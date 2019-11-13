SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019
- The Company officially changed its corporate name to "Trip.com Group Limited" on October 25, 2019 and its ticker to "TCOM" on November 5, 2019. Trip.com Group operates a family of travel brands, which mainly consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar.
- Trip.com Group reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2019.
- Income from operations increased by 52% year-over-year to RMB2.2 billion (US$314 million). Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations increased by 40% year-over-year to RMB2.6 billion (US$369 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
- Operating margin was 21% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 16% in the same period in 2018, and 15% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin reached 25%, the highest margin over the past 6 years.
- Trip.com Group's international businesses (excluding Greater China destinations) sustained robust growth momentum.
- The year-over-year revenue growth rate of international hotel business (excluding Greater China destinations) reached 50% in the third quarter of 2019.
- Trip.com brand's international air ticketing volume maintained triple digit growth for the 12th consecutive quarter.
Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates
For the third quarter of 2019, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB10.5 billion (US$1.5 billion), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2018. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 21% from the previous quarter.
Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 billion (US$576 million), representing a 14% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily due to our brand's extensive global reach, expansion in our global product portfolio, and provision of diversified accommodation choices to prospective customers. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 21% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB3.7 billion (US$521 million), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in international air ticketing and ground transportation ticketing demands. Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.6 billion (US$229 million), representing a 19% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily driven by a significant increase in traffic generated from offline stores and further penetration in lower-tier cities in China. Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 56% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB335 million (US$47 million), representing a 26% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily driven by expansion in corporate customer base and an optimized product mix trend. Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.
Gross margin was 79% for the third quarter of 2019, which remained consistent with that for the same period in 2018 and the previous quarter.
Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 12% to RMB2.8 billion (US$390 million) from the same period in 2018 and increased by 6% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to product development personnel. Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 27% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP product development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 25% of the net revenue for the same period, which increased from 24% in the same period in 2018 and decreased from 28% in the previous quarter.
Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 8% to RMB2.5 billion (US$347 million) from the same period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in expenses relating to sales and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 24% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 23% of the net revenue for the same period, which decreased from 29% in the same period in 2018 and 24% in the previous quarter.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 18% to RMB809 million (US$113 million) from the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses remained consistent with the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 8% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 6% of the net revenue for the same period, which remained consistent with those for the same period in 2018 and decreased from 8% in the previous quarter.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB2.2 billion (US$314 million), compared to RMB1.5 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. Income from operations increased by 52% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB2.6 billion (US$369 million), compared to RMB1.9 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB1.7 billion in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 40% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating margin was 21% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 16% in the same period in 2018, and 15% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin was 25%, compared to 20% in the same period in 2018 and in the previous quarter.
Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB365 million (US$51 million), compared to RMB257 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB336 million in the previous quarter. The change in our effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in the profitability of our subsidiaries that have different tax rates, including certain non-deductible expenses of the fair value changes in equity securities investments.
Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB793 million (US$112 million), compared to net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB1.1 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB403 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB2.3 billion (US$317 million), compared to RMB1.7 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter.
Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.35 (US$0.19) for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.70 (US$0.52) for the third quarter of 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB61.0 billion (US$8.5 billion).
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects the net revenue growth to continue at a year-over-year rate of approximately 8%-13%. This forecast reflects Trip.com Group's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Trip.com Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses Non-GAAP financial information related to product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders, and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which (except for net commission earned) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation" and its share-based compensation charges are not tax deductible, and fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax, recorded under ASU 2016-1. Trip.com Group's management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.
Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using Non-GAAP financial measures is that Non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.
Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's Non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.
About Trip.com Group Limited
Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Trip.com Group Limited
Tel: +86 (21) 3406-4880 X 12229
Email: iremail@trip.com
Trip.com Group Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
USD (million)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
21,530
18,330
2,565
Restricted cash
4,244
3,905
546
Short-term investments
36,753
26,069
3,647
Accounts receivable, net
5,668
9,295
1,300
Prepayments and other current assets
11,199
17,979
2,515
Total current assets
79,394
75,578
10,573
Long-term deposits and prepayments
768
594
83
Land use rights
94
92
13
Property, equipment and software
5,872
5,978
836
Investments
26,874
47,647
6,666
Goodwill
58,026
57,915
8,103
Intangible assets
13,723
13,281
1,858
Other long-term receivable
229
26
4
Right-of-use asset*
-
993
139
Deferred tax assets
850
979
137
Total assets
185,830
203,083
28,412
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
36,011
36,751
5,142
Accounts payable
11,714
13,386
1,873
Salary and welfare payable
3,694
4,387
614
Taxes payable
1,019
1,367
191
Advances from customers
9,472
9,944
1,391
Accrued liability for customer reward program
528
471
66
Other payables and accruals*
6,346
7,812
1,093
Total current liabilities
68,784
74,118
10,370
Deferred tax liabilities
3,838
3,624
507
Long-term debt
24,146
20,600
2,882
Other long-term liabilities
329
257
36
Long-term lease liability*
-
653
91
Total liabilities
97,097
99,252
13,886
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
1,122
157
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity
86,715
100,662
14,083
Non-controlling interests
2,018
2,047
286
Total shareholders' equity
88,733
102,709
14,369
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
185,830
203,083
28,412
* The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02 and ASU No.2018-11, "Leases," beginning January 1, 2019 and elected to utilize the additional
Trip.com Group Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
RMB (million)
USD (million)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Accommodation reservation
3,627
3,410
4,117
576
Transportation ticketing
3,621
3,407
3,721
521
Packaged-tour
1,378
1,051
1,638
229
Corporate travel
267
309
335
47
Others
503
524
688
96
Total revenue
9,396
8,701
10,499
1,469
Less: Sales tax and surcharges
(41)
(10)
(23)
(3)
Net revenue
9,355
8,691
10,476
1,466
Cost of revenue
(1,991)
(1,798)
(2,157)
(302)
Gross profit
7,364
6,893
8,319
1,164
Operating expenses:
Product development ***
(2,491)
(2,642)
(2,790)
(390)
Sales and marketing ***
(2,705)
(2,108)
(2,478)
(347)
General and administrative ***
(688)
(810)
(809)
(113)
Total operating expenses
(5,884)
(5,560)
(6,077)
(850)
Income from operations
1,480
1,333
2,242
314
Interest income
521
562
509
71
Interest expense
(393)
(426)
(423)
(59)
Other loss **
(2,625)
(1,412)
(1,349)
(189)
(Loss)/income before income tax expense,
(1,017)
57
979
137
Income tax expense **
(257)
(336)
(365)
(51)
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates
169
(123)
206
29
Net (loss)/income
(1,105)
(402)
820
115
Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling
(34)
7
(18)
(2)
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-
-
(8)
(9)
(1)
Net (loss)/ income attributable to Trip.com Group
(1,139)
(403)
793
112
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to
(1,561)
(308)
477
67
(Losses)/earnings per ordinary share
- Basic
(16.62)
(5.81)
11.19
1.57
- Diluted
(16.62)
(5.81)
10.83
1.52
(Losses)/earnings per ADS
- Basic
(2.08)
(0.73)
1.40
0.20
- Diluted
(2.08)
(0.73)
1.35
0.19
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
- Basic
68,518,501
69,484,264
70,979,652
70,979,652
- Diluted
68,518,501
69,484,264
75,203,352
75,203,352
- Diluted-non GAAP
80,394,301
77,807,991
79,585,733
79,585,733
*** Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:
Product development
217
215
213
30
Sales and marketing
36
34
34
5
General and administrative
148
144
146
20
** Fair value changes of equity securities investments included in Net (loss)/income is as follow:
Fair value loss of equity securities investments,
2,470
1,339
1,076
150
Trip.com Group Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except % and per share data)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP Result
% of Net
Non-GAAP
% of Net
Non-GAAP
% of Net
Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:
Product development
(2,790)
-27%
213
2%
(2,577)
-25%
Sales and marketing
(2,478)
-24%
34
0%
(2,444)
-23%
General and administrative
(809)
-8%
146
1%
(663)
-6%
Total operating expenses
(6,077)
-58%
393
4%
(5,684)
-54%
Income from operations
2,242
21%
393
4%
2,635
25%
Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax
(1,076)
-10%
1,076
10%
-
0%
Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders
793
8%
1,469
14%
2,262
22%
Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)
10.83
18.73
29.56
Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)
1.35
2.35
3.70
Diluted earnings per ADS (USD)
0.19
0.33
0.52
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP Result
% of Net
Non-GAAP
% of Net
Non-GAAP
% of Net
Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:
Product development
(2,642)
-30%
215
2%
(2,427)
-28%
Sales and marketing
(2,108)
-24%
34
0%
(2,074)
-24%
General and administrative
(810)
-9%
144
2%
(666)
-8%
Total operating expenses
(5,560)
-64%
393
5%
(5,167)
-59%
Income from operations
1,333
15%
393
5%
1,726
20%
Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax
(1,339)
-15%
1,339
15%
-
0%
Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders
(403)
-5%
1,732
20%
1,329
15%
Diluted (losses)/earnings per ordinary share (RMB)
(5.81)
23.81
18.00
Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (RMB)
(0.73)
2.98
2.25
Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (USD)
(0.11)
0.43
0.33
Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
GAAP Result
% of Net
Non-GAAP
% of Net
Non-GAAP
% of Net
Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:
Product development
(2,491)
-27%
217
2%
(2,274)
-24%
Sales and marketing
(2,705)
-29%
36
0%
(2,669)
-29%
General and administrative
(688)
-7%
148
2%
(540)
-6%
Total operating expenses
(5,884)
-63%
401
4%
(5,483)
-59%
Income from operations
1,480
16%
401
4%
1,881
20%
Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax
(2,470)
-26%
2,470
26%
-
0%
Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders
(1,139)
-12%
2,871
31%
1,732
19%
Diluted (losses)/earnings per ordinary share (RMB)
(16.62)
39.68
23.06
Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (RMB)
(2.08)
4.96
2.88
Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (USD)
(0.30)
0.72
0.42
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1477 on September 30, 2019 published by