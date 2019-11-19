NANJING, China, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019
- Revenues from packaged tours in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 18.1% year-over-year to RMB747.1 million (US$104.5 million[1])
- Non-GAAP[2] net income was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to revolve our strategies around the development of our S2B2C ecosystem. As consumer demand for higher-quality products shifts upwards in accordance with increasing purchasing power, it is crucial for Tuniu to increase our standards. Our emphasis on the continual improvement of our product, our service and our technology will be key to increasing user satisfaction rating, which in turn means higher repurchase rate and pricing power for Tuniu. We will leverage our established networks, consisting of both online and offline channels, to distribute Tuniu's high-quality products, namely Niu Tour and Tuniu Selection, to customers across China. By providing superior experiences to our customers, Tuniu will be able to stimulate repurchase rate and propel our growth into a stable upward trajectory."
Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the quarter, growth of packaged tour revenues recovered to double digits. For the third consecutive year, we were able to achieve non-GAAP profitability during our peak season in the third quarter. Our direct-procurement products and local tour operators continue to make increasingly significant financial contribution. Furthermore, Tuniu's commitment to automation has resulted in notable improvements to efficiency and expense control. Going forward, we expect the company to make meaningful steps toward unlocking more value for our customers and shareholders."
Third Quarter 2019 Results
Net revenues were RMB852.5 million (US$119.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7% from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB747.1 million (US$104.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB105.4 million (US$14.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services and service fees received from insurance companies.
Cost of revenues was RMB472.0 million (US$66.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.0% from the corresponding period in 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.4% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 48.7% in the corresponding period in 2018.
Gross profit was RMB380.5 million (US$53.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2018.
Operating expenses were RMB437.3 million (US$61.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB51.6 million (US$7.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB385.7 million (US$54.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB64.3 million (US$9.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.8%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), were RMB61.7 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the improvement in efficiency resulting from the increased level of automation applied in research and product development activities, and optimization of research and product development personnel.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB240.0 million (US$33.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), were RMB204.9 million (US$28.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our offline retail stores.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB138.5 million (US$19.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million), were RMB124.5 million (US$17.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB56.9 million (US$8.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB3.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss was RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net income of RMB28.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB31.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB38.2 million (US5.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.2 billion (US$305.7 million).
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Tuniu expects to generate RMB438.2 million to RMB461.8 million of net revenues, which represents 2% to 7% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Conference Call Information
Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on November 19, 2019, (9:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on November 19, 2019) to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:
US:
+1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
+852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Conference ID: Tuniu 3Q 2019 Earnings Call
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through November 26, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:
US:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10136878
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including over 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, approximately 500 offline retail stores and 34 self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been -- and will continue to be -- significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
560,356
411,124
57,518
Restricted cash
270,670
260,232
36,408
Short-term investments
859,211
1,513,781
211,786
Accounts receivable, net
347,547
520,260
72,787
Amounts due from related parties
696,520
118,037
16,514
Prepayments and other current assets
1,673,584
1,444,967
202,159
Total current assets
4,407,888
4,268,401
597,172
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
1,302,506
1,376,010
192,511
Property and equipment, net
187,360
223,656
31,291
Intangible assets, net
317,885
218,514
30,571
Land use right, net
100,836
99,290
13,891
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net*
-
162,662
22,757
Goodwill
159,409
184,569
25,822
Other non-current assets
81,039
86,993
12,171
Long-term amounts due from related parties
-
523,269
73,208
Total non-current assets
2,149,035
2,874,963
402,222
Total assets
6,556,923
7,143,364
999,394
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
49,312
144,260
20,183
Accounts and notes payable
1,305,610
1,811,032
253,373
Amounts due to related parties
77,159
58,067
8,124
Salary and welfare payable
104,480
91,871
12,853
Taxes payable
23,316
6,665
932
Advances from customers
1,058,946
960,065
134,318
Operating lease liabilities, current*
-
83,834
11,729
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
483,832
698,149
97,675
Total current liabilities
3,102,655
3,853,943
539,187
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current*
-
81,331
11,379
Deferred tax liabilities
19,855
20,047
2,805
Long-term borrowings
4,492
10,486
1,467
Other non-current liabilities
16,069
12,709
1,778
Total non-current liabilities
40,416
124,573
17,429
Total liabilities
3,143,071
3,978,516
556,616
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
69,319
73,270
10,251
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
35
Less: Treasury stock
(304,535)
(311,217)
(43,541)
Additional paid-in capital
9,061,979
9,108,243
1,274,290
Accumulated other comprehensive income
284,079
298,723
41,793
Accumulated deficit
(5,691,409)
(6,020,377)
(842,282)
Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity
3,350,363
3,075,621
430,295
Noncontrolling interests
(5,830)
15,957
2,232
Total Shareholders' equity
3,344,533
3,091,578
432,527
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,556,923
7,143,364
999,394
*On 1 January 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and used the optional transition method to initially apply this
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
632,723
429,482
747,122
104,526
Others
130,408
90,848
105,395
14,745
Net revenues
763,131
520,330
852,517
119,271
Cost of revenues
(371,622)
(287,330)
(472,040)
(66,041)
Gross profit
391,509
233,000
380,477
53,230
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(78,270)
(80,197)
(64,310)
(8,997)
Sales and marketing
(209,563)
(224,582)
(239,973)
(33,573)
General and administrative
(122,936)
(134,389)
(138,456)
(19,371)
Other operating income
15,656
6,925
5,406
756
Total operating expenses
(395,113)
(432,243)
(437,333)
(61,185)
Loss from operations
(3,604)
(199,243)
(56,856)
(7,955)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
38,167
36,645
42,780
5,985
Interest expense
(1,724)
(6,970)
(8,900)
(1,245)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
(9,030)
1,090
(5,190)
(726)
Other income, net
3,017
586
14,847
2,077
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
26,826
(167,892)
(13,319)
(1,864)
Income tax benefit
1,126
738
698
98
Net income/(loss)
27,952
(167,154)
(12,621)
(1,766)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,104)
(444)
(565)
(79)
Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
831
245
(102)
(14)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Tuniu Corporation
31,225
(166,955)
(11,954)
(1,673)
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interest
(204)
(1,033)
(1,518)
(212)
Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
31,021
(167,988)
(13,472)
(1,885)
Net income/(loss)
27,952
(167,154)
(12,621)
(1,766)
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
16,342
7,110
12,276
1,717
Comprehensive income/(loss)
44,294
(160,044)
(345)
(49)
Income/(Loss) per share
Basic
0.08
(0.45)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Diluted
0.08
(0.45)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Income/(Loss) per ADS*
Basic
0.24
(1.35)
(0.12)
(0.03)
Diluted
0.24
(1.35)
(0.12)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,412,795
369,343,738
369,559,765
369,559,765
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
379,333,481
369,343,738
369,559,765
369,559,765
Share-based compensation expenses included are
Cost of revenues
614
1,827
52
7
Research and product development
3,790
4,112
2,065
289
Sales and marketing
556
1,519
119
17
General and administrative
14,731
8,723
13,294
1,860
Total
19,691
16,181
15,530
2,173
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(472,040)
52
-
(471,988)
Research and product development
(64,310)
2,065
513
(61,732)
Sales and marketing
(239,973)
119
34,907
(204,947)
General and administrative
(138,456)
13,294
705
(124,457)
Other operating income
5,406
-
-
5,406
Total operating expenses
(437,333)
15,478
36,125
(385,730)
Loss from operations
(56,856)
15,530
36,125
(5,201)
Net (Loss)/Income
(12,621)
15,530
36,125
39,034
Net (Loss)/Income attributable to ordinary
(13,472)
15,530
36,125
38,183
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to
-Basic
(0.04)
0.10
-Diluted
(0.04)
0.10
Net (loss)/income per ADS (RMB)
-Basic
(0.12)
0.30
-Diluted
(0.12)
0.30
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
-Basic
369,559,765
369,559,765
-Diluted
369,559,765
379,770,193
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(287,330)
1,827
-
(285,503)
Research and product development
(80,197)
4,112
513
(75,572)
Sales and marketing
(224,582)
1,519
34,163
(188,900)
General and administrative
(134,389)
8,723
704
(124,962)
Other operating income
6,925
-
-
6,925
Total operating expenses
(432,243)
14,354
35,380
(382,509)
Loss from operations
(199,243)
16,181
35,380
(147,682)
Net loss
(167,154)
16,181
35,380
(115,593)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(167,988)
16,181
35,380
(116,427)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.45)
(0.32)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
(1.35)
(0.96)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
369,343,738
369,343,738
Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(371,622)
614
-
(371,008)
Research and product development
(78,270)
3,790
399
(74,081)
Sales and marketing
(209,563)
556
34,163
(174,844)
General and administrative
(122,936)
14,731
781
(107,424)
Other operating income
15,656
-
-
15,656
Total operating expenses
(395,113)
19,077
35,343
(340,693)
(Loss)/Income from operations
(3,604)
19,691
35,343
51,430
Net income
27,952
19,691
35,343
82,986
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
31,021
19,691
35,343
86,055
Net income per ordinary share attributable to
-Basic
0.08
0.23
-Diluted
0.08
0.23
Net income per ADS (RMB)
-Basic
0.24
0.69
-Diluted
0.24
0.69
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
-Basic
370,412,795
370,412,795
-Diluted
379,333,481
379,333,481
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary