BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Revenues reached RMB1,862.5 million (US$260.6 million), representing an increase of 73.3% from the third quarter of 2018.
- Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 26.7% for the third quarter of 2018.
- Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB203.3 million (US$28.4 million), compared with RMB113.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.
- Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.31 (US$0.46) and RMB3.15 (US$0.44), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation[1] was RMB209.8 million (US$29.4 million).
- Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation[2] was RMB3.41 (US$0.48) and RMB3.25 (US$0.45), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
- Total units shipped reached 13.7 million, compared with 8.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.
First Nine Months 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Revenues reached RMB3,700.8 million (US$517.8 million), representing an increase of 52.9% from the first nine months of 2018.
- Gross margin reached 26.1%, increasing from 26.0% in the first nine months of 2018.
- Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB368.0 million (US$51.5 million), compared with RMB214.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.
- Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB6.03 (US$0.84) and RMB5.73 (US$0.80), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB416.6 million (US$58.3 million), compared with RMB328.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.
- Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation[2] was RMB6.83 (US$0.96) and RMB6.49 (US$0.91), respectively, compared with RMB5.92 and RMB5.30, respectively, in the first nine months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
- Total units shipped reached 27.6 million, compared with 18.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.
[1] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation.
"Our persistent execution of strategic initiatives focused on product diversification, brand elevation, and international expansion, continues to pay off, driving outstanding top-line and bottom-line growth in the third quarter," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO. "Our revenue performance was primarily the result of the strong sales of both the Mi-Band 4 and our newly released Amazfit products, as both brand categories become increasingly recognized by consumers. Our international shipments keep on climbing, underpinned by our first international product launch event in Berlin, Germany and numerous global product design awards we received. We view the overseas marketing campaign as an essential strategy for our growth with additional global product launches being planned for future dates.
"In the third quarter, we leveraged our expertise in smart wearable hardware and big data analytics to further optimize algorithms for our cloud-based healthcare services. The accuracy and effectiveness of our healthcare service offering has been testified by top physicians in China. A recent research published at the 2019 Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society by Peking University First Hospital, showed that Huami smart wearables manage to detect atrial fibrillation at an accuracy rate of approximately 94%, similar to the accuracy of professional physicians. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in and improving our R&D capabilities as well as seek new strategic partnerships, all while maintaining our close relationship with Xiaomi. With all of these efforts, we strive to provide users a better experience in sports and healthcare services, as they integrate our smart products and services into their daily lives."
David Cui, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are very pleased with the robust financial results in the third quarter, with revenues growing 73.3% year-over-year and net income attributed to Huami Corporation also increasing strongly year-over-year at 78.7%, as we benefited from strong unit sales, particularly with increasing global demand for both Mi-Band 4 and our newly launched Amazfit products. During this quarter, we shipped 13.7 million total units, up 67.1% from the same period last year.
"Along with revenue expansion, our operating efficiency also improved in the quarter, with operating expense as a percentage of revenues at 13.5% during the quarter, declining 4.3 and 1.4 percentage points respectively from the second quarter 2019 and the third quarter last year, despite our increasing investment in R&D capabilities and brand equity during the quarter. As we further diversify our product lines, strengthen our service offerings, form and solidify strategic alliances, and grow our global footprint, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering healthy financial and operating performance going forward."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenues increased by 73.3% to RMB1,862.5 million (US$260.6 million) from RMB1,074.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, driven by continued sales growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, an increase in overall brand recognition and the global rise in the adoption of smart wearable products.
Cost of revenues increased by 76.8% to RMB1,392.7 million (US$194.8 million) from RMB787.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was in line with the sales growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products.
Gross profit increased by 63.8% to RMB469.9 million (US$65.7 million) from RMB286.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin of 25.2% for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 26.7% for the third quarter of 2018.
Total operating expenses increased to RMB250.7 million (US$35.1 million) from RMB160.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Research and development expenses increased by 107.7% to RMB124.5 million (US$17.4 million) from RMB60.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D staff and a rise in testing costs associated with future products.
General and administrative expenses increased to RMB69.6 million (US$9.7 million) from RMB68.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses and professional fees related to business expansion, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 75.1% to RMB56.6 million (US$7.9 million) from RMB32.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for new self-branded products and growth in personnel-related expenses.
Operating income was RMB219.1 million (US$30.7 million), compared with RMB126.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Income before income tax was RMB228.1 million (US$31.9 million), compared with RMB129.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Income tax expenses were RMB27.5 million (US$3.9 million), compared with RMB21.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB203.3 million (US$28.4 million), compared with RMB113.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation increased to RMB203.3 million (US$28.4 million), compared with RMB109.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.31 (US$0.46) and RMB3.15 (US$0.44), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 56.3% to RMB209.8 million (US$29.4 million) from RMB134.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.41 (US$0.48) and RMB3.25 (US$0.45), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,719.8 million (US$240.6 million), compared with RMB1,441.8 million as of December 31, 2018.
First Nine Months 2019 Financial Results
Revenues increased by 52.9% to RMB3,700.8 million (US$517.8 million) from RMB2,420.8 million in the first nine months of 2018, due to the growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, an increase in overall brand recognition and the global rise in the adoption of smart wearable products.
Cost of revenues increased by 52.8% to RMB2,736.2 million (US$382.8 million) from RMB1,790.3 million in the first nine months of 2018. The increase was in line with accelerating sales growth of both Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products.
Gross profit increased by 53.0% to RMB964.6 million (US$135.0 million) from RMB630.5 million in the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin increased to 26.1% from 26.0% in the first nine months of 2018.
Total operating expenses increased to RMB575.8 million (US$80.6 million) from RMB396.0 million in the first nine months of 2018.
Research and development expenses increased by 63.2% to RMB290.7 million (US$40.7 million) from RMB178.2 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses and a rise in testing costs associated with future products.
General and administrative expenses increased by 10.6% to RMB165.9 million (US$23.2 million) from RMB150.0 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, professional fees related to business expansion, offsetting by the decrease of share-based compensation.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 75.9% to RMB119.2 million (US$16.7 million) from RMB67.8 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for self-branded products as well as personnel-related expenses.
Operating income was RMB388.8 million (US$54.4 million), compared with RMB234.5 million in the first nine months of 2018.
Income before income tax was RMB414.9 million (US$58.0 million), compared with RMB247.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.
Income tax expenses were RMB50.6 million (US$7.1 million), compared with RMB39.7 million in the first nine months of 2018.
Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB368.0 million (US$51.5 million), compared with RMB214.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation improved to RMB365.9 million (US$51.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.3 million in the first nine months of 2018, which included the impact of deemed dividend to preferred shareholders.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB6.03 (US$0.84) and RMB5.73 (US$0.80), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 26.9% to RMB416.6 million (US$58.3 million) from RMB328.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB6.83 (US$0.96) and RMB6.49 (US$0.91), respectively, compared with RMB5.92 and RMB5.30, respectively, in the first nine months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the management of the Company currently expects:
- Net revenues to be between RMB1.93 billion and RMB1.95 billion, which would represent an increase of approximately 57.6% to 59.2% from RMB1,224.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
About Huami Corporation
Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation .
We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and deemed dividend that we include in net income and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2019, or at any other rate.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
HUAMI CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,441,802
1,719,807
240,610
Restricted cash
10,010
498
70
Term deposit
96,969
-
-
Accounts receivable
58,925
111,877
15,652
Amounts due from related parties, current
656,399
1,226,396
171,579
Inventories
484,622
854,010
119,480
Short-term investments
50,482
22,102
3,092
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
58,247
43,049
6,023
Total current assets
2,857,456
3,977,739
556,506
Property, plant and equipment, net
40,042
56,171
7,859
Intangible asset, net
63,722
87,926
12,301
Goodwill
5,930
5,930
830
Long-term investments
208,949
407,382
56,995
Deferred tax assets
75,032
106,344
14,878
Other non-current assets
7,350
10,816
1,513
Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets
-
112,109
15,685
Total assets
3,258,481
4,764,417
666,567
HUAMI CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,064,106
1,887,379
264,054
Advance from customers
5,943
41,307
5,779
Amount due to related parties, current
10,695
13,170
1,843
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
213,975
236,660
33,110
Income tax payables
54,037
53,059
7,423
Notes payable
18,936
1,245
174
Bank borrowings
20,000
-
-
Current operating lease liabilities
-
30,017
4,200
Total current liabilities
1,387,692
2,262,837
316,583
Deferred tax liabilities
4,962
5,648
790
Other non-current liabilities
56,249
111,856
15,649
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
-
80,181
11,218
Total liabilities
1,448,903
2,460,522
344,240
HUAMI CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Equity
Ordinary shares
151
154
22
Additional paid-in capital
1,373,577
1,472,299
205,982
Accumulated retained earnings
340,046
703,493
98,422
Accumulated other comprehensive income
97,141
130,300
18,230
Total Huami Corporation shareholders' equity
1,810,915
2,306,246
322,656
Non-controlling interests
(1,337)
(2,351)
(329)
Total equity
1,809,578
2,303,895
322,327
Total liabilities and equity
3,258,481
4,764,417
666,567
HUAMI CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
1,074,707
1,862,531
260,578
Cost of revenues
787,811
1,392,670
194,842
Gross profit
286,896
469,861
65,736
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
32,341
56,631
7,923
General and administrative
67,971
69,578
9,734
Research and development
59,958
124,538
17,424
Total operating expenses
160,270
250,747
35,081
Operating income
126,626
219,114
30,655
Other income and expenses:
Interest income
1,648
10,911
1,527
Other income (expenses), net
1,086
(1,971)
(276)
Income before income tax
129,360
228,054
31,906
Income tax expenses
(21,095)
(27,518)
(3,850)
Income before loss from equity method investments
108,265
200,536
28,056
Income from equity method investments
4,399
2,878
403
Net income
112,664
203,414
28,459
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,148)
77
11
Net income attributable to Huami Corporation
113,812
203,337
28,448
Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares
-
-
-
Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares
-
-
-
Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares
-
-
-
Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares
-
-
-
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested
4,759
-
-
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami
109,053
203,337
28,448
Net income per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Huami Corporation
Basic income per ordinary share
0.47
0.83
0.12
Diluted income per ordinary share
0.45
0.79
0.11
Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
ADS – basic
1.89
3.31
0.46
ADS – diluted
1.79
3.15
0.44
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net
Ordinary share – basic
231,062,447
245,934,981
245,934,981
Ordinary share – diluted
244,537,743
258,343,485
258,343,485
HUAMI CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to Huami Corporation
113,812
203,337
28,448
Share-based compensation expenses
20,404
6,491
909
Adjusted net income attributable to Huami
134,216
209,828
29,357
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
109,053
203,337
28,448
Share-based compensation expenses attributable to
19,550
6,491
909
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary
128,603
209,828
29,357
Adjusted net income per share attributable to
Adjusted basic income per ordinary share
0.56
0.85
0.12
Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share
0.53
0.81
0.11
Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal
ADS – basic
2.23
3.41
0.48
ADS – diluted
2.11
3.25
0.45
Weighted average number of shares used in
Ordinary share – basic
231,062,447
245,934,981
245,934,981
Ordinary share – diluted
244,537,743
258,343,485
258,343,485
Share-based compensation expenses included
Cost of revenues
5
8
1
Selling and marketing
61
647
91
General and administrative
19,340
4,130
578
Research and development
998
1,706
239
Total
20,404
6,491
909
HUAMI CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
2,420,766
3,700,842
517,767
Cost of revenues
1,790,311
2,736,224
382,812
Gross profit
630,455
964,618
134,955
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
67,785
119,219
16,679
General and administrative
150,044
165,900
23,210
Research and development
178,151
290,669
40,666
Total operating expenses
395,980
575,788
80,555
Operating income
234,475
388,830
54,400
Other income and expenses:
Interest income
5,023
23,204
3,246
Other income, net
7,714
2,842
398
Income before income tax
247,212
414,876
58,044
Income tax expenses
(39,713)
(50,552)
(7,072)
Income before loss from equity method investments
207,499
364,324
50,972
Income from equity method investments
3,663
2,647
370
Net income
211,162
366,971
51,342
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(2,932)
(1,014)
(142)
Net income attributable to Huami Corporation
214,094
367,985
51,484
Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares
177
-
-
Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares
368
-
-
Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares
4,049
-
-
Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares
209,752
-
-
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested
-
2,102
294
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami
(252)
365,883
51,190
Net income per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Huami Corporation
Basic income per ordinary share
(0.00)
1.51
0.21
Diluted income per ordinary share
(0.00)
1.43
0.20
Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
ADS – basic
(0.00)
6.03
0.84
ADS – diluted
(0.00)
5.73
0.80
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net
Ordinary share – basic
204,101,485
242,542,392
242,542,392
Ordinary share – diluted
204,101,485
255,322,189
255,322,189
HUAMI CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")
except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to Huami Corporation
214,094
367,985
51,484
Share-based compensation expenses
114,211
48,579
6,797
Adjusted net income attributable to Huami
328,305
416,564
58,281
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders
(252)
365,883
51,190
Share-based compensation expenses attributable
to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation
92,441
48,301
6,758
Deemed Dividend for Preferred shares
209,752
-
-
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary
301,941
414,184
57,948
Adjusted net income per share attributable to
Adjusted basic income per ordinary share
1.48
1.71
0.24
Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share
1.32
1.62
0.23
Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal
ADS – basic
5.92
6.83
0.96
ADS – diluted
5.30
6.49
0.91
Weighted average number of shares used in
Ordinary share – basic
204,101,485
242,542,392
242,542,392
Ordinary share – diluted
216,264,202
255,322,189
255,322,189
Share-based compensation expenses included
Cost of revenues
415
47
7
Selling and marketing
4,172
2,557
358
General and administrative
71,403
36,539
5,112
Research and development
38,221
9,436
1,320
Total
114,211
48,579
6,797