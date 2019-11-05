YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $40 million, an increase of 57% as compared to the third quarter in 2018
- Net income of $16.2 million, 87% increase year-over-year
- Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.42, an increase of 62% as compared to the third quarter in 2018
- 88% increase in international revenue as compared to the third quarter in 2018, driven primarily by European and Asian sales
- Total cash position of $166.3 million as of September 30, 2019, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits
GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Revenues
$40,010
$25,418
Gross Margins
87%
86%
Net Income
$16,193
$8,638
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.42
$0.26
Management Comments
"We went public during the third quarter and we are happy to report continuous solid growth in revenues and profitability," commented Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "The demand for our unique, minimally invasive technology in the United States and abroad is increasing and we plan to penetrate new international markets while maintaining profitable growth. InMode's proprietary bipolar RF technologies fill the treatment gap in face and body aesthetic surgery by offering outpatient alternatives that address the shortcomings of traditional surgery with less downtime, lower costs and comparable results. We believe our strong cash position will enable us to maintain our growth efforts and will support the ongoing launch of new and innovative platforms," Mizrahy added.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $40.0 million, an increase of 57% as compared to the third quarter in 2018. This growth was driven primarily by the continued expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the U.S. In addition, InMode is gaining traction in the international markets, with international revenue growing 88% year-over-year.
Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 87% compared to a gross margin of 86% in the third quarter of 2018.
Operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 40%, compared to the operating margin of 33% in the third quarter of 2018.
InMode reported net income of $16.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.
As of September 30, 2019, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and deposits of $166.3 million, out of which, approximately $70 million in net proceeds were raised in our initial public offering.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our prospectus (included in the Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615), as amended). InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Yair Malca
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (949) 305-0108
Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Phone: (917) 607-8654
Email: ir@inmodemd.com
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUES
40,010
25,418
109,359
71,379
COST OF REVENUES
5,047
3,669
14,193
11,118
GROSS PROFIT
34,963
21,749
95,166
60,261
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
1,329
1,005
4,112
2,826
Sales and marketing
16,726
11,106
46,721
32,101
General and administrative
927
1,244
2,693
3,158
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
18,982
13,355
53,526
38,085
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
15,981
8,394
41,640
22,176
Finance income, net
479
415
1,264
623
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
16,460
8,809
42,904
22,799
INCOME TAX
267
171
718
215
NET INCOME
16,193
8,638
42,186
22,584
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
7
-
79
-
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. SHAREHOLDERS'
16,186
8,638
42,107
22,584
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.53
0.34
1.50
0.83
Diluted
0.42
0.26
1.15
0.63
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (1)
Basic
30,297
26,647
28,031
26,591
Diluted
39,004
35,030
36,654
34,982
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-1.789 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of InMode's board of directors dated July 24, 2019.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
48,705
24,721
Marketable securities
91,613
26,532
Short-term bank deposits
25,935
10,045
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
7,615
7,008
Other receivables
3,142
2,495
Inventories
8,495
6,963
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
185,505
77,764
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
378
544
Deferred offering costs
-
895
Deferred income taxes, net
1,516
1,309
Property and equipment, net
848
544
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,518
-
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
4,260
3,292
TOTAL ASSETS
189,765
81,056
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
5,660
4,509
Contract liabilities
7,260
5,755
Other liabilities
10,783
9,165
Accrued contingencies
-
10,000
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
23,703
29,429
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,740
3,982
Other liabilities
918
771
Operating lease liabilities
922
-
Deferred income taxes
47
11
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
5,627
4,764
TOTAL LIABILITIES
29,330
34,193
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
-
2,187
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
160,435
44,676
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
189,765
81,056
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
16,193
8,638
42,186
22,584
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
77
53
214
131
Stock-based compensation expense
385
42
1,199
1,766
Allowance for doubtful accounts
55
(14)
133
(43)
Gains on marketable securities, net
-
(68)
-
(122)
Changes in fair value of marketable securities, net
-
(177)
-
(213)
Finance income, net
(86)
-
(395)
-
Provision for deferred income taxes, net
(68)
(41)
(211)
(168)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(2,324)
(2,124)
(597)
(380)
Increase in other receivables
(1,814)
(526)
(650)
(71)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(879)
213
(1,532)
(539)
Increase in accounts payable
689
755
759
520
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
2,402
1,390
2,418
(267)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(1,115)
(915)
1,263
4,227
Decrease in accrued contingencies
-
-
(10,000)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,515
7,226
34,787
27,425
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(17,220)
(5,000)
(34,310)
(5,000)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
8,500
-
18,500
-
Purchase of fixed assets
(54)
(82)
(518)
(293)
Purchase of marketable securities
(68,282)
(15,369)
(82,621)
(22,546)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
13,500
857
18,103
3,412
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(63,556)
(19,594)
(80,846)
(24,427)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from initial public offering of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs
69,784
-
69,784
-
Exercise of options
178
19
315
176
Net cash provided by financing activities
69,962
19
70,099
176
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(93)
(23)
(56)
(141)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
19,828
(12,372)
23,984
3,033
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
28,877
32,998
24,721
17,593
BEGINNING OF PERIOD
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
48,705
20,626
48,705
20,626
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues by Geography:
United States
31,007
20,633
87,813
58,498
International (OUS)
9,003
4,785
21,546
12,881
Total Net Revenue
40,010
25,418
109,359
71,379
United States as percentage of total revenue
77%
81%
80%
82%