CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today reported results for the third quarter of 2019. Comparisons in this news release are to the comparable period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.
"We continued to capture the benefits of our initiatives that make JBT a more efficient operation, with better than expected margin expansion in the third quarter of 2019," said Tom Giacomini, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We also enjoyed continued strength at AeroTech and across our aftermarket business. However, we have not seen improvement in orders at FoodTech, with a continued lag converting commercial activity to customer commitments due to business uncertainty."
Third quarter 2019 revenue of $489.4 million increased 2 percent, as 10 percent growth from acquisitions offset a 3 percent decline organically, a 2 percent headwind from foreign exchange translation, and a 4 percent decline attributable to the absence of the ASC 606 transition benefit recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Operating income was $48.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $33.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 15 percent to $75.8 million, with a 190 basis point margin improvement to 15.5 percent.
Margins benefited from continued operational improvements resulting from the restructuring program and implementation of the JBT operating system as well as a higher percentage of revenue from aftermarket business. FoodTech operating profit margins in the third quarter of 2019 were roughly level with the year-ago period, while absorbing higher acquisition-related costs. FoodTech adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 240 basis points to 19.7 percent. AeroTech operating profit margin increased 250 basis points while AeroTech adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 280 basis points to 15.2 percent.
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.04 for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $0.82 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.28 compared with $1.12 in the year-ago period.
Orders and Backlog
Third quarter 2019 orders increased 3.5 percent year over year on flat orders at FoodTech and a 9 percent increase at AeroTech. Backlog declined 8 percent at FoodTech and increased 8 percent at AeroTech.
Restructuring Program
"We continued to capture benefits from our company-wide restructuring program as reflected in incremental savings of $7 million in the third quarter," said Brian Deck, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Outlook
"We have adjusted full-year 2019 guidance to reflect better than expected margin gains, offset by softer FoodTech revenue," added Deck. For 2019, JBT expects revenue growth of 2 - 3 percent organically, with about 1 percent at FoodTech and 5 - 6 percent at AeroTech, and 7 percent from acquisitions. Foreign exchange is expected to be a 2 - 3 percent revenue headwind. Reported revenue is expected to be flat to up 1 percent year over year, considering 2018 included revenue of $127 million associated with the transition to ASC 606.
The Company changed full-year 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to $4.10 - $4.20, including a projected $0.10 per share discrete tax benefit in the fourth quarter. This tax benefit does not impact adjusted earnings guidance, which has been narrowed to $4.80 - $4.90.
Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to discuss third quarter financial results. Participants may access the conference call by dialing (833) 238-7952 in the U.S. and Canada or (647) 689-4200 for international callers and using conference ID 4516347 or through the link on our website at https://www.jbtc.com/investors. An online audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET on October 29, 2019.
JBT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited and in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
489.4
$
481.9
$
1,400.2
$
1,382.4
Cost of sales
341.8
346.8
970.0
1,003.4
Gross profit
147.6
135.1
430.2
379.0
Gross profit %
30.2
%
28.0
%
30.7
%
27.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
97.7
86.9
293.1
261.5
Restructuring expense
1.3
11.6
11.5
32.8
Operating income
48.6
36.6
125.6
84.7
Operating income %
9.9
%
7.6
%
9.0
%
6.1
%
Pension expense, other than service cost
0.5
—
1.5
0.6
Net interest expense
5.9
3.4
13.4
10.5
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
42.2
33.2
110.7
73.6
Provision for income taxes
8.7
6.8
23.5
12.1
Income from continuing operations
33.5
26.4
87.2
61.5
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
0.3
0.3
Net income
$
33.5
$
26.4
$
86.9
$
61.2
Basic earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.05
$
0.83
$
2.74
$
1.93
Loss from discontinued operations
—
—
0.01
0.01
Net income
$
1.05
$
0.83
$
2.73
$
1.92
Diluted earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.04
$
0.82
$
2.72
$
1.91
Loss from discontinued operations
—
—
0.01
0.01
Net income
$
1.04
$
0.82
$
2.71
$
1.90
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
31.9
31.9
31.9
31.9
Diluted
32.1
32.1
32.0
32.2
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income from continuing operations as reported
$
33.5
$
26.4
$
87.2
$
61.5
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring expense
1.3
11.6
11.5
32.8
M&A related cost(1)
8.7
2.2
20.2
4.0
Impact on tax provision from Non-GAAP adjustments(2)
(2.5)
(3.5)
(7.8)
(9.5)
Impact on tax provision from repatriation
—
0.6
—
0.6
Impact on tax provision from rate change on deferred taxes
—
(1.5)
—
(1.5)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
41.0
$
35.8
$
111.1
$
87.9
Income from continuing operations as reported
$
33.5
$
26.4
$
87.2
$
61.5
Total shares and dilutive securities
32.1
32.1
32.0
32.2
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.04
$
0.82
$
2.72
$
1.91
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
41.0
$
35.8
$
111.1
$
87.9
Total shares and dilutive securities
32.1
32.1
32.0
32.2
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.28
$
1.12
$
3.47
$
2.73
(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs,
(2) Impact on tax provision was calculated using the Company's annual effective tax rate of 24.7% and 25.7% for September 30, 2019
The above table reports adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations,
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited and in millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
As of October 28,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Outlook FY 2019
Net income
$
33.5
$
26.4
$
86.9
$
61.2
$131.0 to $136.0
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
0.3
0.3
~1.0
Income from continuing operations as reported
33.5
26.4
87.2
61.5
$127.0 to $132.0
Income tax provision
8.7
6.8
23.5
12.1
39.0 to 40.0
Interest expense, net
5.9
3.4
13.4
10.5
23.0 to 24.0
Depreciation and amortization
17.2
15.3
47.5
43.1
69.0 to 70.0
EBITDA
65.3
51.9
171.6
127.2
$254.0 to $261.0
Restructuring expense
1.3
11.6
11.5
32.8
12.0 to 15.0
Pension expense, other than service cost
0.5
—
1.5
0.6
~1.0
M&A related cost
8.7
2.2
20.2
4.0
~22.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
75.8
$
65.7
$
204.8
$
164.6
$290.0 to $300.0
Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically
The above table reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Given the Company's focus on
JBT CORPORATION
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited and in millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
JBT FoodTech
$
334.3
$
332.5
$
972.2
$
997.7
JBT AeroTech
155.0
149.5
427.8
384.6
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
$
0.1
$
(0.1)
$
0.2
$
0.1
Total revenue
$
489.4
$
481.9
$
1,400.2
$
1,382.4
Income before income taxes
Segment operating profit(1)
JBT FoodTech
$
42.5
$
41.9
$
132.5
$
110.8
JBT FoodTech segment operating profit %
12.7
%
12.6
%
13.6
%
11.1
%
JBT AeroTech
22.2
17.6
50.2
40.2
JBT AeroTech segment operating profit %
14.3
%
11.8
%
11.7
%
10.5
%
Total segment operating profit(2)
64.7
59.5
182.7
151.0
Total segment operating profit %
13.2
%
12.3
%
13.0
%
10.9
%
Corporate expense(1)
14.8
11.3
45.6
33.5
Restructuring expense
1.3
11.6
11.5
32.8
Operating income
$
48.6
$
36.6
$
125.6
$
84.7
Operating income %
9.9
%
7.6
%
9.0
%
6.1
%
Other business segment information
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Inbound Orders
2019
2018
2019
2018
JBT FoodTech
$
283.3
$
282.3
$
900.1
$
952.9
JBT AeroTech
180.3
165.7
492.3
467.3
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
Total inbound orders
$
463.7
$
448.1
$
1,392.6
$
1,420.4
As of September 30,
2019
2018
Order Backlog
JBT FoodTech
$
377.3
$
408.2
JBT AeroTech
376.2
346.9
Total order backlog
$
753.5
$
755.1
(1) Segment operating profit is defined as total segment revenue less segment operating expenses. Corporate expense, restructuring expense, interest income
(2) Total segment operating profit, as presented elsewhere in this release, is a non-GAAP measure. The table above includes a reconciliation of total segment
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited and in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
(In millions)
JBT FoodTech
JBT AeroTech
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating profit
$
42.5
$
22.2
$
(16.1)
$
48.6
Restructuring expense
—
—
1.3
1.3
M&A related cost(1)
7.9
—
0.8
8.7
Adjusted operating profit
50.4
22.2
(14.0)
58.6
Depreciation and amortization
15.4
1.3
0.5
17.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65.8
$
23.5
$
(13.5)
$
75.8
Revenue
$
334.3
$
155.0
$
0.1
$
489.4
Operating profit %
12.7
%
14.3
%
9.9
%
Adjusted operating profit %
15.1
%
14.3
%
12.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.7
%
15.2
%
15.5
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
(In millions)
JBT FoodTech
JBT AeroTech
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating profit
$
132.5
$
50.2
$
(57.1)
$
125.6
Restructuring expense
—
—
11.5
11.5
M&A related cost (1)
13.2
0.9
6.1
20.2
Adjusted operating profit
145.7
51.1
(39.5)
157.3
Depreciation and amortization
42.0
3.5
2.0
47.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
187.7
$
54.6
$
(37.5)
$
204.8
Revenue
$
972.2
$
427.8
$
0.2
$
1,400.2
Operating profit %
13.6
%
11.7
%
9.0
%
Adjusted operating profit %
15.0
%
11.9
%
11.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.3
%
12.8
%
14.6
%
Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically
The above table reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Given the Company's focus on growth
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited and in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
(In millions)
JBT FoodTech
JBT AeroTech
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating profit
$
41.9
$
17.6
$
(22.9)
$
36.6
Restructuring expense
—
—
11.6
11.6
M&A related cost (1)
2.0
0.2
—
2.2
Adjusted operating profit
43.9
17.8
(11.3)
50.4
Depreciation and amortization
13.6
0.7
1.0
15.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
57.5
$
18.5
$
(10.3)
$
65.7
Revenue
$
332.5
$
149.5
$
(0.1)
$
481.9
Operating profit %
12.6
%
11.8
%
7.6
%
Adjusted operating profit %
13.2
%
11.9
%
10.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA %
17.3
%
12.4
%
13.6
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
(In millions)
JBT FoodTech
JBT AeroTech
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating profit
$
110.8
$
40.2
$
(66.3)
$
84.7
Restructuring expense
—
—
32.8
32.8
M&A related cost (1)
3.8
0.2
—
4.0
Adjusted operating profit
114.6
40.4
(33.5)
121.5
Depreciation and amortization
38.8
2.2
2.1
43.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
153.4
$
42.6
$
(31.4)
$
164.6
Revenue
$
997.7
$
384.6
$
0.1
$
1,382.4
Operating profit %
11.1
%
10.5
%
6.1
%
Adjusted operating profit %
11.5
%
10.5
%
8.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA %
15.4
%
11.1
%
11.9
%
Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically
The above table reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Given the Company's focus on growth
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018
(Unaudited and in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(In millions)
JBT FoodTech
JBT AeroTech
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating profit
$
58.7
$
23.9
$
(23.5)
$
59.1
Restructuring expense
—
—
14.2
14.2
M&A related cost
0.4
0.4
—
0.8
Adjusted operating profit
59.1
24.3
(9.3)
74.1
Depreciation and amortization
13.0
0.6
1.0
14.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
72.1
$
24.9
$
(8.3)
$
88.7
Revenue
$
363.7
$
173.5
$
0.1
$
537.3
Operating profit %
16.1
%
13.8
%
11.0
%
Adjusted operating profit %
16.2
%
14.0
%
13.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.8
%
14.4
%
16.5
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(In millions)
JBT FoodTech
JBT AeroTech
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating profit
$
169.5
$
64.1
$
(89.8)
$
143.8
Restructuring expense
—
—
47.0
47.0
M&A related cost
4.2
0.6
—
4.8
Adjusted operating profit
173.7
64.7
(42.8)
195.6
Depreciation and amortization
51.7
2.9
3.1
57.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
225.4
$
67.6
$
(39.7)
$
253.3
Revenue
$
1,361.4
$
558.1
$
0.2
$
1,919.7
Operating profit %
12.5
%
11.5
%
7.5
%
Adjusted operating profit %
12.8
%
11.6
%
10.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA %
16.6
%
12.1
%
13.2
%
Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically
The above table reports EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Given the Company's focus on growth
JBT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in millions)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
49.1
$
43.0
Trade receivables, net
354.7
323.7
Inventories
264.0
206.1
Other current assets
57.3
45.7
Total current assets
725.1
618.5
Property, plant and equipment, net
264.5
239.7
Other assets
929.2
584.3
Total assets
$
1,918.8
$
1,442.5
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
1.6
$
0.5
Accounts payable, trade and other
186.8
191.2
Advance and progress payments
116.5
145.8
Other current liabilities
167.9
147.8
Total current liabilities
472.8
485.3
Long-term debt, less current portion
768.7
387.1
Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion
61.2
72.5
Other liabilities
92.4
40.7
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
227.6
226.9
Retained earnings
493.9
416.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(197.8)
(186.5)
Total stockholders' equity
523.7
456.9
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,918.8
$
1,442.5
JBT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and in millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income from continuing operations
$
87.2
$
61.5
Adjustments to reconcile income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
47.5
43.1
Other
12.1
(16.0)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(16.2)
(18.5)
Inventories
(18.5)
(49.2)
Accounts payable, trade and other
(12.8)
16.4
Advance and progress payments
(37.1)
17.3
Other - assets and liabilities, net
(27.1)
(28.0)
Cash provided by continuing operating activities
35.1
26.6
Cash required by discontinued operating activities
(0.2)
(0.6)
Cash provided by operating activities
34.9
26.0
Cash flows required by investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(368.4)
(57.6)
Capital expenditures
(29.2)
(28.5)
Other
1.3
1.8
Cash required by investing activities
(396.3)
(84.3)
Cash flows provided by financing activities:
Net proceeds on credit facilities
388.1
107.4
Dividends
(9.5)
(9.8)
Other
(10.1)
(32.4)
Cash provided by financing activities
368.5
65.2
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1.0)
(2.4)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
6.1
4.5
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
43.0
34.0
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
49.1
$
38.5
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited and in millions)
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
Cash provided (required) by continuing operating activities
$
35.1
$
26.6
Less: capital expenditures
29.2
28.5
Plus: proceeds from sale of fixed assets
1.3
1.8
Plus: pension contributions
7.2
18.3
Free cash flow (FCF)
$
14.4
$
18.2
The above table reports Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We use Free cash flow internally as a key indicator of our liquidity and ability to service debt, invest in business combinations, and return money to shareholders and believe this information is useful to investors because it provides an understanding of the cash available to fund these initiatives. For Free cash flow purposes we consider contributions to pension plans to more comparable to payment of debt, and therefore exclude these contributions from the calculation of Free cash flow.
JBT CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED
(Unaudited and in cents)
Guidance
Full Year 2019
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$4.10 - $4.20
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring expense (1)
0.40
M&A related costs(2)
0.66
Impact on tax provision from Non-GAAP adjustments(3)
(0.27)
Impact on tax provision from repatriation (4)
(0.10)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$4.80 - $4.90
(1) Restructuring expense is estimated to be approximately $12 - 15 million for full year 2019. The mid-point amount has been divided by our estimate of 32.1 million total shares and dilutive securities to derive earnings per share.
(2) M&A related costs are estimated to be approximately $22 million for full year 2019. The mid-point amount has been divided by our estimate of 32.1 million total shares and dilutive securities to derive earnings per share. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we changed our presentation of non-GAAP measures to exclude M&A related costs, specifically amortization of inventory step up, integration costs, and transaction expenses. We evaluate operational performance and operating trends after excluding certain expenses incurred to fulfill our acquisition strategy. M&A related costs are excluded from the prior year results to conform to the current year presentation.
(3) Impact on tax provision was calculated using the Company's effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
(4) We expect to include a discrete tax benefit related to repatriation of previously taxed income.
JBT CORPORATION
ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO ASC 606 BY SEGMENT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018
(Unaudited and in millions)
As reported
Year-to-Date
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
December 31, 2018
Revenue
JBT FoodTech
$
303.6
$
361.6
$
332.5
$
363.7
$
1,361.4
JBT AeroTech
105.6
129.5
149.5
173.5
558.1
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
—
0.2
(0.1)
0.1
0.2
Total revenue
$
409.2
$
491.3
$
481.9
$
537.3
$
1,919.7
Segment operating profit
JBT FoodTech
$
21.5
$
47.4
$
41.9
$
58.7
$
169.5
JBT AeroTech
7.9
14.7
17.6
23.9
64.1
Total segment operating profit
$
29.4
$
62.1
$
59.5
$
82.6
$
233.6
Adjustments due to ASC 606
Year-to-Date
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
December 31, 2018
Revenue
JBT FoodTech
$
(51.6)
$
(28.0)
$
(18.2)
$
(15.8)
$
(113.6)
JBT AeroTech
1.1
(3.6)
0.4
(11.4)
(13.5)
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
—
—
—
—
—
Total revenue
$
(50.5)
$
(31.6)
$
(17.8)
$
(27.2)
$
(127.1)
Segment operating profit
JBT FoodTech
$
(13.1)
$
(6.0)
$
(3.7)
$
(1.2)
$
(24.0)
JBT AeroTech
0.1
(1.4)
(0.4)
(2.0)
(3.7)
Total segment operating profit
$
(13.0)
$
(7.4)
$
(4.1)
$
(3.2)
$
(27.7)
Amounts without adoption
Year-to-Date
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
December 31, 2018
Revenue
JBT FoodTech
$
252.0
$
333.6
$
314.3
$
347.9
$
1,247.8
JBT AeroTech
106.7
125.9
149.9
162.1
544.6
Other revenue and intercompany eliminations
—
0.2
(0.1)
0.1
0.2
Total revenue
$
358.7
$
459.7
$
464.1
$
510.1
$
1,792.6
Segment operating profit
JBT FoodTech
$
8.4
$
41.4
$
38.2
$
57.5
$
145.5
JBT AeroTech
8.0
13.3
17.2
21.9
60.4
Total segment operating profit
$
16.4
$
54.7
$
55.4
$
79.4
$
205.9
