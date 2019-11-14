- Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $3.1 million - MEG commercial EV segment delivered 4127 taxis, as part of larger order, paving the way for continuing growth and profitability for the commercial EV operations - Taxis are one of four commercial EV market segments, which includes big ticket areas of heavy duty/off the road trucks, last mile logistic vehicles, and buses and coaches. Introduction of umbrella financing deals in Q4 for Q1 2020 rollout is part of plan to prepare for anticipated revenue growth from Q2 2020 onwards - Q3 2019 EPS: $(0.11) loss - due to extraordinary non-cash items such as stock options costs and demolition and remediation costs of Fintech Village. These one-off adjustments are not related to ongoing operations - The company will start to sell non-core assets and past investments to realize value from non-core assets and enable focus on MEG and Financial Services business units