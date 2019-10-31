MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues increased 9.9% to $1,393.3 million, compared to $1,267.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 23.1% to $122.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $99.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 3.2% to $44.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $42.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $18.6 million. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.6% to $182.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $156.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.23 on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.24 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.33 on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.23 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt and related costs, and their related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the gain on sale of businesses and its related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues increased 6.9% to $4,079.3 million, compared to $3,816.6 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 9.3% to $359.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $329.0 million for the same period, prior year. Net income increased 6.9% to $157.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $147.2 million for the same period, prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $18.6 million and a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $6.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $10.3 million, pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $9.0 million, and pre-tax U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2% to $539.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $498.1 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.86 on a fully diluted basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.84 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.93 on a fully diluted basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.83 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt and related costs, gain on sale of businesses, and their related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt, gains on sales of businesses, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and their related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of income per common share to adjusted income per common share is presented in table X of this release.
Company Overview
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of September 30, 2019, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,707 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 523 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At September 30, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 10.2% to $462.9 million, compared to $420.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 7.4% to $57.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $53.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 12.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 12.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.1% to $1,381.6 million, compared to $1,327.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.0% to $194.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $187.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.1% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
Rehabilitation Hospital Segment
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 19.9% to $173.4 million, compared to $144.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 45.1% to $36.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $25.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 17.5% for the same quarter, prior year. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $0.8 million. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 12.9% to $488.3 million, compared to $432.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.2% to $92.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $80.3 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 19.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 18.6% for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $3.8 million for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 8.2% to $265.3 million, compared to $245.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 16.0% to $40.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $34.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 15.1% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 14.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 4.1% to $774.1 million, compared to $743.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 4.3% to $111.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $107.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.4% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
Concentra Segment
The financial results for the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 4.3% to $421.9 million, compared to $404.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 13.0% to $77.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $68.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 18.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 17.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 5.0% to $1,231.7 million, compared to $1,173.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 10.5% to $220.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $199.1 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 17.0% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
Stock Repurchase Program
The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2020, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Select Medical repurchased 2,165,221 shares at a cost of approximately $33.2 million, an average cost per share of $15.32, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through September 30, 2019, Select Medical has repurchased 38,089,349 shares at a cost of approximately $347.9 million, or $9.13 per share, which includes transaction costs.
Redemption of 6.375% Senior Notes
On August 30, 2019, Select Medical redeemed its $710.0 million 6.375% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Select Medical funded the redemption price with a portion of the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $550.0 million 6.250% senior notes due August 15, 2026 and a portion of the proceeds from an incremental $500.0 million term loan borrowing under its senior secured credit agreement.
The redemption of the 6.375% senior notes occurred on August 30, 2019, while the issuance of the $550.0 million 6.250% senior notes occurred on August 1, 2019. As a result, Select Medical recognized interest expense on both the 6.250% senior notes and the 6.375% senior notes during August 2019.
Business Outlook
Select Medical is updating its business outlook following the reporting of its third quarter 2019 results. Select Medical now expects for the full year of 2019 consolidated net operating revenues to be in the range of $5.375 billion to $5.425 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2019 to be in the range of $685.0 million to $700.0 million. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.06 and adjusted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.13. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt and related costs, gain on sale of businesses, and their related tax effects.
Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:
- changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in net operating revenues, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;
- the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;
- a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
- acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
- our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions, including the acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks by Concentra, and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
- private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future net operating revenues and profitability;
- the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our net operating revenues and profitability;
- shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
- competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our net operating revenues and profitability;
- the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
- the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
- a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
- other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.
I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
2018
2019
% Change
Net operating revenues
$
1,267,401
$
1,393,343
9.9
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services
1,087,062
1,183,111
8.8
General and administrative
29,975
34,385
14.7
Depreciation and amortization
50,527
52,941
4.8
Income from operations
99,837
122,906
23.1
Loss on early retirement of debt
—
(18,643)
N/M
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
5,432
6,950
27.9
Gain on sale of businesses
2,139
—
N/M
Interest expense
(50,669)
(54,336)
7.2
Income before income taxes
56,739
56,877
0.2
Income tax expense
14,060
12,847
(8.6)
Net income
42,679
44,030
3.2
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
9,762
13,298
36.2
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
32,917
$
30,732
(6.6)
%
Diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$
0.24
$
0.23
____________________________________________________________________________
(1)
Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not Meaningful
II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2018
2019
% Change
Net operating revenues
$
3,816,575
$
4,079,338
6.9
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of services
3,247,606
3,465,353
6.7
General and administrative
90,951
94,401
3.8
Depreciation and amortization
149,022
160,072
7.4
Income from operations
328,996
359,512
9.3
Loss on early retirement of debt
(10,255)
(18,643)
N/M
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
14,914
18,710
25.5
Gain on sale of businesses
9,016
6,532
N/M
Interest expense
(147,991)
(156,611)
5.8
Income before income taxes
194,680
209,500
7.6
Income tax expense
47,460
52,140
9.9
Net income
147,220
157,360
6.9
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
34,053
40,978
20.3
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
113,167
$
116,382
2.8
%
Diluted earnings per common share:(1)
$
0.84
$
0.86
_______________________________________________________________________________
(1)
Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.
N/M
Not Meaningful
III. Earnings per Share
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.
The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:
Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net income
$
42,679
$
44,030
$
147,220
$
157,360
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
9,762
13,298
34,053
40,978
Net income attributable to Select Medical
32,917
30,732
113,167
116,382
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
1,098
1,052
3,729
3,888
Net income attributable to common shares
$
31,819
$
29,680
$
109,438
$
112,494
The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
Net Income Allocation
Shares(1)
Diluted EPS
Net Income Allocation
Shares(1)
Diluted EPS
Common shares
$
31,819
130,447
$
0.24
$
29,680
130,007
$
0.23
Participating securities
1,098
4,501
$
0.24
1,052
4,607
$
0.23
Total
$
32,917
$
30,732
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
Net Income Allocation
Shares(1)
Diluted EPS
Net Income Allocation
Shares(1)
Diluted EPS
Common shares
$
109,438
130,066
$
0.84
$
112,494
130,474
$
0.86
Participating securities
3,729
4,432
$
0.84
3,888
4,509
$
0.86
Total
$
113,167
$
116,382
______________________________________
(1)
Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.
IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
175,178
$
135,963
Accounts receivable
706,676
798,805
Other current assets
110,670
115,525
Total Current Assets
992,524
1,050,293
Operating lease right-of-use assets
—
986,519
Property and equipment, net
979,810
997,467
Goodwill
3,320,726
3,382,656
Identifiable intangible assets, net
437,693
415,763
Other assets
233,512
322,058
Total Assets
$
5,964,265
$
7,154,756
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Payables and accruals
$
661,321
$
649,195
Current operating lease liabilities
—
204,936
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
43,865
15,656
Total Current Liabilities
705,186
869,787
Non-current operating lease liabilities
—
836,205
Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,249,516
3,336,506
Non-current deferred tax liability
153,895
147,567
Other non-current liabilities
158,940
105,251
Total Liabilities
4,267,537
5,295,316
Redeemable non-controlling interests
780,488
953,697
Total equity
916,240
905,743
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,964,265
$
7,154,756
V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(In thousands, unaudited)
2018
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$
42,679
$
44,030
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
2,904
2,461
Depreciation and amortization
50,527
52,941
Provision for bad debts
(475)
386
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(5,432)
(6,950)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
10,160
Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses
(2,149)
5
Stock compensation expense
6,264
6,818
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
3,359
3,143
Deferred income taxes
(401)
(957)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
29,269
(7,552)
Other current assets
(7,263)
3,220
Other assets
(1,856)
2,198
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
50,139
39,251
Income taxes
(3,538)
(15,428)
Net cash provided by operating activities
164,027
133,726
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(1,554)
(207)
Purchases of property and equipment
(39,391)
(34,671)
Investment in businesses
(9,645)
(8,411)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
19
58
Net cash used in investing activities
(50,571)
(43,231)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
155,000
65,000
Payments on revolving facilities
(240,000)
(260,000)
Proceeds from term loans
—
593,683
Payments on term loans
(2,875)
(242,399)
Proceeds from 6.250% senior notes
—
539,176
Payment on 6.375% senior notes
—
(710,000)
Revolving facility debt issuance costs
—
(310)
Borrowings of other debt
10,206
5,052
Principal payments on other debt
(6,450)
(9,948)
Repurchase of common stock
(4,751)
(23,689)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
13
413
Decrease in overdrafts
(1)
(27,259)
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(5,214)
(8,287)
Net cash used in financing activities
(94,072)
(78,568)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
19,384
11,927
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
141,029
124,036
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
160,413
$
135,963
Supplemental information
Cash paid for interest
$
37,040
$
51,181
Cash paid for taxes
17,980
29,231
VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(In thousands, unaudited)
2018
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$
147,220
$
157,360
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
10,734
13,609
Depreciation and amortization
149,022
160,072
Provision for bad debts
(373)
2,344
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(14,914)
(18,710)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
484
10,160
Gain on sale of assets and businesses
(9,129)
(6,349)
Stock compensation expense
17,175
19,431
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
9,845
9,469
Deferred income taxes
(2,092)
(7,247)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
Accounts receivable
23,495
(93,425)
Other current assets
(10,274)
(6,016)
Other assets
4,828
1,259
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
45,884
23,765
Income taxes
9,072
918
Net cash provided by operating activities
380,977
266,640
Investing activities
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(519,258)
(86,269)
Purchases of property and equipment
(121,039)
(123,956)
Investment in businesses
(12,936)
(60,668)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
6,691
183
Net cash used in investing activities
(646,542)
(270,710)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolving facilities
420,000
700,000
Payments on revolving facilities
(585,000)
(720,000)
Proceeds from term loans
779,904
593,683
Payments on term loans
(8,625)
(375,084)
Proceeds from 6.250% senior notes
—
539,176
Payment on 6.375% senior notes
—
(710,000)
Revolving facility debt issuance costs
(1,333)
(310)
Borrowings of other debt
30,134
19,282
Principal payments on other debt
(17,971)
(22,628)
Repurchase of common stock
(5,640)
(37,309)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,633
872
Decrease in overdrafts
(6,172)
(25,083)
Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests
2,926
18,288
Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests
(306,427)
(16,032)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
303,429
(35,145)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
37,864
(39,215)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
122,549
175,178
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
160,413
$
135,963
Supplemental Information
Cash paid for interest
$
134,378
$
149,090
Cash paid for taxes
40,460
58,472
Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks
238,000
—
VII. Key Statistics
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(unaudited)
2018(e)
2019
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
97
100
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
420,108
$
462,892
10.2
%
Number of patient days(b)
243,891
258,089
5.8
%
Number of admissions(b)
8,651
9,051
4.6
%
Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)
$
1,705
$
1,773
4.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
53,292
$
57,247
7.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.7
%
12.4
%
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
26
29
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
144,588
$
173,369
19.9
%
Number of patient days(b)
79,232
89,454
12.9
%
Number of admissions(b)
5,370
6,400
19.2
%
Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)
$
1,582
$
1,724
9.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
25,343
$
36,780
45.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.5
%
21.2
%
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics – end of period(a)
1,649
1,707
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
245,234
$
265,330
8.2
%
Number of visits(b)
2,039,462
2,204,328
8.1
%
Revenue per visit(b)(d)
$
103
$
103
0.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
34,531
$
40,040
16.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.1
%
15.1
%
Concentra
Number of centers – end of period(b)
525
523
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
404,481
$
421,900
4.3
%
Number of visits(b)
2,984,832
3,150,903
5.6
%
Revenue per visit(b)(d)
$
124
$
120
(3.2)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
68,754
$
77,679
13.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.0
%
18.4
%
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient
(c)
Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.
(d)
Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes
(e)
For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the financial results of our reportable segments have been changed to
VIII. Key Statistics
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(unaudited)
2018(e)
2019
% Change
Critical Illness Recovery Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
97
100
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
1,327,236
$
1,381,569
4.1
%
Number of patient days(b)
765,863
779,078
1.7
%
Number of admissions(b)
27,605
27,679
0.3
%
Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)
$
1,716
$
1,757
2.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
186,989
$
194,383
4.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.1%
14.1%
Rehabilitation Hospital
Number of hospitals – end of period(a)
26
29
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
432,675
$
488,301
12.9
%
Number of patient days(b)
233,537
258,795
10.8
%
Number of admissions(b)
16,219
18,253
12.5
%
Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)
$
1,604
$
1,665
3.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
80,314
$
92,545
15.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.6%
19.0%
Outpatient Rehabilitation
Number of clinics – end of period(a)
1,649
1,707
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
743,379
$
774,126
4.1
%
Number of visits(b)
6,251,582
6,462,316
3.4
%
Revenue per visit(b)(d)
$
103
$
103
0.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
107,003
$
111,615
4.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.4%
14.4%
Concentra
Number of centers – end of period(b)
525
523
Net operating revenues (,000)
$
1,173,420
$
1,231,672
5.0
%
Number of visits(b)
8,605,012
9,165,599
6.5
%
Revenue per visit(b)(d)
$
124
$
122
(1.6)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (,000)
$
199,119
$
220,024
10.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.0%
17.9%
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Includes managed locations.
(b)
Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient
(c)
Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.
(d)
Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes
(e)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the financial results of our reportable segments have been changed to
IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(In thousands, unaudited)
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, acquisition costs associated with U.S. HealthWorks, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net income
$
42,679
$
44,030
$
147,220
$
157,360
Income tax expense
14,060
12,847
47,460
52,140
Interest expense
50,669
54,336
147,991
156,611
Gain on sale of businesses
(2,139)
—
(9,016)
(6,532)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(5,432)
(6,950)
(14,914)
(18,710)
Loss on early retirement of debt
—
18,643
10,255
18,643
Income from operations
99,837
122,906
328,996
359,512
Stock compensation expense:
Included in general and administrative
4,683
5,305
12,720
14,849
Included in cost of services
1,581
1,513
4,455
4,582
Depreciation and amortization
50,527
52,941
149,022
160,072
U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs
—
—
2,895
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
156,628
$
182,665
$
498,088
$
539,015
Critical illness recovery hospital
$
53,292
$
57,247
$
186,989
$
194,383
Rehabilitation hospital
25,343
36,780
80,314
92,545
Outpatient rehabilitation
34,531
40,040
107,003
111,615
Concentra
68,754
77,679
199,119
220,024
Other(a)
(25,292)
(29,081)
(75,337)
(79,552)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
156,628
$
182,665
$
498,088
$
539,015
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.
X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of our ongoing operations and provide better comparability of our results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.
Three Months Ended September 30,
2018
Per Share(a)
2019
Per Share(a)
Net income attributable to common shares(a)
$
31,819
$
0.24
$
29,680
$
0.23
Adjustments:(b)
Loss on early retirement of debt and related costs(c)
—
—
12,777
0.10
Gain on sale of businesses
(1,564)
(0.01)
—
—
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
30,255
$
0.23
$
42,457
$
0.33
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
Per Share(a)
2019
Per Share(a)
Net income attributable to common shares(a)
$
109,438
$
0.84
$
112,494
$
0.86
Adjustments:(b)
Loss on early retirement of debt and related costs(c)
4,390
0.03
12,777
0.10
Gain on sale of businesses
(6,432)
(0.05)
(4,543)
(0.03)
U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs
1,002
0.01
—
—
Adjusted net income attributable to common shares
$
108,398
$
0.83
$
120,728
$
0.93
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted
(b)
Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest
(c)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the loss on early retirement of debt and related costs
The redemption of the 6.375% senior notes occurred on August 30, 2019, while the issuance of the $550.0 million
XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliations
Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2019
(In millions, unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per common share expectations
Range
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
Low
High
Net income attributable to Select Medical
$
135
$
143
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
58
61
Net income
193
204
Income tax expense
64
68
Interest expense
202
202
Gain on sale of businesses
(7)
(7)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(25)
(25)
Loss on early retirement of debt
19
19
Income from operations
446
461
Stock compensation expense
27
27
Depreciation and amortization
212
212
Adjusted EBITDA
$
685
$
700
Range
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
Low
High
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.00
$
1.06
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of businesses
(0.03)
(0.03)
Loss on early retirement of debt and related costs(a)
0.10
0.10
Adjusted earnings per common share
$
1.07
$
1.13
_______________________________________________________________________________
(a)
The redemption of the 6.375% senior notes occurred on August 30, 2019, while the issuance of the $550.0 million