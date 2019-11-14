LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues increased by 192 % from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.
- Gross profit increased by 394% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.
- Net income increased by 302% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.
- Gross profit margin maintained at 19.0% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 11.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
"The fiscal year 2020 is off to a good start. With another strong quarter of operations, Ionix Technology is building a solid track record of execution," said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of Ionix Technology. "The first quarter performance speaks to our differentiated market position, as we invest continuously in innovation to create compelling solutions for our customers."
Mr. Li continued, "With a broad and growing product portfolio, Ionix Technology remains well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the photoelectric display industry."
Revenue
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, total revenues was $7,500,330 and $2,568,888, respectively. The total revenues increased by 192 % from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.
The increase in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 can be attributed to our expanded operations in the fields of LCM in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics on December 27, 2018.
Cost of Revenue
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the total cost of revenue was $6,073,104 and $2,279,723, respectively. The total cost of revenues increased by 166% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019.
The increase in cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 was attributed to additional revenue from operations in the fields of LCM in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics on December 27, 2018.
Gross Profit
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the gross profit was $1,427,226 and $289,165 respectively. The gross profit increased by 394% from the three months ended September 30, 2018 to three months ended September 30, 2019. Gross profit margin maintained at 19.0% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 11.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
The difference can be attributed to the fact that the LCM manufactured and sold by Fangguan Electronics (which became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018) hold the higher gross margin (around 17%).
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, selling, general and administrative expenses were $381,428 and $61,586, respectively.
The difference can be attributed to the depreciation and amortization expenses, payroll expenses, professional fees and other expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2019 after Fangguan Electronics became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018.
Research and Development Expenses
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, research and development expenses were $222,823 and $0, respectively.
The difference can be attributed to the research and development expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2019 after Fangguan Electronics became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018.
Net Income
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $711,276 compared with $177,153 respectively.
The difference can be attributed to increase in gross profits netting off by the increase of expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Cash and Financial Position
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $ 1,900,785, compared to $ 509,615 as of June 30, 2019.
The Company had a working capital of $ 1,504,464 as of September 30, 2019 compared to working capital of $717,977 as of June 30, 2019.
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $1,217,629 and $ 57,609, respectively. The change was mainly due to the increase in the net income, increased net cash flows from operating assets and liabilities of $370,051 and an increase resulting from adjustments to net income for non-cash items, which increased $255,846 in 2019 compared to 2018.
During the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net cash used in investing activities was $118,198 and $0 respectively. The change was mainly due to the cash used in the acquisition of the equipment.
During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company was provided by $334,455 in cash by financing activities, which was due to the repayment of loans from related parties and increase in notes receivable and convertible notes payables inflows. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company was provided by $137,292 in cash for financing activities, all of which was attributable to the advances of the related party loans.
About Ionix Technology, Inc.
Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.
IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,900,785
$ 509,615
Notes receivable
8,180
120,182
Accounts receivable - non-related parties
4,429,747
3,639,030
- related parties
102,680
340,026
Inventory
2,921,462
3,379,146
Advances to suppliers - non-related parties
358,612
129,423
- related parties
246,249
269,498
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
226,847
269,495
Total Current Assets
10,194,562
8,656,415
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,139,961
7,508,637
Intangible assets, net
1,432,017
1,496,399
Deferred tax assets
15,445
54,361
Total Assets
$ 18,781,985
$ 17,715,812
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term bank loan
$ 2,518,081
$ 2,618,296
Accounts payable
3,297,564
2,732,327
Advance from customers
328,514
114,158
Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount
69,503
-
Derivative liability
154,239
-
Due to related parties
2,035,995
2,105,338
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
286,202
368,319
Total Current Liabilities
8,690,098
7,938,438
COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCIES
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 5,000,000
5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding
500
500
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 195,000,000
114,003,000 shares issued and outstanding
11,400
11,400
Additional paid in capital
8,849,509
8,829,487
Retained earnings
1,251,142
539,866
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(462,625)
(45,840)
Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the
9,649,926
9,335,413
Noncontrolling interest
441,961
441,961
Total Stockholders' Equity
10,091,887
9,777,374
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 18,781,985
$ 17,715,812
IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Revenues
$7,500,330
$2,568,888
Cost of Revenues
6,073,104
2,279,723
Gross profit
1,427,226
289,165
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expense
381,428
61,586
Research and development expense
222,823
-
Total operating expenses
604,251
61,586
Income from operations
822,975
227,579
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income
(56,863)
-
Subsidy income
42,787
-
Change in fair value of derivative liability
15,889
-
Total other income
1,813
-
Income before income tax provision
824,788
227,579
Income tax provision
113,512
50,426
Net income
711,276
177,153
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(416,785)
(7,922)
Comprehensive income
$294,491
$169,231
Income Per Share - Basic and Diluted
$0.01
$0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted
114,003,000
99,003,000
IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
711,276
$
177,153
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
208,314
-
Deferred taxes
37,553
(4,555)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
(15,889)
-
Amortization of debt discount
21,313
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable - non-related parties
(948,146)
165,960
Accounts receivable - related parties
228,709
118,902
Inventory
334,753
(284,534)
Advances to suppliers - non-related parties
(238,711)
878
Advances to suppliers - related parties
13,186
(64,737)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33,140
(9,530)
Accounts payable - non-related parties
682,885
(151,889)
Accounts payable - related parties
-
154,452
Advance from customers
222,994
(24,927)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(73,748)
(19,564)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,217,629
57,609
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(118,198)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(118,198)
-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Notes receivable
109,498
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable
238,340
-
Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties
(13,383)
137,292
Net cash provided by financing activities
334,455
137,292
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(42,716)
(1,780)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,391,170
193,121
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
509,615
111,462
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$1,900,785
$304,583
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income tax
$35,312
$70,558
Cash paid for interests
$34,247
$ -