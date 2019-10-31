- Q3 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.69 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.73, Increases of 11% and 30%, respectively over Last Year - Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $252 Million, an 11% Increase Over Last Year and $6 Million Above Guidance Expectation - Record Year to Date Cash Flow from Operations of $441 Million - Increasing 2019 Annual Guidance for Diluted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share