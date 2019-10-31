Live_Nation_J_Balvin.jpg

Highlights:

  • Revenue up 6% Year-to-Date to $8.7 Billion
  • Operating Income up 12% Year-to-Date to $408 Million
  • Adjusted Operating Income up 13% Year-to-Date to $862 Million
  • 92 Million Concert Tickets Sold for 2019 Shows, up 5 Million through mid-October
  • Sponsorship & Advertising Committed Net Revenue up 14% Year-to-Date
  • Ticketmaster Fee-Bearing Gross Transaction Value up 5% in the Quarter, Highest Q3 Ever

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) today released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Live Nation delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income ("AOI") quarter ever as we continue to scale our business globally and build on favorable supply/demand dynamics for live music. Operating income grew 11% in the quarter and 12% year-to-date while AOI grew 11% in the quarter and 13% year-to-date, outperforming a record third quarter last year, and demonstrating the strength of our business model in today's experience-based economy.

In response to recent questions around consumer demand, we are seeing fan spending as strong as ever. In September, our amphitheater and arena shows actually closed stronger than shows in September of last year, and our fan spending on-site also showed ongoing growth.

At the center of our flywheel, the demand for live events continues to grow, as we have sold 92 million tickets through mid-October, up 6% or five million tickets compared to this time last year, and are on track to have nearly 100 million fans attend our shows this year.

And we have translated that fan growth into strong operating income and AOI gains in on-site spending, sponsorship and ticketing. As a result, as we wrap up a successful 2019, we are confident that we will deliver double-digit operating income and AOI growth for the year.

Concerts Global Platform Expanding

Looking at our Concerts business, year-to-date we have had 73 million fans attend over 26 thousand concerts, delivering $113 million in operating income, which is up 14%, and $333 million in AOI, which is up 17% from last year. 

Our international business has been particularly robust this year, delivering much of our fan growth with a strong year for stadiums and theaters, while in the United States our arena and theater activity was also up. As we have grown our show volume and the breadth of artists with which we work, we have also been more effective in pricing tickets closer to market value, particularly with our platinum pricing tool. So far this year we have had over 3,000 arena and amphitheater shows use platinum tickets, with a 54% increase in the number of platinum tickets sold per show.

Looking at our venue operations, we have furthered our focus on the fan experience, improving our hospitality across the board, from our food and beverage offerings to the lawn experience to VIP options.  As a result, we increased our average revenue per fan by $2.50 in our amphitheaters to over $29, while also increasing fan spending at our festivals, theaters and clubs.

As we continue building our expertise in on-site execution, we are finding more opportunities to build new venues or to take over operation of existing ones, and since the start of this year we have added 36 venues to our portfolio, ranging from the Brooklyn Bowls in New York and Las Vegas to the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto to the Sportpaleis in Belgium.

As a result, we are confident in the success of our Concerts flywheel for 2019, where we will promote more shows, reach more fans, price more effectively and provide a better fan experience at our venues, which we expect will then drive double-digit operating income and AOI growth for the business this year.

Sponsorship Double-Digit Growth Continues

Turning to Sponsorship, with the first days of Rock in Rio and strong growth across our entire sponsorship platform, our high-margin Sponsorship business delivered 17% operating income and 18% AOI growth for the quarter and 14% operating income and 13% AOI growth year-to-date. 

We are the global leader in music sponsorship, delivering the unique value proposition of nearly 100 million fans on-site for brands looking to make a direct connection with consumers. As part of this, we continue to innovate new ways for brands to interact with fans on-site at our venues and festivals, with new programs such as Bud Light's branded photo installations at our amphitheaters and Revlon's roller rink at Lollapalooza. As a result, sponsorship revenue has grown by 11% year-to-date at our venues, while festival sponsorship has grown by 31% year-to-date.

More broadly, growth is substantially driven by our strategic sponsors, all of whom utilize a range of our assets and span multiple years. Revenue from this group, which collectively accounts for 70% of our total sponsorship revenue, has grown 15% year-to-date.

With over 95% of our expected sponsorship revenue for 2019 now contracted, we are confident we will deliver low double-digit operating income growth and AOI growth in the mid-teens in Sponsorship for the full year.

Ticketmaster Leading Marketplace

Ticketmaster grew operating income growth by 30% and generated its highest AOI quarter ever, up 20% from last year, and delivered 5% operating income and 6% AOI growth year-to-date, as every quarter in 2019 has been one of our top 10 gross transaction value ("GTV") quarters ever.

This growth continues to provide Ticketmaster the scale to invest in the evolution from paper tickets to digital, which is being demanded by venues and content that are seeking greater control of their tickets and looking to develop a more direct connection with fans.

Our Presence rollout is pacing ahead of schedule, and we expect digital ticketing to be installed at over 700 venues, representing 120 million tickets, by the end of this year, with over 60% of the fans at digital-enabled events now entering with their mobile devices.

And digital adoption is even greater with the NFL, where 10 teams have now eliminated paper tickets and over 90% of fans for these games are using their mobile phones to get in. Digital ticketing has also expanded our engagement with fans, giving Ticketmaster a more direct connection, providing for more effective marketing and targeted offers. The Ticketmaster app is now regularly in the Top 10 rankings for  Entertainment in the Apple App Store, driving a 30% increase in app downloads over the past year. 

This, combined with continued improvements in our mobile web experience, has led to further growth in mobile transactions, now accounting for 46% of ticket purchases globally, up 15% over last year. Digital ticketing is a strong demonstration of what Ticketmaster can be – providing the best ticketing platform for venues by delivering value well beyond the sale of the ticket, and at the same time giving fans an ever improving, mobile-led ticket purchasing and management experience.

With these pieces coming together and continued growth in our Concerts activity, I expect we will deliver operating income and AOI growth at Ticketmaster in the mid-single digits for the full year.

Summary

As we approach the end of 2019, we are confident that our strong performance will deliver another record year with growth in revenue, operating income and AOI.

All of our businesses – Concerts, Sponsorship and Ticketing – have delivered growth year-to-date, and based on their key operating metrics, we currently expect each to deliver record revenue, operating income, and AOI for the full year.

With an early look to next year, our 2020 pipeline is up substantially, with over 1,500 stadium, arena and amphitheater shows booked already, up double-digits from this same point last year.

And as we look forward, we continue seeing tremendous opportunity to expand our global concerts and festivals business, driving further growth in on-site execution, sponsorship and ticketing.  

Michael Rapino
President and Chief Executive Officer
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 3rd QUARTER

(unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2019
Reported


Q3 2018
Reported


Growth


Q3 2019
Constant
Currency


Growth at
Constant
Currency

Revenue










Concerts

$

3,173.8


$

3,297.3


(4%)



$

3,214.7


(3%)


Ticketing

388.5


368.3


5%



392.9


7%


Sponsorship & Advertising

215.2


171.2


26%



218.6


28%


Other and Eliminations

(3.8)


(1.6)


*



(3.8)


*



$

3,773.7


$

3,835.2


(2%)



$

3,822.4













Operating Income (Loss)










Concerts

$

111.4


$

121.3


(8%)



$

110.9


(9%)


Ticketing

64.2


49.5


30%



64.3


30%


Sponsorship & Advertising

133.2


113.8


17%



135.9


19%


Other and Eliminations

(0.1)


(6.9)


*



(0.1)


*


Corporate

(48.7)


(43.5)


(12%)



(48.7)


(12%)



$

260.0


$

234.2


11%



$

262.3


12%












Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)










Concerts

$

194.5


$

200.3


(3%)



$

195.2


(3%)


Ticketing

127.3


106.5


20%



128.3


20%


Sponsorship & Advertising

145.3


123.1


18%



148.0


20%


Other and Eliminations

(1.8)


(7.9)


*



(1.8)


*


Corporate

(38.2)


(35.5)


(8%)



(38.2)


(8%)



$

427.1


$

386.5


11%



$

431.5


12%



*percentages are not meaningful

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 9 MONTHS

(unaudited; $ in millions)



9 Months
2019
Reported


9 Months
2018
Reported


Growth


9 Months
2019
Constant
Currency


Growth at
Constant
Currency

Revenue










Concerts

$

7,131.5


$

6,716.9


6%



$

7,265.1


8%


Ticketing

1,096.9


1,091.9




1,114.4


2%


Sponsorship & Advertising

441.9


385.7


15%



450.4


17%


Other and Eliminations

(11.8)


(8.6)


*



(11.8)


*



$

8,658.5


$

8,185.9


6%



$

8,818.1


8%












Operating Income (Loss)










Concerts

$

112.9


$

99.3


14%



$

112.3


13%


Ticketing

170.9


163.5


5%



171.5


5%


Sponsorship & Advertising

256.8


225.4


14%



263.2


17%


Other and Eliminations

(0.4)


(14.0)


*



(0.4)


*


Corporate

(132.5)


(111.3)


(19%)



(132.5)


(19%)



$

407.7


$

362.9


12%



$

414.1


14%












Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)










Concerts

$

332.7


$

284.3


17%



$

335.9


18%


Ticketing

351.6


330.3


6%



355.1


8%


Sponsorship & Advertising

283.6


250.2


13%



290.0


16%


Other and Eliminations

(4.6)


(16.8)


*



(4.6)


*


Corporate

(101.5)


(87.4)


(16%)



(101.6)


(16%)



$

861.8


$

760.6


13%



$

874.8


15%



* percentages are not meaningful

 

  • As of September 30, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 billion, which includes $747 million in ticketing client cash and $406 million in free cash.
  • Event-related deferred revenue was $952 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $759 million as of September 30, 2018.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net cash used in operating activities was $260 million and free cash flow — adjusted was $308 million.
  • We currently expect capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately $325 million, with approximately half to be revenue generating capital expenditures.
  • We currently expect the amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances for the full year 2019 to be in line with the last few years of expense.

 

KEY OPERATING METRICS



Q3 2019


Q3 2018


9 Months
2019


9 Months
2018


(in thousands except estimated events)

Concerts (1)








Events:








North America

6,796


5,922


19,256


17,055

International

1,885


1,812


7,457


6,952

Total estimated events

8,681


7,734


26,713


24,007

Fans:








North America

22,414


24,036


47,041


46,934

International

8,843


9,168


25,979


23,758

Total estimated fans

31,257


33,204


73,020


70,692

Ticketing (2)








Fee-bearing tickets

55,348


53,458


158,558


154,627

Non-fee-bearing tickets

61,664


62,499


182,529


182,062

Total estimated tickets

117,012


115,957


341,087


336,689



(1)

Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.

(2)

The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This metric includes primary tickets sold during the period regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing and which are reported as the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our 'do it yourself' platform.

 


Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)




Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow  Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities


($ in millions)

Q3 2019


Q3 2018


Net cash used in operating activities

$

(260.4)


$

(264.2)


Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

624.2


620.3


Free cash flow from earnings

$

363.8


$

356.1


Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(46.0)


(38.9)


          Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(9.8)


(10.3)


Free cash flow — adjusted

$

308.0


$

306.9







Net cash used in investing activities

$

(121.7)


$

(64.5)







Net cash used in financing activities

$

(41.7)


$

(46.6)




($ in millions)

9 Months 2019


9 Months 2018


Net cash provided by operating activities

$

32.9


$

255.6


Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

676.4


394.7


Free cash flow from earnings

$

709.3


$

650.3


Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(105.4)


(80.0)


          Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(73.2)


(41.4)


Free cash flow — adjusted

$

530.7


$

528.9







Net cash used in investing activities

$

(403.4)


$

(378.9)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(139.6)


$

268.1

 


Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents


($ in millions)

September 30,
2019


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,795.2


Client cash

(747.4)


Deferred revenue — event-related

(952.4)


Accrued artist fees

(160.5)


Collections on behalf of others

(41.4)


Prepaid expenses — event-related

512.5


   Free cash

$

406.0

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated double-digit operating income and adjusted operating income growth and growth in revenue for the company in 2019, including double-digit operating income and adjusted operating income growth in the company's concerts business, low double-digit operating income growth and adjusted operating income growth in the mid-teens for sponsorship, and operating income and adjusted operating income growth in the mid-single digits for Ticketmaster, with record revenue for each business for the year; projected attendance at the company's concerts of nearly 100 million fans in 2019; and the expectation that the company's Presence digital ticketing product will be installed at over 700 venues, representing 120 million tickets, by the end of 2019, with over 60% of the fans at digital-enabled events entering with their mobile devices; and the strength of the continuing opportunity to expand the company's global concerts and festivals business, driving further growth in on-site execution, sponsorship and ticketing. Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that the company defines as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). The company uses AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. The company believes that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results.  AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP.  A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business.  Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.  Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company calculates currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that the company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. The company uses FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures.  The company believes that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures.  FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP.  A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of the company's ability to fund its cash needs.  Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.  Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that the company defines as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids.  The company uses free cash as a proxy for how much cash it has available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures.  Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP.  A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.  Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)


Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss)


($ in millions)

Operating
income
(loss)


Stock-based
compensation
expense


Loss
(gain) on
disposal
of
operating
assets


Depreciation
and
amortization


Amortization of
non-
recoupable
ticketing
contract
advances


Acquisition
expenses


Adjusted
operating
income
(loss)
reported


Foreign
exchange
impact


Adjusted
operating
income
(loss)
constant
currency




















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



















Concerts

$

111.4


$

3.2


$

(0.3)


$

71.2


$


$

9.0


$

194.5


$

0.7


$

195.2

Ticketing

64.2


1.6



39.6


21.8


0.1


127.3


1.0


128.3

Sponsorship & Advertising

133.2


0.7



11.3



0.1


145.3


2.7


148.0

Other & Eliminations

(0.1)




0.1


(1.9)


0.1


(1.8)



(1.8)

Corporate

(48.7)


6.5



4.0




(38.2)



(38.2)

Total Live Nation

$

260.0


$

12.0


$

(0.3)


$

126.2


$

19.9


$

9.3


$

427.1


$

4.4


$

431.5




















Three Months Ended September 30, 2018



















Concerts

$

121.3


$

3.2


$

10.3


$

54.4


$


$

11.1


$

200.3


$


$

200.3

Ticketing

49.5


1.2



34.7


20.8


0.3


106.5



106.5

Sponsorship & Advertising

113.8


0.4



8.9




123.1



123.1

Other & Eliminations

(6.9)




0.2


(1.2)



(7.9)



(7.9)

Corporate

(43.5)


6.6



1.4




(35.5)



(35.5)

Total Live Nation

$

234.2


$

11.4


$

10.3


$

99.6


$

19.6


$

11.4


$

386.5


$


$

386.5





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



















Concerts

$

112.9


$

9.8


$

(0.7)


$

176.9


$


$

33.8


$

332.7


$

3.1


$

335.9

Ticketing

170.9


4.7


0.1


116.5


58.7


0.7


351.6


3.5


355.1

Sponsorship & Advertising

256.8


2.0



24.8




283.6


6.4


290.0

Other & Eliminations

(0.4)




0.4


(4.6)



(4.6)



(4.6)

Corporate

(132.5)


20.4



10.6




(101.5)



(101.6)

Total Live Nation

$

407.7


$

36.9


$

(0.6)


$

329.2


$

54.1


$

34.5


$

861.8


$

13.0


$

874.8




















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018



















Concerts

$

99.3


$

9.0


$

10.5


$

146.5


$


$

19.0


$

284.3


$


$

284.3

Ticketing

163.5


3.5



103.3


59.3


0.7


330.3



330.3

Sponsorship & Advertising

225.4


1.2



23.6




250.2



250.2

Other & Eliminations

(14.0)




0.6


(3.4)



(16.8)



(16.8)

Corporate

(111.3)


20.6



3.3




(87.4)



(87.4)

Total Live Nation

$

362.9


$

34.3


$

10.5


$

277.3


$

55.9


$

19.7


$

760.6


$


$

760.6



















 

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



September 30,
2019


December 31,
2018


(in thousands)

ASSETS




Current assets




    Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,795,166


$

2,371,540

    Accounts receivable, less allowance of $41,932 and $34,225, respectively

1,215,465


829,320

    Prepaid expenses

772,196


597,866

    Restricted cash

13,628


6,663

    Other current assets

53,268


42,685

Total current assets

3,849,723


3,848,074

Property, plant and equipment




    Land, buildings and improvements

1,116,305


984,558

    Computer equipment and capitalized software

787,966


742,737

    Furniture and other equipment

362,978


329,607

    Construction in progress

163,470


160,028


2,430,719


2,216,930

    Less accumulated depreciation

1,382,580


1,270,337


1,048,139


946,593

Operating lease assets

1,145,487


Intangible assets




    Definite-lived intangible assets, net

678,790


661,451

    Indefinite-lived intangible assets

368,756


368,854

Goodwill

1,915,215


1,822,943

Long-term advances

563,815


420,891

Other long-term assets

397,208


428,080

Total assets

$

9,967,133


$

8,496,886

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities




    Accounts payable, client accounts

$

985,214


$

1,037,162

    Accounts payable

119,910


90,253

    Accrued expenses

1,511,883


1,245,465

    Deferred revenue

1,115,874


1,227,797

    Current portion of long-term debt, net

64,274


82,142

    Current portion of operating lease liabilities

122,299


    Other current liabilities

39,918


67,047

Total current liabilities

3,959,372


3,749,866

Long-term debt, net

2,694,934


2,732,878

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,092,538


Deferred income taxes

166,305


137,067

Other long-term liabilities

112,336


204,977

Commitments and contingent liabilities




Redeemable non-controlling interests

418,816


329,355

Stockholders' equity




    Common stock

2,111


2,091

Additional paid-in capital

2,262,461


2,268,209

    Accumulated deficit

(789,387)


(1,019,223)

    Cost of shares held in treasury

(6,865)


(6,865)

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(181,047)


(145,231)

Total Live Nation stockholders' equity

1,287,273


1,098,981

Non-controlling interests

235,559


243,762

Total stockholders' equity

1,522,832


1,342,743

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,967,133


$

8,496,886

 


LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(unaudited)





Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2019


2018


2019


2018



(in thousands except share and per share data)


Revenue

$

3,773,684


$

3,835,246


$

8,658,521


$

8,185,945


Operating expenses:









Direct operating expenses

2,800,429


2,924,356


6,279,447


5,991,547


Selling, general and administrative expenses

542,547


524,654


1,520,910


1,435,703


Depreciation and amortization

126,306


99,606


329,044


277,262


Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets

(305)


10,318


(553)


10,464


Corporate expenses

44,666


42,093


121,909


108,055


Operating income

260,041


234,219


407,764


362,914


Interest expense

36,587


35,993


109,894


104,196


Interest income

(5,863)


(2,260)


(12,229)


(6,148)


Equity in loss (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates

2,681


(4)


(6,291)


(3,406)


Other expense, net

5,384


262


1,551


7,033


Income before income taxes

221,252


200,228


314,839


261,239


Income tax expense

27,280


17,031


59,988


35,714


Net income

193,972


183,197


254,851


225,525


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15,047


10,514


25,015


17,389


Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation

$

178,925


$

172,683


$

229,836


$

208,136











Basic net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation

$

0.74


$

0.73


$

0.86


$

0.74


Diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation

$

0.71


$

0.70


$

0.83


$

0.71











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

210,621,971


207,614,413


209,849,058


207,228,034


Diluted

218,957,376


216,788,983


218,485,494


215,406,201




















Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation:


Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation

$

178,925


$

172,683


$

229,836


$

208,136


Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(23,580)


(20,789)


(49,407)


(54,347)


Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic

155,345


151,894


180,429


153,789


Convertible debt interest, net of tax


319


265



Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—diluted

$

155,345


$

152,213


$

180,694


$

153,789










 

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2019


2018


(in thousands)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$

254,851


$

225,525

Reconciling items:




Depreciation

163,004


133,718

Amortization

166,040


143,544

Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances

54,120


55,893

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts, net

16,300


14,765

Non-cash compensation expense

36,924


34,315

Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration

7,372


11,609

Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets

(553)


10,464

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions

6,526


10,024

Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable and advances

14,413


16,898

Other, net

(9,632)


(6,525)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:




Increase in accounts receivable

(392,065)


(545,872)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets

(257,268)


(332,254)

Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

135,672


484,432

Decrease in deferred revenue

(162,782)


(960)

Net cash provided by operating activities

32,922


255,576

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Advances of notes receivable

(24,110)


(71,578)

Collections of notes receivable

10,142


29,104

Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates

(34,742)


(42,580)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(225,822)


(163,714)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(108,075)


(98,288)

Purchases of intangible assets

(22,953)


(33,175)

Other, net

2,203


1,375

Net cash used in investing activities

(403,357)


(378,856)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

604


857,121

Payments on long-term debt

(30,491)


(391,096)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

13,124


4,900

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(73,182)


(41,351)

Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net

(29,005)


(152,971)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

13,240


16,447

Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

(10,578)


(8,685)

Payments for deferred and contingent consideration

(23,322)


(16,239)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(139,610)


268,126

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(59,364)


(63,870)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(569,409)


80,976

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,378,203


1,828,822

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,808,794


$

1,909,798

 