating strong and sustainable cash flow for any future development." said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.
Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
59,029,825
72,530,518
10,147,393
Franchised-and-managed hotels
184,218,350
219,606,332
30,724,055
Total revenues
243,248,175
292,136,850
40,871,448
Nine Months
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
155,949,957
184,867,320
25,863,889
Franchised-and-managed hotels
509,286,550
617,493,389
86,390,502
Total revenues
665,236,507
802,360,709
112,254,391
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB292.1 million (US$40.9 million)[1], representing a 20.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to the addition of 181 hotels to our current network, improved RevPAR and contribution from membership growth. Growth was partially offset by the renovation of 6 L&O hotels during this quarter. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB802.4 million (US$112.3 million)[1], representing a 20.6% increase.
- Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB72.5 million (US$10.1 million)[1], representing a 22.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increasing RevPAR, moderate sublease revenue growth; and was partially offset by the renovation of 6 L&O hotels during the quarter. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB184.9 million (US$25.9 million)[1], representing a 18.5% increase.
- Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB219.6 million (US$30.7 million)[1], representing a 19.2% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased by 81.3% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to more economy hotels opened in the third quarter of 2019. The 16.2% increase from the third quarter of 2018 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to the new openings, RevPAR growth of 2.7% as well as growth in central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, annual IT and hotel manager fees, which in turn resulted from the increased number of hotels and hotel rooms in operation. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB617.5 million (US$86.4 million)[1], representing a 21.2% increase.
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
8,425,643
15,277,606
2,137,416
Recurring franchise management fee
175,792,707
204,328,726
28,586,640
Revenues from franchised-and-
184,218,350
219,606,332
30,724,056
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
29,530,295
41,274,393
5,774,500
Recurring franchise management fee
479,756,255
576,218,996
80,616,002
Revenues from franchised-and-
509,286,550
617,493,389
86,390,502
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
74,507,927
87,277,200
12,210,529
Selling and marketing expenses
12,136,352
20,785,447
2,907,991
General and administrative expenses
24,229,964
39,891,061
5,580,965
Other operating expenses
99,935
53,736
7,518
Total operating costs and expenses
110,974,178
148,007,444
20,707,003
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
202,460,194
246,216,861
34,447,005
Selling and marketing expenses
33,524,476
61,815,183
8,648,262
General and administrative expenses
69,781,751
105,391,932
14,744,873
Other operating expenses
278,527
161,710
22,624
Total operating costs and expenses
306,044,948
413,585,686
57,862,765
Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB87.3 million (US$12.2 million)[1], representing a 17.1% increase from the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to costs associated with the expansion of our F&M hotels including staff costs; higher consumables, higher depreciation and amortization, higher one-time renovation costs related to the renovation of 6 L&O hotels, as well as the operation costs of Argyle. For the first nine months of 2019, hotel operating costs were RMB246.2 million (US$34.4 million)[1], representing a 21.6% increase.
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
19,958,416
17,679,757
2,473,489
Utilities
5,376,412
4,231,308
591,982
Personnel cost
10,221,598
10,918,296
1,527,526
Depreciation and amortization
5,752,902
5,627,887
787,370
Consumable, food and beverage
5,039,899
7,760,883
1,085,787
Costs of general managers of
19,132,342
27,616,095
3,863,634
Other costs of franchised-and-
6,096,382
8,400,931
1,175,333
Others
2,929,976
5,042,043
705,408
Hotel Operating Costs
74,507,927
87,277,200
12,210,529
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
55,250,840
57,327,190
8,020,369
Utilities
15,591,749
15,277,291
2,137,372
Personnel cost
25,391,187
28,207,871
3,946,426
Depreciation and amortization
14,287,708
19,326,123
2,703,824
Consumable, food and beverage
14,079,286
21,529,959
3,012,152
Costs of general managers of
50,447,624
73,106,207
10,227,934
Other costs of franchised-and-
17,471,828
21,393,731
2,993,093
Others
9,939,972
10,048,489
1,405,835
Hotel Operating Costs
202,460,194
246,216,861
34,447,005
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
55,250,840
58,891,140
8,239,173
Utilities
15,591,749
14,089,829
1,971,240
Personnel cost
25,391,187
20,926,046
2,927,661
Depreciation and amortization
14,287,708
24,452,033
3,420,965
Consumable, food and beverage
14,079,286
20,383,087
2,851,699
Costs of general managers of
50,447,624
63,789,157
8,924,431
Other costs of franchised-and-
17,471,828
27,680,814
3,872,688
Others
9,939,972
16,004,754
2,239,147
Hotel Operating Costs
202,460,194
246,216,860
34,447,004
Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million)[1], representing a 71.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the operation of the newly-added hotel brands including increased advertising and promotion expenses to improve our brand recognition and increased personnel, compensation and other costs. Selling and marketing expenses for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB61.8 million (US$8.6 million)[1], representing a 84.4% increase.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB39.9 million (US$5.6 million)[1], representing a 64.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increased IT Research and development expense, headquarter staff costs, legal, due diligence, M&A and other consulting fee, increase of share-based payment, as well as the G&A expense of Argyle. General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB105.4 million (US$14.7 million)[1], representing a 51.0% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB204.9 million (US$28.7 million)[1], representing an increase of 21.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin in this quarter was 70.1%, compared to 69.4% a year ago. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB556.1 million (US$77.8 million)[1], representing a 20.2% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 totaled RMB152.6 million (US$21.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. The operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, for the third quarter of 2019 was 52.2%, compared to 55.1% a year ago. Income from operations for the first nine months of 2019 totaled RMB405.8 million (US$56.8 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB177.1 million (US$24.8 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 60.6% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 65.2% in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB484.0 million (US$67.7 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%.
Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB102.2 million (US$14.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.4%. Net margin in the third quarter was 35.0%, compared to 58.7% a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to losses on investments in equity securities and increase in total operating cost and expenses. Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB363.2 million (US$50.8 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB134.8 million (US$18.9 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 46.2% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 47.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB352.9 million (US$49.4 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 17.0%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.01 (US$0.14)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.4%. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.32 (US$0.18)[1] for the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB3.60 (US$0.50)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB3.46 (US$0.48)[1] for the first nine months of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB188.3 million (US$26.3 million)[1], due primarily to improved operating performance across our hotel portfolio. Operating cash inflow for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB395.5 million (US$55.3 million)[1]. Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB615.0 million (US$86.0 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to purchases of short-term investments, purchases of property and equipment, loans to third parties and partially offset by proceeds from Proceeds from short-term investments. Investing cash outflow for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB1,016.5 million (US$142.2 million)[1]. Financing cash inflow for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB2.4 million (US$331.6k)[1] , financing cash outflow for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB195.3 million (US$27.3 million)[1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities[4] and time deposit[5]. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit of RMB2,060.5 million (US$288.3 million)[1], as compared to RMB2,053.7 million as of June 30, 2019, primarily due to cash outflow due to acquisitions, and loan to third parties and franchisees.
[4] Investments in equity securities include securities and investment in Gingko and New Century which is recorded in Long-term investments account.
[5] Time deposits are the time deposit certificates last over three months.
Guidance
For the full year 2019, the Company expects growth in total revenues of 20%-25% compared to 2018.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on our estimates, may not be indicative of our financial results for future interim periods and the full year ended December 31, 2019 and is subject to change.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September 30, 2019, GreenTree had a total number of 3,102 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. The Company has further expanded its brand portfolio into the mid-to-upscale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all our clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio featuring comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow---
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,264,025,785
428,700,947
59,977,468
Short-term investment
685,512,063
556,921,410
77,916,170
Investments in equity securities
307,693,782
219,089,283
30,651,718
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
64,864,184
90,541,096
12,667,165
Amounts due from related parties
228,600
2,461,505
344,378
Prepaid rent
4,478,413
5,837,170
816,650
Inventories
2,547,729
1,501,785
210,107
Other current assets
53,969,039
61,394,719
8,589,437
Loans receivable, net
67,196,568
60,955,706
8,528,017
Total current assets
2,450,516,163
1,427,403,621
199,701,110
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
3,300,000
22,285,620
3,117,873
Long-term time deposits
-
560,000,000
78,346,881
Loan receivable, net
39,352,863
89,090,553
12,464,227
Property and equipment, net
222,389,573
565,715,389
79,146,493
Intangible assets, net
27,213,391
261,856,305
36,635,044
Goodwill
5,787,068
48,540,659
6,791,088
Long-term investments
112,219,460
407,024,641
56,944,841
Other assets
85,701,523
88,055,910
12,319,474
Deferred tax assets
133,300,966
124,879,426
17,471,274
TOTAL ASSETS
3,079,781,007
3,594,852,124
502,938,305
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
60,000,000
60,000,000
8,394,309
Accounts payable
9,182,058
13,347,487
1,867,382
Advance from customers
36,370,325
37,219,547
5,207,206
Amounts due to related parties
285,578
1,041,109
145,657
Salary and welfare payable
42,767,219
38,770,181
5,424,148
Deferred rent
4,421,427
3,204,304
448,299
Deferred revenue
210,585,604
225,121,443
31,495,648
Accrued expenses and other current
241,407,979
278,469,913
38,959,372
Income tax payable
104,988,638
89,275,446
12,490,094
Total current liabilities
710,008,828
746,449,430
104,432,115
Deferred rent
20,519,682
19,204,066
2,686,748
Deferred revenue
380,173,585
393,140,375
55,002,361
Other long-term liabilities
96,573,810
108,623,349
15,196,965
Deferred tax liabilities
43,538,624
127,972,289
17,903,982
Unrecognized tax benefits
169,619,409
206,196,531
28,847,955
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,420,433,938
1,601,586,040
224,070,126
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
217,421,867
219,526,699
30,712,915
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,163,830
Additional paid-in capital
1,003,026,803
1,080,594,887
151,180,784
Retained earnings
252,617,450
411,095,935
57,514,436
Accumulated other comprehensive
62,367,692
78,192,101
10,939,477
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group
1,650,968,022
1,904,943,832
266,511,442
Non-controlling interests
8,379,047
88,322,252
12,356,737
Total shareholders' equity
1,659,347,069
1,993,266,084
278,868,179
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
3,079,781,007
3,594,852,124
502,938,305
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
59,029,825
72,530,518
10,147,393
155,949,957
184,867,320
25,863,889
Franchised-and-managed hotels
184,218,350
219,606,332
30,724,505
509,286,550
617,493,389
86,390,502
Total revenues
243,248,175
292,136,850
40,871,448
665,236,507
802,360,709
112,254,391
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(74,507,927)
(87,277,200)
(12,210,529)
(202,460,194)
(246,216,861)
(34,447,005)
Selling and marketing expenses
(12,136,352)
(20,785,447)
(2,907,991)
(33,524,476)
(61,815,183)
(8,648,262)
General and administrative
(24,229,964)
(39,891,061)
(5,580,965)
(69,781,751)
(105,391,932)
(14,744,873)
Other operating expenses
(99,935)
(53,736)
(7,518)
(278,527)
(161,710)
(22,625)
Total operating costs and
(110,974,178)
(148,007,444)
(20,707,003)
(306,044,948)
(413,585,686)
(57,862,765)
Other operating income
1,865,788
8,449,390
1,182,113
27,933,277
16,995,685
2,377,783
Income from operations
134,139,785
152,578,796
21,346,558
387,124,836
405,770,708
56,769,409
Interest income and other, net
14,991,069
18,055,095
2,526,001
31,114,962
52,283,638
7,314,750
Interest expense
-
(735,927)
(102,960)
-
(2,121,402)
(296,795)
Gains (losses) from investment
3,091,278
(21,796,444)
(3,049,434)
(27,945,284)
54,040,607
7,560,559
Other income, net
36,723,048
-
-
36,723,048
2,690,742
376,449
Income before income taxes
188,945,180
148,101,520
20,720,165
427,017,562
512,664,293
71,724,372
Income tax expense
(46,288,024)
(46,994,932)
(6,574,833)
(104,913,469)
(150,211,254)
(21,015,327)
Income before share of loss in
142,657,156
101,106,588
14,145,332
322,104,093
362,453,039
50,709,045
Share of losses in equity
141,666
1,067,166
149,302
(948,358)
779,369
109,037
Net income
142,798,822
102,173,754
14,294,634
321,155,735
363,232,408
50,818,082
Net loss attributable to non-
358,464
939,576
131,451
384,831
3,271,890
457,755
Net income attributable to
143,157,286
103,113,330
14,426,085
321,540,566
366,504,298
51,275,837
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic
1.41
1.01
0.14
3.27
3.60
0.50
Class B ordinary share-basic
1.41
1.01
0.14
3.27
3.60
0.50
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic
1.41
1.01
0.14
3.27
3.60
0.50
Class B ordinary share-basic
1.41
1.01
0.14
3.27
3.60
0.50
Weighted average shares
Class A ordinary share-basic
66,789,300
67,416,046
67,416,046
61,536,613
67,183,025
67,183,025
Class B ordinary share-basic
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
36,802,409
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income,
Foreign currency translation
(2,685,649)
19,606,912
2,743,108
(1,641,908)
15,824,409
2,213,916
Comprehensive income, net of
140,113,173
121,780,666
17,037,742
319,513,827
379,056,817
53,031,999
Comprehensive (gain)/loss
358,464
939,576
131,452
384,831
3,271,890
487,754
Comprehensive income
140,471,637
122,720,242
17,169,193
319,898,658
382,328,707
53,489,753
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
142,798,822
102,173,754
14,294,634
321,155,735
363,232,408
50,818,082
Adjustments to
Depreciation and amortization
7,453,263
11,069,474
1,548,676
17,405,012
26,890,288
3,762,090
Share of loss in equity
(141,666)
(757,717)
(106,009)
948,358
(469,920)
(65,744)
Gains from disposal of a
(36,723,048)
(309,449)
(43,294)
(36,723,048)
(309,449)
(43,294)
Interest income
(14,991,069)
4,248,415
(594,375)
(19,928,935)
(14,662,224)
(2,051,321)
Bad debt expense
623,470
10,663,023
1,491,812
1,322,173
5,663,910
792,410
(Gains) loss from
(3,091,278)
21,796,444
3,049,435
27,945,284
(54,040,607)
(7,560,559)
Foreign exchange losses
(3,559,864)
614,390
85,956
(4,174,717)
85,951
12,025
Share-based compensation
3,821,789
7,522,984
1,052,504
7,568,558
18,632,776
2,606,821
Income tax expenses related
-
4,140,689
579,304
-
11,940,633
1,670,556
(Gains) from the acquisition
(1,344,212)
-
-
(1,344,212)
-
-
Changes in operating
Accounts receivable
7,038,795
(6,591,451)
(922,178)
(12,429,842)
(30,460,379)
(4,261,564)
Prepaid rent
19,552
(2,070,338)
(289,651)
150,856
(1,358,757)
(190,097)
Inventories
265,681
(55,490)
(7,763)
1,227,103
1,113,304
155,757
Amounts due from related
148,694
(1,974,899)
(276,299)
1,670,817
(1,996,450)
(279,314)
Other current assets
(693,699)
4,784,543
669,382
(27,059,650)
4,970,725
695,430
Other assets
-
4,267,763
597,082
-
(7,875,091)
(1,101,766)
Accounts payable
(68,022)
1,332,798
186,465
269,186
3,302,907
462,094
Amounts due to related
148,655
(76,817)
(10,747)
629,357
755,531
105,703
Salary and welfare payable
(3,379,410)
(471,404)
(65,952)
(5,030,701)
(5,521,054)
(772,424)
Deferred revenue
28,271,497
5,676,928
794,231
78,150,381
10,502,629
1,469,372
Advance from customers
3,111,537
3,127,446
437,546
2,640,498
849,222
118,811
Accrued expenses and other
22,265,074
3,050,771
426,819
(3,341,591)
31,312,003
4,380,710
Income tax payable
31,644,131
11,452,280
1,602,233
(4,895,783)
(15,880,832)
(2,221,810)
Unrecognized tax benefits
(2,526,933)
7,662,789
1,072,064
44,414,222
36,577,122
5,117,328
Deferred rent
6,878,075
(681,471)
(95,341)
4,834,928
(2,532,739)
(354,343)
Other long-term liabilities
8,384,000
8,456,070
1,183,048
17,858,980
12,049,539
1,685,793
Deferred taxes
3,613,270
(2,297,390)
(321,417)
(10,956,896)
2,700,045
377,750
Net cash provided by
199,967,104
188,257,305
26,338,165
402,306,073
395,471,491
55,328,496
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and
(1,547,609)
(33,707,518)
(4,715,855)
(114,555,864)
(47,218,828)
(6,606,157)
Purchases of intangible assets
(2,345,490)
-
-
(3,245,490)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of
-
-
-
-
1,300,000
181,877
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(13,302,894)
(4,318,317)
(604,155)
(13,302,894)
(248,978,924)
(34,833,432)
Proceeds from disposal of a
89,182,803
-
-
89,182,803
-
-
Advances for acquisitions of
(6,000,000)
(11,244,749)
(1,573,198)
(6,000,000)
(59,111,449)
(8,269,996)
Purchases of short-term
(92,693,808)
(405,305,933)
(56,704,385)
(884,360,449)
(617,825,906)
(86,437,023)
Proceeds from short-term
39,741,997
4,248,415
594,375
784,976,001
761,078,783
106,478,837
Increase in long-term
-
(40,000,000)
(5,596,206)
-
(40,000,000)
(5,596,206)
Purchases of equity securities
(40,879)
(65,086,928)
(9,105,996)
(4,836,717)
(89,123,279)
(12,468,805)
Purchases of long term
-
-
-
-
(247,456,740)
(34,620,471)
Proceeds from disposal of
6,015,829
76,361,856
10,683,416
24,887,802
221,583,600
31,000,686
Increase of long-term time
-
-
-
-
(460,000,000)
(64,356,366)
Repayment from a related
-
220,300,000
30,821,103
-
337,279,750
47,187,172
Loan to related parties
-
(220,536,455)
(30,854,185)
(4,300,000)
(337,516,205)
(47,220,253)
Loan to third parties
(156,819,164)
(104,000,000)
(14,550,133)
(166,819,164)
(255,775,219)
(35,784,269)
Repayment of loan from third
-
-
-
-
121,280,219
16,967,727
Loan to franchisees
(17,960,267)
(34,861,152)
(4,877,255)
(45,960,267)
(66,451,152)
(9,296,858)
Repayment from a franchisee
700,000
3,187,806
445,990
9,120,000
10,455,159
1,462,731
Net cash (used in) provided
(155,069,482)
(614,962,975)
(86,036,484)
(335,214,239)
(1,016,480,191)
(142,210,808)
Financing activities:
Distribution to the
-
-
-
(200,532,021)
(208,025,814)
(29,103,882)
Income tax paid related to the
-
-
-
(3,000,000)
-
-
Proceeds from NCI
-
2,370,000
331,575
-
12,760,000
1,785,190
Proceeds from IPO, net of
-
-
-
837,505,007
-
-
Payment for initial public
-
-
-
(29,390,408)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used
-
2,370,000
331,575
604,582,578
(195,265,814)
(27,318,692)
Effect of exchange rate
4,904,076
8,375,549
1,171,782
5,518,929
(64,704)
(9,052)
Net increase (decrease) in
49,801,698
(415,960,121)
(58,194,960)
677,193,341
(816,339,218)
(114,210,056)
Cash and cash equivalents
792,355,308
866,946,688
121,290,301
164,963,665
1,267,325,785
177,305,397
Cash and cash equivalents
842,157,006
450,986,567
63,095,341
842,157,006
450,986,567
63,095,341
* Upon the adoption of ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash,
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
142,798,822
102,173,754
14,294,634
321,155,735
363,232,408
50,818,082
Deduct:
Other operating income
1,865,788
8,449,390
1,182,113
27,933,277
16,995,685
2,377,784
Gains on investments in equity securities
3,091,278
-
-
-
54,040,607
7,560,559
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
141,666
1,067,166
149,302
-
779,369
109,037
Other income, net
36,723,048
-
-
36,723,048
2,690,742
376,449
Add:
Other operating expenses
99,935
53,736
7,518
278,527
161,710
22,625
Income tax expense
46,288,024
46,994,932
6,574,833
104,913,469
150,211,254
21,015,327
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
-
-
-
948,358
-
-
Interest expense
-
735,927
102,960
-
2,121,402
296,795
Share-based compensation
3,821,789
7,643,465
1,069,360
7,568,558
19,819,047
2,772,787
Depreciation and amortization
7,453,263
7,172,700
1,003,498
17,405,012
22,993,514
3,216,911
Losses on investments in equity securities
-
21,796,444
3,049,435
27,945,284
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
158,640,053
177,054,402
24,770,821
415,558,618
484,032,932
67,718,699
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
142,798,822
102,173,754
14,294,634
321,155,735
363,232,408
50,818,082
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
1,049,804
-
-
11,362,580
5,048,981
706,379
Gains on investments in equity securities
2,318,459
-
-
-
40,530,455
5,670,419
Reimbursement related to the ADS program
-
-
-
9,271,648
-
-
Other income (net of 25% tax)
27,542,286
-
-
27,542,286
2,018,057
282,337
Add:
Share-based compensation
3,821,789
7,643,465
1,069,360
7,568,558
19,819,047
2,772,787
Losses on investments in equity securities
-
16,347,333
2,287,076
20,958,963
-
-
one-off selling expense
-
4,306,969
602,567
-
4,306,969
602,567
one-time consulting fees for M&A (net of
-
210,000
29,380
-
1,153,650
161,402
Income tax expenses related to dividend
-
4,140,689
579,304
-
11,940,633
1,670,556
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
115,710,062
134,822,210
18,862,321
301,506,742
352,855,214
49,366,259
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.14
1.32
0.18
3.07
3.46
0.48
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.14
1.32
0.18
3.07
3.46
0.48
Operational Data
As of September
As of September
Total hotels in operation:
2,558
3,102
Leased-and-owned hotels
30
30
Franchised hotels
2,528
3,072
Total hotel rooms in
209,463
245,705
Leased-and-owned hotels
3,857
3,724
Franchised hotels
205,606
241,981
Number of cities
278
309
Quarter Ended
As of September
As of September
Occupancy rate (as a
Leased-and-owned hotels
72.60%
73.10%
Franchised hotels
87.50%
86.10%
Blended
87.20%
85.90%
Average daily rate (in
Leased-and-owned hotels
210
224
Franchised hotels
166
173
Blended
167
174
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
152
164
Franchised hotels
145
149
Blended
146
149
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in
As of September
As of September
As of September
As of September
Luxury
/
21
/
4,739
Argyle
/
21
/
4,739
Mid-to-up-scale
82
171
8,930
17,147
GreenTree Eastern
74
100
8,270
10,691
Deepsleep Hotel
1
2
61
161
Gem
2
22
170
2,002
Gya
1
18
70
1,566
Vx
4
19
359
1,544
Ausotel
/
10
/
1,183
Mid-scale
2,118
2,290
181,373
193,213
GreenTree Inn
1,824
1,986
158,174
169,889
GT Alliance
294
297
23,199
22,951
GreenTree Apartment
/
7
/
373
Economy hotels
358
620
19,160
30,606
Vatica
117
122
8,698
9,022
Shell
241
498
10,462
21,584
Total
2,558
3,102
209,463
245,705
