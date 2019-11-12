WUHAN CITY, China, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
2019 Third Quarter and Subsequent Financial Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)
- Net sales were approximately $382.8 million, a decrease from the prior year due to lower sales volume partially offset by higher gold prices
- Processed a total of 13.7 metric tons of 24-karat gold products
- Lower sales volume was the result of an upward trajectory in the price of gold leading customers to delay gold purchases
- Kingold completed a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock in October 2019, and after giving effect to the reverse stock split, there were approximately 11,018,955 shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2019
- Net loss was approximately $24.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share (retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-6 reverse stock split)
Outlook for 2019
- The Company has seen gold demand begin to recover following the conclusion of the quarter as gold prices have stabilized
- As a result of the shift in demand, the Company is revising guidance to around 110 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2019.
2019 THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH OPERATIONAL REVIEW
Metric Tons of Gold Processed
Three Months Ended:
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Volume
% of Total
Volume
% of Total
Branded*
9.3
68.0%
16.6
56.1%
Customized**
4.4
32.0%
13.0
43.9%
Total
13.7
100.0%
29.6
100.0%
Nine Months Ended:
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Volume
% of Total
Volume
% of Total
Branded*
35.3
55.5%
46.5
57.7%
Customized**
28.3
45.5%
34.0
42.3%
Total
63.6
100.0%
80.5
100.0%
* Branded Production:
The Company acquires gold from the Shanghai Gold Exchange to produce branded products.
** Customized Production:
Clients who purchase customized products supply gold to the Company for processing.
During three months ended September 30, 2019, Kingold processed a total of 13.7 metric tons of gold, of which branded production accounted for 9.3 metric tons (68.0%) and customized production accounted for 4.4 metric tons (32.0%). During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company processed a total of 29.6 metric tons of gold, of which branded production accounted for 16.6 metric tons (56.1%) and customized production accounted for 13 metric tons (43.9%).
During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Kingold processed a total of 63.6 metric tons of gold, of which branded production accounted for 35.3 metric tons (55.5%) and customized production accounted for 28.3 metric tons (45.5%). During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company processed a total of 80.5 metric tons of gold, of which branded production accounted for 46.5 metric tons (57.7%) and customized production accounted for 34.0 metric tons (42.3%).
2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL REVIEW
Net Sales
Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $382.8 million, a decrease of approximately $243.4 million, or 38.9%, from net sales of $626.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The overall decrease in revenue was mainly the result of the following reason:
- Total sales volume (in terms of quantity sold) decreased from 29.6 metric tons in three months ended September 30, 2018 to 13.7 metric tons in three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in sales volume was affected by customers' perception of the investment in gold. Usually when the market average selling price per gram of gold rises, customers reduce their gold purchases and wait until the unit price of gold drops in the near future. The Company has since seen this gold demand return as the market price has stabilized.
The sales volume decrease was offset somewhat by an increase in average per selling unit price for both branded and customized production gold products.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $15.2 million, a decrease of approximately $46.0 million, or 75.2%, from $61.2 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower sales volumes for the period, offset by an increase in average unit selling price for branded and customized production sales.
Gross Margin
For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, gross margin was 4.0% and 9.8%, respectively.
Net Income
The Company reported a net loss of approximately $24.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share based on weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted of 11,018,955 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a net income of approximately $13.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share based on 11,020,225 weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in our net income was a result of decreased revenue, increased interest expense and decreased taxable income as discussed above.
2019 NINE MONTH FINANCIAL REVIEW
Net Sales
Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $1.43 billion, compared to net sales of $1.84 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $140.0 million, compared to $189.3 million for the same period in 2018.
Gross Margin
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, gross margin was 9.8% and 10.3%, respectively. The overall decrease in gross profit and gross margin reflected the above combined factors that impacted the Company during the third quarter.
Net Income
For the foregoing reasons, Kingold reported a net loss of approximately $5.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share based on 11,018,955 weighted average number of shares - diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $40.0 million, or $3.62 per diluted share based on 11,051,897 weighted average number of shares - diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of September 30, 2019, Kingold had approximately $0.7 million in cash and approximately $16.3 million restricted cash. The Company also had short-term investments of approximately $195.1 million because it used the excessive cash on hand to purchase interest-bearing wealth management financial products from a Trust company and such short-term investments are redeemable at any time.
These short-term investments are highly liquid and can be used as working capital when needed. Kingold has financed its operations with cash flow generated from operations and primarily through borrowings from various financial institutions as well as from related parties.
OUTLOOK FOR 2019
Based on its existing resources and capacity along with the shift in demand for 24-karat gold products in China, the Company estimates gold processed will be around 110 metric tons during 2019.
About Kingold Jewelry, Inc.
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), centrally located in Wuhan City, one of China's largest cities, was founded in 2002 and today is one of China's leading designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments, and investment-oriented products. The Company sells both directly to retailers as well as through major distributors across China. Kingold has received numerous industry awards and has been a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange since 2003. For more information, please visit www.kingoldjewelry.com.
Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward - looking statements by words such as "expects," "believe," "project," "anticipate," or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Kingold's outlook with respect to its 2019 outlook for gold processing. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those contained in Kingold's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Kingold's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Kingold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
NET SALES
$
1,434,337,556
$
1,844,491,390
$
382,790,132
$
626,171,072
COST OF SALES
Cost of sales
(1,293,608,652)
(1,654,427,318)
(367,382,898)
(564,685,762)
Depreciation
(724,359)
(801,384)
(235,731)
(255,546)
Total cost of sales
(1,294,333,011)
(1,655,228,702)
(367,618,629)
(564,941,308)
GROSS PROFIT
140,004,545
189,262,688
15,171,503
61,229,764
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
11,617,494
7,399,734
2,265,898
2,424,458
Stock compensation expenses
5,364
16,092
-
5,364
Depreciation
258,110
406,962
92,438
146,475
Amortization
8,261
8,703
2,690
2,767
Lease expense
62,943
197,811
20,500
62,888
Total operating expenses
11,952,172
8,029,302
2,381,526
2,641,952
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
128,052,373
181,233,386
12,789,977
58,587,812
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Other Income
-
64,433
-
64,433
Interest Income
908,416
1,384,438
271,304
562,294
Interest expense, including amortization of debt issuance costs of $2,187,956 and $3,482,031 for the three months, and $6,738,816 and $8,042,451 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(135,252,496)
(128,898,077)
(44,911,067)
(41,479,730)
Total other expenses, net
(134,344,080)
(127,449,206)
(44,639,763)
(40,853,003)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
(6,291,707)
53,784,180
(31,849,786)
17,734,809
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
Current
17,292,113
9,214,312
6,481,926
1,787,717
Deferred
(18,549,129)
4,523,643
(14,327,255)
2,699,588
Total income tax provision (benefit)
(1,257,016)
13,737,955
(7,845,329)
4,487,305
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(5,034,691)
40,046,225
(24,004,457)
13,247,504
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Unrealized gain (loss) related to investments in gold, net of tax
363,076,281
(56,908,875)
209,005,270
(18,935,552)
Foreign currency translation loss
(43,484,477)
(19,080,264)
(41,688,955)
(13,077,661)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
$
319,591,804
$
(75,989,139)
$
167,316,315
$
(32,013,213)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
314,557,113
$
(35,942,914)
$
143,311,858
$
(18,765,709)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.46)
$
3.63
$
(2.18)
$
1.20
Diluted
$
(0.46)
$
3.62
$
(2.18)
$
1.20
Weighted average number of shares*
Basic
11,018,955
11,018,955
11,018,955
11,018,955
Diluted
11,018,955
11,051,897
11,018,955
11,020,225
* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-6 reverse stock split
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash
$
651,318
$
233,391
Restricted cash
14,632,279
4,798,185
Accounts receivable
654,455
451,059
Inventories
268,214,300
127,034,673
Investments in gold
2,323,335,559
1,593,557,391
Value added tax recoverable
242,624,812
259,582,324
Short-term investments
195,062,420
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
374,843
87,590
Total current assets
3,045,549,986
1,985,744,613
Property and equipment, net
4,420,547
5,395,330
Restricted cash
1,681,073
7,766,372
Investments in gold
267,177,647
700,225,896
Land use right
373,324
395,719
Other noncurrent assets
459,524
285,768
Total long-term assets
274,112,115
714,069,085
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,319,662,101
$
2,699,813,698
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans
$
1,423,679,826
$
1,034,947,774
Related party loan
69,832,280
72,699,779
Due to related party
4,410,957
3,976,742
Income tax payable
18,050,006
18,504,197
Other taxes payable
2,184,430
2,577,102
Convertible notes payable
599,739
-
Derivative liabilities
267,000
-
Accrued expenses and other payables
17,682,301
15,749,564
Total current liabilities
1,536,706,539
1,148,455,158
Deferred tax liabilities
127,501,207
24,218,911
Related party loans
534,228,724
373,327,862
Long term loans
168,107,252
515,477,020
Other long-term liability
154,098
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,366,697,820
2,061,478,951
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,018,955 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018*
11,019
11,019
Additional paid-in capital
224,420,422
224,348,001
Retained earnings
Unappropriated
348,178,634
353,213,325
Appropriated
967,543
967,543
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
379,386,663
59,794,859
Total Shareholders' Equity
952,964,281
638,334,747
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,319,662,101
$
2,699,813,698
* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-6 reverse stock split, see Note 15
KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$
(5,034,691)
40,046,225
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
982,469
1,208,346
Amortization of intangible assets
8,261
8,703
Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense
6,738,816
8,042,451
Interest expense of convertible notes
4,292
-
Amortization of deferred financing cost associated with convertible notes issuance
39,505
-
Share based compensation for services and warrants expense
5,364
16,092
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
(18,549,129)
4,523,643
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(228,675)
558,165
Inventories
(63,300,010)
321,200,297
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
(493,635)
(752,148)
Value added tax recoverable
7,776,713
84,623,088
Other payables and accrued expenses
2,749,526
769,590
Investment income from short-term investment
(72,862)
-
Income tax payable
(212,447)
748,416
Other taxes payable
(310,511)
359,224
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(69,897,014)
461,352,092
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(326,565)
(491,136)
Purchase of short-term investments
(246,592,662)
-
Redemption of short-term investments
43,790,262
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(203,128,965)
(491,136)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from other loans - short term
349,034,006
-
Repayments of other loans - short term
(382,829,071)
(554,840,248)
Proceeds from other loans - long term
131,130,344
435,804,951
Repayment of related party loans- short-term
(220,916)
(230,227,311)
Proceeds from related party loan- long-term
306,582,758
443,110,831
Repayment of related party loan- long-term
(125,056,810)
(534,050,005)
Repayment of loan origination fees
(2,163,651)
(6,578,966)
Gross proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
1,000,000
-
Payments of deferred financing costs associated with convertible notes
(110,000)
-
Borrowings from related party
508,202
965,643
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
277,874,862
(445,815,105)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
(682,161)
(4,229,857)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
4,166,722
10,815,994
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
12,797,948
17,924,397
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
16,964,670
28,740,391
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
$
126,137,400
120,133,935
Cash paid for income tax
$
17,504,560
8,465,896
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Investments in gold transferred to inventories
$
497,824,202
557,866,549
Inventories transferred to investments in gold
$
416,042,035
502,451,549
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in gold, net of tax
$
363,076,281
(56,908,875)
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
184,192
-