Strong Performance Driven by 14% Cloud Growth
First Quarter Highlights
Total Revenues
(in millions)
Annual Recurring Revenues
(in millions)
Cloud Revenues
(in millions)
Reported
Constant
Currency
Reported
Constant
Currency
Reported
Constant
Currency
$696.9
$706.6
$549.6
$556.6
$237.3
$239.3
+4.5%
+5.9%
+5.8%
+7.1%
+14.0%
+15.0%
Annual Recurring Revenues represents 79% of Total Revenues
- GAAP net income of $74.4 million, up 104.8% Y/Y
- Adjusted EBITDA of $254.2 million, up 3.2%, margin of 36.5%, down 40 basis points Y/Y
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27, up 107.7% Y/Y
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64, up 6.7%, and $0.65 in constant currency, up 8.3% Y/Y
- Operating Cash Flows were $842.3 million during the trailing twelve months
Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"I am pleased with our start to Fiscal 2020. In constant currency, total revenues of $706.6 million were up 5.9% year-over-year, and we delivered the highest Q1 revenues in the company's history. Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $556.6 million were up 7.1% year-over-year, representing 79% of total revenues, driven by Cloud Services and Subscriptions revenues of $239.3 million, which increased significantly by 15% year-over-year," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "The OpenText Cloud creates a modern platform for innovation and our leadership with the strongest Enterprise Information Management (EIM) offering in the industry positions OpenText to gain share in a shifting economic environment. With a durable business and high recurring revenues, we are tracking to our Fiscal 2020 target model."
"With the continued strengthening of our balance sheet, Fiscal 2020 is off to a strong start. OpenText ended the quarter with approximately $1 billion of cash and a 1.5x consolidated net leverage ratio. We are renewing our base shelf and expanding our revolving credit facility to $750 million, to ensure OpenText has ample capacity to support our Total Growth strategy", said OpenText EVP, CFO, Madhu Ranganathan. "We delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $254 million in the quarter and we continue to invest in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions. OpenText remains focused on productivity enhancements within all aspects of our business."
Financial Highlights for Q1 Fiscal 2020 with Year Over Year Comparisons
Summary of Quarterly Results
(in millions except per share data)
Q1 FY20
Q1 FY19
$ Change
% Change
Q1 FY20
% Change
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$237.3
$208.1
$29.2
14.0
%
$239.3
15.0
%
Customer support
312.3
311.6
0.7
0.2
%
317.3
1.8
%
Total annual recurring revenues**
$549.6
$519.6
$29.9
5.8
%
$556.6
7.1
%
License
77.9
76.9
1.0
1.3
%
79.1
2.9
%
Professional service and other
69.4
70.6
(1.2)
(1.7)
%
70.8
0.2
%
Total revenues
$696.9
$667.2
$29.7
4.5
%
$706.6
5.9
%
GAAP-based operating income
$132.5
$99.2
$33.3
33.5
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
$234.0
$222.4
$11.5
5.2
%
$238.4
7.2
%
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
$0.27
$0.13
$0.14
107.7
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$0.64
$0.60
$0.04
6.7
%
$0.65
8.3
%
GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText
$74.4
$36.3
$38.1
104.8
%
N/A
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$254.2
$246.3
$8.0
3.2
%
$258.6
5.0
%
Operating cash flows
$137.4
$171.4
($34.0)
(19.8)
%
N/A
N/A
(1)
Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.
*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.
**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.
Dividend Program
As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on October 30, 2019 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is November 29, 2019 and the payment date is December 19, 2019. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.
Quarterly Business Highlights
- Key customer wins in the quarter included Deutsche Bank AG, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co Ltd., International Committee of the Red Cross, Samsung R&D Institute, Auto Club Group, The UK Department for Work and Pensions, The Public Utilities Board Singapore, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Baltimore County Public Schools, and CUHK Medical Centre
- OpenText Core Experience Insights delivers end-to-end customer journey mapping for data-driven marketers
- OpenText Core Share and Core Signature streamline secure document collaboration
- OpenText announces Cloud Summit, a global 24-city tour to help customers transform with Enterprise Information Management
- OpenText hosts 2019 Investor Day in New York City
- OpenText elects directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- OpenText Enfuse 2019 to showcase the future of Secure Information Management
Summary of Quarterly Results
Q1 FY20
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY19
% Change
% Change
Revenue (million)
$696.9
$747.2
$667.2
(6.7)
%
4.5
%
GAAP-based gross margin
67.2
%
68.3
%
66.1
%
(110)
bps
110
bps
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
$0.27
$0.27
$0.13
—
%
107.7
%
Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)
73.1
%
74.2
%
73.4
%
(110)
bps
(30)
bps
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$0.64
$0.72
$0.60
(11.1)
%
6.7
%
(1)
Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Shelf Renewal
The Company also announced today that it is filing a renewed preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. A final shelf prospectus, once a receipt has been issued by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, will allow offers and sales, from time to time, of an aggregate of up to $1.5 billion of equity and debt securities, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus remains effective. The Company expects to file a corresponding automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") concurrently with the filing of the final shelf prospectus in Canada. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC.
Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
September 30, 2019
June 30,
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
999,298
$
941,009
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,290 as of September 30, 2019 and $17,011 as of June 30, 2019
410,981
463,785
Contract assets
20,204
20,956
Income taxes recoverable
21,054
38,340
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
91,753
97,238
Total current assets
1,543,290
1,561,328
Property and equipment
248,613
249,453
Operating lease right of use assets
203,329
—
Long-term contract assets
18,920
15,386
Goodwill
3,765,898
3,769,908
Acquired intangible assets
1,057,151
1,146,504
Deferred tax assets
995,262
1,004,450
Other assets
146,105
148,977
Long-term income taxes recoverable
40,939
37,969
Total assets
$
8,019,507
$
7,933,975
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
260,869
$
329,903
Current portion of long-term debt
10,000
10,000
Operating lease liability
60,687
—
Deferred revenues
584,193
641,656
Income taxes payable
36,104
33,158
Total current liabilities
951,853
1,014,717
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued liabilities
15,384
49,441
Pension liability
77,470
75,239
Long-term debt
2,603,506
2,604,878
Long-term operating lease liability
177,596
—
Deferred revenues
41,588
46,974
Long-term income taxes payable
191,268
202,184
Deferred tax liabilities
52,728
55,872
Total long-term liabilities
3,159,540
3,034,588
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
270,189,544 and 269,834,442 Common Shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited
1,791,689
1,774,214
Accumulated other comprehensive income
15,096
24,124
Retained earnings
2,141,278
2,113,883
Treasury stock, at cost (1,102,871 shares at September 30, 2019 and 802,871 shares at June 30, 2019, respectively)
(41,190)
(28,766)
Total OpenText shareholders' equity
3,906,873
3,883,455
Non-controlling interests
1,241
1,215
Total shareholders' equity
3,908,114
3,884,670
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,019,507
$
7,933,975
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Revenues:
License
$
77,898
$
76,887
Cloud services and subscriptions
237,265
208,083
Customer support
312,298
311,551
Professional service and other
69,427
70,636
Total revenues
696,888
667,157
Cost of revenues:
License
2,323
3,872
Cloud services and subscriptions
102,162
87,703
Customer support
29,387
30,465
Professional service and other
54,338
56,796
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
40,298
47,477
Total cost of revenues
228,508
226,313
Gross profit
468,380
440,844
Operating expenses:
Research and development
81,178
77,470
Sales and marketing
128,618
120,182
General and administrative
51,535
50,924
Depreciation
20,277
23,854
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,158
45,876
Special charges
5,101
23,311
Total operating expenses
335,867
341,617
Income from operations
132,513
99,227
Other income (expense), net
(2,785)
1,522
Interest and other related expense, net
(32,210)
(34,531)
Income before income taxes
97,518
66,218
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
29,850
Net income for the period
$
74,427
$
36,368
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(26)
(44)
Net income attributable to OpenText
$
74,401
$
36,324
Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText
$
0.28
$
0.14
Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText
$
0.27
$
0.13
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic
270,013
268,028
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted
271,251
269,387
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Net income for the period
$
74,427
$
36,368
Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
(5,611)
(3,520)
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:
Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $(206) and $181 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(572)
502
(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $3 and $132 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
8
366
Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:
Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $(1,249) and $306 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(3,084)
1,197
Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $146 and $73 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
231
66
Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period
(9,028)
(1,389)
Total comprehensive income
65,399
34,979
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(26)
(44)
Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText
$
65,373
$
34,935
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Retained
Earnings
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income
Non-
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance as of June 30, 2019
269,834
$
1,774,214
(803)
$
(28,766)
$
2,113,883
$
24,124
$
1,215
$
3,884,670
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
184
4,576
—
—
—
—
—
4,576
Under employee stock purchase plans
172
6,008
—
—
—
—
—
6,008
Share-based compensation
—
6,891
—
—
—
—
—
6,891
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
(300)
(12,424)
—
—
—
(12,424)
Dividends declared
($0.1746 per Common Share)
—
—
—
—
(47,006)
—
—
(47,006)
Other comprehensive income - net
—
—
—
—
—
(9,028)
—
(9,028)
Net income for the quarter
—
—
—
—
74,401
—
26
74,427
Balance as of September 30, 2019
270,190
$
1,791,689
(1,103)
$
(41,190)
$
2,141,278
$
15,096
$
1,241
$
3,908,114
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Retained
Earnings
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income
Non-
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance as of June 30, 2018
267,651
$
1,707,073
(691)
$
(18,732)
$
1,994,235
$
33,645
$
1,037
$
3,717,258
Adoption of ASU 2016-16 - cumulative effect
—
—
—
—
(26,780)
—
—
(26,780)
Adoption of Topic 606 - cumulative effect
—
—
—
—
29,786
—
—
29,786
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
494
12,431
—
—
—
—
—
12,431
Under employee stock purchase plans
187
5,569
—
—
—
—
—
5,569
Share-based compensation
—
6,555
—
—
—
—
—
6,555
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
(304)
(11,719)
—
—
—
(11,719)
Issuance of treasury stock
—
(70)
3
70
—
—
—
—
Dividends declared
($0.1518 per Common Share)
—
—
—
—
(40,466)
—
—
(40,466)
Other comprehensive income - net
—
—
—
—
—
(1,389)
—
(1,389)
Non-controlling interest
—
(625)
—
—
—
—
42
(583)
Net income for the quarter
—
—
—
—
36,324
—
44
36,368
Balance as of September 30, 2018
268,332
$
1,730,933
(992)
$
(30,381)
$
1,993,099
$
32,256
$
1,123
$
3,727,030
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
$
74,427
$
36,368
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
109,733
117,207
Share-based compensation expense
6,891
6,555
Pension expense
1,436
1,145
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,127
1,078
Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment
—
7,789
Deferred taxes
6,244
7,769
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees
(682)
(2,372)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
58,431
73,875
Contract assets
(7,201)
(5,346)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,612)
9,732
Income taxes and deferred charges and credits
7,053
12,561
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(62,979)
(40,001)
Deferred revenue
(61,169)
(57,403)
Other assets
5,684
2,444
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
64
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
137,447
171,401
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions of property and equipment
(18,614)
(24,495)
Purchase of Guidance Software, Inc., net of cash acquired
—
(2,279)
Other investing activities
(2,036)
(1,004)
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,650)
(27,778)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP
11,117
18,127
Repayment of long-term debt and revolver
(2,500)
(2,500)
Debt issuance costs
—
(322)
Purchase of Treasury Stock
(12,424)
(11,719)
Purchase of non-controlling interest
—
(583)
Payments of dividends to shareholders
(47,006)
(40,466)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(50,813)
(37,463)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies
(7,711)
428
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period
58,273
106,588
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
943,543
683,991
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$
1,001,816
$
790,579
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
999,298
787,919
Restricted cash included in Other assets
2,518
2,660
Total Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
1,001,816
$
790,579
Notes
(1)
All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
(2)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.
The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.
Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and Special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, Special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.
Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries).
The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.
The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special Charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.
In summary the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.
The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
(In thousands except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP-based
Measures
GAAP-based
% of Total
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Measures
Non-GAAP-
% of Total
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
102,162
$
(383)
(1)
$
101,779
Customer support
29,387
(316)
(1)
29,071
Professional service and other
54,338
(243)
(1)
54,095
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
40,298
(40,298)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)
468,380
67.2
%
41,240
(3)
509,620
73.1
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
81,178
(1,221)
(1)
79,957
Sales and marketing
128,618
(2,116)
(1)
126,502
General and administrative
51,535
(2,612)
(1)
48,923
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,158
(49,158)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
5,101
(5,101)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
132,513
101,448
(5)
233,961
Other income (expense), net
(2,785)
2,785
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
5,154
(7)
28,245
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
74,401
99,079
(8)
173,480
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.27
$
0.37
(8)
$
0.64
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 24% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
74,401
$
0.27
Add:
Amortization
89,456
0.33
Share-based compensation
6,891
0.03
Special charges (recoveries)
5,101
0.02
Other (income) expense, net
2,785
0.01
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
0.09
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(28,245)
(0.11)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
173,480
$
0.64
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended September 30,
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
74,401
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
23,091
Interest and other related expense, net
32,210
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
40,298
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,158
Depreciation
20,277
Share-based compensation
6,891
Special charges (recoveries)
5,101
Other (income) expense, net
2,785
Adjusted EBITDA
$
254,212
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
(In thousands except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP-based
Measures
GAAP-based
% of Total
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Measures
Non-GAAP-
% of Total
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
103,719
$
(75)
(1)
$
103,644
Customer support
30,761
(361)
(1)
30,400
Professional service and other
55,183
(434)
(1)
54,749
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
42,946
(42,946)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)
510,484
68.3
%
43,816
(3)
554,300
74.2
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
83,708
(1,323)
(1)
82,385
Sales and marketing
139,416
(2,006)
(1)
137,410
General and administrative
52,954
(2,419)
(1)
50,535
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,200
(49,200)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
2,232
(2,232)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
157,974
100,996
(5)
258,970
Other income (expense), net
3,191
(3,191)
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
56,309
(24,651)
(7)
31,658
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
71,983
122,456
(8)
194,439
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.27
$
0.45
(8)
$
0.72
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 44% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
71,983
$
0.27
Add:
Amortization
92,146
0.34
Share-based compensation
6,618
0.02
Special charges (recoveries)
2,232
0.01
Other (income) expense, net
(3,191)
(0.01)
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
56,309
0.21
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(31,658)
(0.12)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
194,439
$
0.72
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
71,983
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
56,309
Interest and other related expense, net
32,841
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
42,946
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
49,200
Depreciation
25,000
Share-based compensation
6,618
Special charges (recoveries)
2,232
Other (income) expense, net
(3,191)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
283,938
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
(In thousands except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
GAAP-based
Measures
GAAP-based
% of Total
Adjustments
Note
Non-GAAP-
Measures
Non-GAAP-
% of Total
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
87,703
$
(317)
(1)
$
87,386
Customer support
30,465
(300)
(1)
30,165
Professional service and other
56,796
(524)
(1)
56,272
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
47,477
(47,477)
(2)
—
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /
Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)
440,844
66.1
%
48,618
(3)
489,462
73.4
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
77,470
(1,359)
(1)
76,111
Sales and marketing
120,182
(1,801)
(1)
118,381
General and administrative
50,924
(2,254)
(1)
48,670
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
45,876
(45,876)
(2)
—
Special charges (recoveries)
23,311
(23,311)
(4)
—
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
99,227
123,219
(5)
222,446
Other income (expense), net
1,522
(1,522)
(6)
—
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
29,850
(3,542)
(7)
26,308
GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
36,324
125,239
(8)
161,563
GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$
0.13
$
0.47
(8)
$
0.60
(1)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5)
GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6)
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7)
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 45% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.
(8)
Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Per share diluted
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
36,324
$
0.13
Add:
Amortization
93,353
0.35
Share-based compensation
6,555
0.02
Special charges (recoveries)
23,311
0.09
Other (income) expense, net
(1,522)
(0.01)
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
29,850
0.11
Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes
(26,308)
(0.09)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
161,563
$
0.60
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended September 30,
GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$
36,324
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
29,850
Interest and other related expense, net
34,531
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
47,477
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
45,876
Depreciation
23,854
Share-based compensation
6,555
Special charges (recoveries)
23,311
Other (income) expense, net
(1,522)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
246,256
(3)
The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three months and year ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
Currencies
% of Revenue
% of Expenses*
% of Revenue
% of Expenses*
EURO
22
%
14
%
23
%
14
%
GBP
5
%
5
%
6
%
6
%
CAD
3
%
10
%
4
%
11
%
USD
60
%
53
%
58
%
50
%
Other
10
%
18
%
9
%
19
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
*Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries).