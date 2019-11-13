Perspecta Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

- Revenue of $1.17 billion up 10% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially - Diluted earnings per share up 29% year-over-year; adjusted diluted EPS up 20% - Bookings of $2.3 billion (book-to-bill ratio of 2.0x); trailing-twelve-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x - Raising fiscal year 2020 guidance for revenue, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion