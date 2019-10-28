CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and also posted a letter to shareholders on its investor relations website. The Company reported revenues of $322 million, which is a 30% year-over-year increase from $247 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross Food Sales grew 15% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the same period last year.
"Our teams had another strong quarter of execution, adding nearly one million active diners and 15,000 restaurants to our platform," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO. "As we detail in our shareholder letter, we are entering the next phase of growth in the U.S. online food ordering industry where it is increasingly important to create a differentiated experience for diners and long-term value for restaurants. We are excited to leverage the robust profitability of our core business and best-in-class restaurant-facing products to grow our two-sided marketplace in a sustainable manner."
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenues: $322.1 million, a 30% year-over-year increase from $247.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Net Income: $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a decrease from $22.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $53.8 million, a 10% year-over-year decrease from $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Non-GAAP Net Income: $24.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, a decrease from $42.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.
Third Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights1
- Active Diners: 21.2 million, a 29% year-over-year increase from 16.4 million Active Diners in the third quarter of 2018.
- Daily Average Grubs (DAGs): 457,300, a 10% year-over-year increase from 416,000 DAGs in the third quarter of 2018.
- Gross Food Sales: $1.4 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase from $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
_____________________
1 Key Business Metrics are defined on page 29 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019.
"Last year, in the fourth quarter, we made opportunistic investments to expand delivery market coverage, increase new diner advertising and accelerate our enterprise brand sales efforts. Through the third quarter of 2019, we believe all three of these initiatives had a positive impact on our business and long-term shareholder value," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub President and CFO. "Importantly, we demonstrated the ability to generate operating leverage consistently throughout 2019 with EBITDA per order increasing 31% from $0.98 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $1.28 in the third quarter of 2019. We are excited to embark on the initiatives detailed in the shareholder letter to further differentiate our marketplace for both restaurants and diners and position us for maintaining, and eventually improving, profitability."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance
Based on information available as of October 28, 2019, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019
(in millions)
Expected Revenue range
$315 - $335
Expected Adjusted EBITDA range
$15 - $25
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Grubhub will webcast a conference call tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Grubhub Investor Relations website at https://investors.grubhub.com, along with the Company's letter to shareholders, earnings press release and financial tables. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.
About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 140,000 restaurant partners in over 2,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.
Use of Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub including its acquisitions. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements including, but not limited to, achievement of the benefits of our planned additional investments, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.
GRUBHUB INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
322,053
$
247,225
$
970,881
$
719,536
Costs and expenses:
Operations and support
161,387
111,511
485,143
310,239
Sales and marketing
71,617
49,426
224,199
144,413
Technology (exclusive of amortization)
29,483
21,258
86,133
57,306
General and administrative
25,329
22,195
73,900
58,072
Depreciation and amortization
30,649
20,987
82,961
61,787
Total costs and expenses
318,465
225,377
952,336
631,817
Income from operations
3,588
21,848
18,545
87,719
Interest expense - net
6,025
337
14,304
1,367
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(2,437)
21,511
4,241
86,352
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,447)
(1,234)
(4,911)
2,721
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
1,010
$
22,745
$
9,152
$
83,631
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.25
$
0.10
$
0.94
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.24
$
0.10
$
0.91
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
91,349
90,494
91,159
89,027
Diluted
92,847
93,678
92,850
92,091
KEY BUSINESS METRICS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Active Diners (000s)
21,197
16,379
21,197
16,379
Daily Average Grubs
457,300
416,000
488,800
425,300
Gross Food Sales (millions)
$
1,400
$
1,215
$
4,362
$
3,680
GRUBHUB INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
394,000
$
211,245
Short-term investments
32,214
14,084
Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts
123,309
110,855
Income tax receivable
2,227
9,949
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,632
17,642
Total current assets
570,382
363,775
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization
160,368
119,495
OTHER ASSETS:
Other assets
25,452
14,186
Operating lease right-of-use asset
100,736
—
Goodwill
1,007,968
1,019,239
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
513,848
549,013
Total other assets
1,648,004
1,582,438
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,378,754
$
2,065,708
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Restaurant food liability
$
130,544
$
127,344
Accounts payable
23,392
26,656
Accrued payroll
22,537
18,173
Current portion of long-term debt
—
6,250
Current operating lease liability
8,056
—
Other accruals
59,686
44,745
Total current liabilities
244,215
223,168
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred taxes, non-current
28,681
46,383
Noncurrent operating lease liability
111,554
—
Long-term debt
492,776
335,548
Other accruals
817
18,270
Total long-term liabilities
633,828
400,201
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
9
9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,346)
(1,891)
Additional paid-in capital
1,144,541
1,094,866
Retained earnings
358,507
349,355
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
1,500,711
$
1,442,339
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,378,754
$
2,065,708
GRUBHUB INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
9,152
$
83,631
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation
21,665
16,189
Amortization of intangible assets and developed software
61,296
45,598
Stock-based compensation
54,806
36,445
Deferred taxes
(6,208)
2,048
Other
5,210
4,572
Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(13,335)
(17,969)
Income taxes receivable
7,722
(5,533)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(11,955)
(15,455)
Restaurant food liability
3,247
1,608
Accounts payable
(50)
5,265
Accrued payroll
4,366
5,311
Other accruals
20,088
3,752
Net cash provided by operating activities
156,004
165,462
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of investments
(49,506)
(47,642)
Proceeds from maturity of investments
31,736
54,916
Capitalized website and development costs
(35,068)
(21,471)
Purchases of property and equipment
(42,702)
(31,984)
Acquisition of other intangible assets
(8,889)
—
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
127
(366,856)
Other cash flows from investing activities
(250)
38
Net cash used in investing activities
(104,552)
(412,999)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
500,000
175,000
Repayments of borrowings under the credit facility
(342,313)
(52,344)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
—
200,000
Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards
(20,503)
(28,238)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
4,040
13,010
Payments for debt issuance costs
(9,136)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
132,088
307,428
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
183,540
59,891
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(293)
(406)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
215,802
238,239
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$
399,049
$
297,724
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS
Cash paid for income taxes
$
567
$
7,508
GRUBHUB INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share and per order data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
1,010
$
22,745
$
9,152
$
83,631
Income taxes
(3,447)
(1,234)
(4,911)
2,721
Interest expense - net
6,025
337
14,304
1,367
Depreciation and amortization
30,649
20,987
82,961
61,787
EBITDA
34,237
42,835
101,506
149,506
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
1,312
3,024
3,139
5,665
Stock-based compensation
18,279
14,275
54,806
36,445
Adjusted EBITDA
$
53,828
$
60,134
$
159,451
$
191,616
Net income per order
$
0.02
$
0.59
$
0.07
$
0.72
Adjusted EBITDA per order
$
1.28
$
1.57
$
1.19
$
1.65
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
1,010
$
22,745
$
9,152
$
83,631
Stock-based compensation
18,279
14,275
54,806
36,445
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
13,575
10,037
37,345
31,107
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
1,312
3,024
3,139
5,665
Income tax adjustments
(9,510)
(7,854)
(26,967)
(21,160)
Non-GAAP net income
$
24,666
$
42,227
$
77,475
$
135,688
Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders
92,847
93,678
92,850
92,091
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders
$
0.27
$
0.45
$
0.83
$
1.47
Guidance
Three Months Ended
Low
High
(in millions)
Net loss
$
(44.8)
$
(33.9)
Income taxes
3.8
2.9
Interest expense - net
6.0
6.0
Depreciation and amortization
31.0
31.0
EBITDA
(4.0)
6.0
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
—
—
Stock-based compensation
19.0
19.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15.0
$
25.0