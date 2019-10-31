CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,321 million for the third quarter of 2019, versus $1,297 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.15, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $46 million and $0.41, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"Our results for the third quarter reflect the investments we are making throughout the TDS Family of Companies," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "U.S. Cellular is continuing to make improvements to its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is making progress deploying fiber in its new out-of-territory fiber markets.
"At U.S. Cellular subscriber activity built momentum throughout the quarter. Higher inbound roaming revenue and increased postpaid average revenue per user (ARPU) drove revenue growth. U.S. Cellular is progressing with network modernization. U.S. Cellular is readying its network for 5G and many customers with 4G devices are experiencing better network quality and improved speeds. U.S. Cellular is on track to launch 5G service in Iowa and Wisconsin during the first quarter of 2020.
"At TDS Telecom, customer demand for faster broadband speeds and for video connections generated higher residential revenue per connection. The Wireline segment saw growth in revenues from fiber investments which helped offset declines in legacy voice revenue. Wireline continued to expand fiber even deeper into its ILEC markets while also expanding its fiber footprint to attractive out-of-territory markets. Cable operations produced another strong quarter, generating 8% growth in revenues through increased broadband connections, which contributed to a 14% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA."
2019 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2019 results for U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, and TDS are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of October 31, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2019 Estimated Results
U.S. Cellular
TDS Telecom
TDS1
Previous
Current
Previous
Current
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$3,900-$4,100
$3,950-$4,050
$900-$950
Unchanged
$5,025-$5,275
$5,075-$5,225
Adjusted OIBDA2
$725-$875
$750-$850
$280-$310
Unchanged
$1,000-$1,180
$1,025-$1,155
Adjusted EBITDA2
$900-$1,050
$925-$1,025
$290-$320
Unchanged
$1,185-$1,365
$1,210-$1,340
Capital expenditures
$625-$725
Unchanged
$300-$350
Unchanged
$940-$1,090
Unchanged
The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2019 Estimated Results
U.S. Cellular
TDS Telecom
TDS1
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$80-$180
$85-$115
$70-$200
Add back:
Interest expense
115x
—
175
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
710
205
945
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2
$905-$1,005
$290-$320
$1,190-$1,320
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
—
20
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2
$925-$1,025
$290-$320
$1,210-$1,340
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
160
—
160
Interest and dividend income
15
10
25
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)2
$750-$850
$280-$310
$1,025-$1,155
Actual Results
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended
U.S.
Cellular
TDS
Telecom
TDS1
U.S.
Cellular
TDS
Telecom
TDS1
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$
115
$
74
$
132
$
164
$
89
$
175
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
55
23
64
51
16
46
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
170
$
97
$
196
$
215
$
105
$
221
Add back:
Interest expense
87
(2)
128
116
(2)
172
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
524
150
697
640
212
883
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2
$
781
$
245
$
1,021
$
971
$
315
$
1,276
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
13
(7)
5
10
(2)
9
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
(1)
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
—
—
(18)
—
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2
$
793
$
238
$
1,025
$
963
$
313
$
1,267
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
128
—
129
159
—
160
Interest and dividend income
14
9
24
15
8
26
Other, net
—
—
—
(1)
2
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)2
$
651
$
228
$
872
$
790
$
303
$
1,079
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The TDS column includes U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom and also the impacts of consolidating eliminations, corporate operations and non-reportable segments.
2
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2019, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,395,000
4,414,000
4,440,000
4,472,000
4,466,000
Gross additions
163,000
137,000
137,000
179,000
172,000
Feature phones
3,000
5,000
4,000
4,000
3,000
Smartphones
121,000
97,000
98,000
132,000
130,000
Connected devices
39,000
35,000
35,000
43,000
39,000
Net additions (losses)
(19,000)
(26,000)
(32,000)
6,000
(1,000)
Feature phones
(11,000)
(10,000)
(13,000)
(11,000)
(14,000)
Smartphones
9,000
(1,000)
(1,000)
31,000
29,000
Connected devices
(17,000)
(15,000)
(18,000)
(14,000)
(16,000)
ARPU1
$
46.16
$
45.90
$
45.44
$
45.58
$
45.31
ARPA2
$
119.87
$
119.46
$
118.84
$
119.60
$
119.42
Churn rate3
1.38
%
1.23
%
1.26
%
1.29
%
1.29
%
Handsets
1.09
%
0.97
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
1.02
%
Connected devices
3.44
%
3.01
%
3.08
%
3.20
%
3.04
%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
510,000
500,000
503,000
516,000
528,000
Gross additions
70,000
61,000
61,000
66,000
80,000
Net additions (losses)
9,000
(2,000)
(13,000)
(12,000)
1,000
ARPU1
$
34.35
$
34.43
$
33.44
$
32.80
$
32.09
Churn rate3
4.03
%
4.20
%
4.92
%
4.98
%
4.98
%
Total connections at end of period4
4,957,000
4,967,000
4,995,000
5,041,000
5,050,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,310,000
31,310,000
31,310,000
31,469,000
31,469,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
170
$
195
$
102
$
242
$
118
Total cell sites in service
6,554
6,535
6,506
6,531
6,506
Owned towers
4,123
4,116
4,106
4,129
4,119
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
4
Includes reseller and other connections.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
TDS Telecom
Wireline
Residential connections
Voice1
266,100
269,000
271,100
274,100
278,400
Broadband2
242,200
240,200
236,100
235,400
237,100
Video3
57,300
56,200
54,300
54,000
53,100
Wireline residential connections
565,600
565,500
561,500
563,500
568,600
Total residential revenue per connection4
$
49.02
$
47.88
$
48.16
$
47.39
$
47.30
Commercial connections
Voice1
121,200
124,200
127,300
130,500
134,000
Broadband2
20,600
20,600
20,400
20,600
20,700
managedIP5
124,500
128,300
132,000
134,000
138,000
Video3
400
400
400
400
400
Wireline commercial connections
266,600
273,500
280,100
285,400
293,100
Total Wireline connections
832,300
839,000
841,500
848,900
861,700
Cable
Cable residential and commercial connections
Broadband6
174,900
172,600
171,100
167,400
163,600
Video7
98,000
100,300
101,400
102,900
102,100
Voice8
63,900
64,800
65,400
65,200
63,600
managedIP5
1,200
1,100
1,100
1,000
700
Total Cable connections
338,000
338,900
339,000
336,500
330,100
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.
2
The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.
3
The number of Wireline customers provided video services.
4
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
5
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
6
Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.
7
Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.
8
Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
TDS Telecom
Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
(Dollars in millions)
Wireline
$
61
$
55
$
29
$
73
$
41
Cable
20
15
13
19
13
Total TDS Telecom
$
81
$
70
$
42
$
91
$
54
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
2018
2019
vs. 2018
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
U.S. Cellular
$
1,031
$
1,001
3
%
$
2,970
$
2,916
2
%
TDS Telecom
231
234
(1)
%
695
695
–
All Other1
59
62
(4)
%
175
166
5
%
1,321
1,297
2
%
3,840
3,777
2
%
Operating expenses
U.S. Cellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
823
804
2
%
2,319
2,296
1
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
181
160
13
%
524
478
10
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
66
%
13
5
N/M
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
2
—
N/M
—
(18)
98
%
1,011
967
5
%
2,855
2,761
3
%
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
162
157
3
%
467
466
–
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
50
53
(6)
%
150
160
(6)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
(3)
N/M
(7)
(2)
N/M
212
206
3
%
609
624
(2)
%
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
62
65
(3)
%
182
176
3
%
Depreciation and amortization
6
7
(5)
%
23
24
(5)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
69
73
(3)
%
205
200
2
%
Total operating expenses
1,292
1,246
4
%
3,669
3,585
2
%
Operating income (loss)
U.S. Cellular
20
34
(40)
%
115
155
(26)
%
TDS Telecom
20
28
(29)
%
86
71
21
%
All Other1
(11)
(11)
(5)
%
(30)
(34)
13
%
29
51
(43)
%
171
192
(11)
%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
44
42
5
%
129
121
7
%
Interest and dividend income
7
6
15
%
24
18
39
%
Interest expense
(42)
(43)
1
%
(128)
(129)
1
%
Other, net
—
2
N/M
—
1
N/M
Total investment and other income
9
7
34
%
25
11
N/M
Income before income taxes
38
58
(35)
%
196
203
(3)
%
Income tax expense
15
5
N/M
64
48
32
%
Net income
23
53
(57)
%
132
155
(15)
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
5
7
(27)
%
22
36
(39)
%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
$
18
$
46
(62)
%
$
110
$
119
(7)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
112
2
%
114
112
2
%
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders
$
0.15
$
0.41
(63)
%
$
0.96
$
1.06
(9)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116
114
2
%
116
113
2
%
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders
$
0.15
$
0.41
(63)
%
$
0.93
$
1.04
(10)
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
132
$
155
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
697
662
Bad debts expense
80
71
Stock-based compensation expense
47
37
Deferred income taxes, net
23
31
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(129)
(121)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
100
91
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(18)
Other operating activities
4
3
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(42)
(5)
Equipment installment plans receivable
(42)
(88)
Inventory
3
13
Accounts payable
(4)
13
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(2)
(7)
Accrued taxes
37
(3)
Accrued interest
9
11
Other assets and liabilities
(43)
(36)
Net cash provided by operating activities
874
812
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(631)
(447)
Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses
(257)
(10)
Cash received from investments
29
100
Cash paid for investments
(11)
—
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
32
28
Other investing activities
1
4
Net cash used in investing activities
(837)
(325)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(16)
(15)
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(6)
27
U.S. Cellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(8)
7
Repurchase of U.S. Cellular Common Shares
(21)
—
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(57)
(54)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(5)
Other financing activities
8
(2)
Net cash used in financing activities
(103)
(42)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(66)
445
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
927
622
End of period
$
861
$
1,067
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 20191
December 31, 2018
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
853
$
921
Short-term investments
—
17
Accounts receivable
1,116
1,099
Inventory, net
147
150
Prepaid expenses
98
103
Income taxes receivable
3
12
Other current assets
28
28
Total current assets
2,245
2,330
Assets held for sale
9
54
Licenses
2,470
2,195
Goodwill
509
509
Other intangible assets, net
235
253
Investments in unconsolidated entities
511
480
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,353
3,346
Operating lease right-of-use assets
970
—
Other assets and deferred charges
579
616
Total assets
$
10,881
$
9,783
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
September 30, 20191
December 31, 2018
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
21
$
21
Accounts payable
386
365
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
195
197
Accrued interest
20
11
Accrued taxes
63
44
Accrued compensation
111
127
Short-term operating lease liabilities
115
—
Other current liabilities
90
114
Total current liabilities
1,001
879
Liabilities held for sale
1
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
664
640
Long-term operating lease liabilities
931
—
Other deferred liabilities and credits
475
541
Long-term debt, net
2,405
2,418
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
11
11
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,456
2,432
Treasury shares, at cost
(481)
(519)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10)
(10)
Retained earnings
2,680
2,656
Total TDS shareholders' equity
4,646
4,560
Noncontrolling interests
747
733
Total equity
5,393
5,293
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,881
$
9,783
1
As of January 1, 2019, TDS adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, using a modified retrospective method. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
U.S.
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
Cellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
570
$
36
$
247
$
—
$
853
Affiliated cash investments
—
509
—
(509)
—
$
570
$
545
$
247
$
(509)
$
853
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$
2,461
$
741
$
12
$
—
$
3,214
Investment in unconsolidated entities
471
4
46
(10)
511
$
2,932
$
745
$
58
$
(10)
$
3,725
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
2,144
$
1,096
$
113
$
—
$
3,353
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$
19
$
1
$
1
$
—
$
21
Non-current portion
1,592
3
810
—
2,405
$
1,611
$
4
$
811
$
—
$
2,426
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019 vs.
2019
2018
2019 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
Wireline
Operating revenues
Residential
$
83
$
81
3
%
$
245
$
241
2
%
Commercial
41
46
(9)
%
127
140
(9)
%
Wholesale
45
50
(11)
%
139
144
(3)
%
Total service revenues
169
176
(4)
%
512
524
(2)
%
Equipment and product sales
—
—
(19)
%
1
1
(25)
%
169
177
(4)
%
512
526
(3)
%
Operating expenses
Cost of services
68
68
(1)
%
195
200
(2)
%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
(7)
%
1
1
(26)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
52
49
7
%
148
146
2
%
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
120
118
2
%
344
346
(1)
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
33
35
(8)
%
99
108
(8)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
(4)
N/M
(8)
(3)
N/M
153
149
3
%
435
451
(4)
%
Operating income
$
16
$
28
(41)
%
$
78
$
75
4
%
Cable
Operating revenues
Residential
$
52
$
47
9
%
$
152
$
140
9
%
Commercial
10
10
1
%
32
30
6
%
62
58
8
%
184
170
8
%
Operating expenses
Cost of services
27
26
4
%
79
78
1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15
14
6
%
44
42
6
%
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
42
40
5
%
124
120
3
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
17
17
(2)
%
51
52
(3)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
1
(86)
%
1
1
(49)
%
59
58
2
%
175
174
1
%
Operating income (loss)
$
3
$
—
N/M
$
8
$
(4)
N/M
Total TDS Telecom operating income
$
20
$
28
(29)
%
$
86
$
71
21
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$
282
$
349
$
874
$
812
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
238
171
631
447
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$
44
$
178
$
243
$
365
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Income before income taxes and Operating income.
Three Months Ended
CABLE
2019
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
4
$
—
Add back:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
17
17
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
21
18
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
1
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
21
18
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
—
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
20
18
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
17
17
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
1
Operating income (GAAP)
$
3
$
—
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.