BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 ended September 30, 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result of the first quarter of the FY 2020 recorded a gain of ARS 10,983 million compared to a gain of ARS 9,059 million in the IQ19, mainly explained by the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and lower results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center.
- The adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was ARS 5,268 million (ARS 1,434 million from the Argentine business center and ARS 3,834 million from the Israel business center), increasing by 28.6% compared to the same quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina decreased 4.1% in the compared quarter, mainly due to the decrease of 14.5% in shopping centers and 33.8% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 62,5% in the office segment.
- On October 30, our Shareholders' Meeting has approved a dividend in kind for the sum of ARS 480 million payable in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (0.00404623926578 IRCP shares / IRSA shares and 0.0404623926578 IRCP / ADR IRSA shares).
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2020
Ended September 30, 2019
Income Statement
09/30/2019
09/30/2018
Revenues
18,610
16,376
Consolidated Gross Profit
6,824
5,867
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
9,032
10,187
Consolidated Profit from Operations
11,327
12,391
Profit For the Period
10,983
9,059
Attributable to:
IRSA's Shareholders
3,298
7,982
Non-Controlling interest
7,685
1,077
EPS (Basic)
5.74
13.88
EPS (Diluted)
5.70
13.79
Balance Sheet
09/30/2019
06/30/2019
Current Assets
164,070
158,978
Non-Current Assets
354,224
375,128
Total Assets
518,294
534,106
Current Liabilities
101,574
83,226
Non-Current Liabilities
333,290
354,308
Total Liabilities
434,864
437,534
Non-Controlling Interest
45,756
60,478
Shareholders' Equity
83,430
96,572
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also develops residential subdivisions and apartments and owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 82.31% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.
A longer version of this press release with detailed information is available on the web site: http://www.irsa.com.ar.
IRSA cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 09:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.
If you would like to participate, please call:
United States: 1-844-717-6831
International: 1-412-317-6388
ID# IRSA
To access the webcast, click on the link below:
http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e4be839d-6ab4-4ed8-9677-89be73cbdc46
Investor Relations Department.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar
www.irsa.com.ar
Follow us on Twitter @irsair