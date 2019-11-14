GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its first quarter fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.
First quarter fiscal 2020 highlights:
- Revenue for the quarter (ended September 30, 2019) was $2.5 million compared to $1.6 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 61% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics.
- Gross margins of 39% compared to 30% in the same quarter of the prior year, and sequentially improved for the third consecutive quarter.
- Net loss of $86,000 during the quarter included $122,000 of stock-based compensation and service fees.
Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "The first quarter financial results highlight the positive impact of our evolving capabilities, which now include Ross Optical, resulting in a year-over-year revenue increase of 61% and positive operating cash flow. During the quarter, we continued deliveries of the three products that went into commercial level production last year and we expect our expanding pipeline of Precision Optics-enabled products to allow for ongoing growth. Our business strategy of enabling leading medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community, who are requiring more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, as well as the rapid proliferation of 3D endoscopes for surgical robotic systems, continues to gain traction."
Dr. Forkey continued, "As we look to the remainder of fiscal 2020, we expect growth from the production of currently commercialized products while continuing to advance our pipeline of engineering projects toward commercialization. Further, we look to build upon the improvements we achieved during the first quarter, where overall gross margins were 39% compared to 30% a year ago. We are working to improve gross margins on our base business and are benefitting from the higher margin profile of Ross Optical. Overall, we maintain a disciplined investment strategy in sales and marketing and engineering capabilities to fuel growth while generating positive cash flows."
The following table summarizes the first quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Revenues
$
2,514,984
$
1,559,458
Gross Profit
974,117
462,507
Operating Expenses
1,059,999
761,287
Net Loss
(86,110)
(299,285)
Loss Per Share:
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
12,832,389
10,261,269
About Precision Optics Corporation
Precision Optics Corporation enables innovation in minimally invasive surgery, diagnostics and treatment through optics and photonics. Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, MicroprecisionTM micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for market-leading medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.
About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and Statements of Operations, Stockholders' Equity and Cash Flows for the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2019
June 30,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
849,135
$
2,288,426
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $246,201 and $246,953 at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)
1,645,765
2,165,107
Inventories
2,071,852
1,734,604
Prepaid expenses
181,106
180,336
Total current assets
4,747,858
6,368,473
Fixed Assets:
Machinery and equipment
2,755,076
2,748,715
Leasehold improvements
683,970
668,446
Furniture and fixtures
168,450
168,450
3,607,496
3,585,611
Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,225,525
3,202,605
Net fixed assets
381,971
383,006
Operating lease right-to-use asset
158,690
-
Patents, net
60,841
54,087
Goodwill
687,664
687,664
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,037,024
$
7,493,230
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of capital lease obligation
$
9,731
$
9,572
Accounts payable
1,036,188
1,174,263
Customer advances
513,623
450,192
Accrued compensation and other
370,296
533,944
Amount due for business acquisition
-
1,443,341
Operating lease liability
54,310
-
Total current liabilities
1,984,148
3,611,312
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
2,535
5,027
Acquisition earn out liability
500,000
500,000
Operating lease liability
104,380
-
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 12,868,639 shares at September 30, 2019 and 12,071,139 shares at June 30, 2019
128,687
120,712
Additional paid-in capital
49,040,377
48,893,172
Accumulated deficit
(45,723,103)
(45,636,993)
Total stockholders' equity
3,445,961
3,376,891
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,037,024
$
7,493,230
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
Three Months
2019
2018
Revenues
$
2,514,984
$
1,559,458
Cost of Goods Sold
1,540,867
1,096,951
Gross Profit
974,117
462,507
Research and Development Expenses, net
152,154
100,798
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
907,845
660,489
Total Operating Expenses
1,059,999
761,287
Operating Loss
(85,882)
(298,780)
Interest Expense
(228)
(505)
Net Loss
$
(86,110)
$
(299,285)
Loss Per Share:
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
12,832,389
10,261,269
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2019
Number of
Common
Additional
Accumulated
Total
Balance, July 1, 2019
12,071,139
$
120,712
$
48,893,172
$
(45,636,993)
$
3,376,891
Issuance of common stock in private placement
760,000
7,600
17,400
–
25,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
12,500
125
8,550
–
8,675
Issuance of common stock for services
25,000
250
44,750
–
45,000
Stock-based compensation
–
–
76,505
–
76,505
Net loss
–
–
–
(86,110)
(86,110)
Balance, September 30, 2019
12,868,639
$
128,687
$
49,040,377
$
(45,723,103)
$
3,445,961
Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2018
Number of
Common
Additional
Accumulated
Total
Balance, July 1, 2018
10,197,139
$
101,972
$
45,484,186
$
(45,022,122)
$
564,036
Issuance of common stock for services
100,000
1,000
(1,000)
–
–
Stock-based compensation
–
–
342,984
–
342,984
Net loss
–
–
–
(299,285)
(299,285)
Balance, September 30, 2018
10,297,139
$
102,972
$
45,826,170
$
(45,321,407)
$
607,735
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
Three Months
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Loss
$
(86,110)
$
(299,285)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from (used in) operating activities -
Depreciation and amortization
22,920
6,956
Stock-based compensation expense
76,505
342,984
Non-cash consulting expense
45,000
–
Changes in operating assets and liabilities -
Accounts receivable, net
519,342
141,203
Inventories, net
(337,248)
30,450
Prepaid expenses
(770)
13,124
Accounts payable
(138,075)
260,043
Customer advances
63,431
(457,138)
Accrued liabilities
(163,648)
(44,767)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,347
(6,430)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Cash paid for business acquisition
(1,443,341)
–
Purchases of fixed assets
(21,885)
(42,809)
Additional patent costs
(6,754)
–
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,471,980)
(42,809)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payment of capital lease obligation
(2,333)
(2,185)
Gross proceeds from exercise of stock options
8,675
–
Gross Proceeds from private placement of common stock
25,000
–
Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities
31,342
(2,185)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,439,291)
(51,424)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
2,288,426
402,738
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
849,135
$
351,314
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
Offering costs included in accrued compensation and other
$
12,250
$
–