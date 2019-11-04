Western_Midstream_Partners_LP_Logo.jpg
By Western Midstream Partners, LP

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $121.2 million, or $0.27 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $410.2 million and third-quarter 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) totaling $304.4 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Achieved record West Texas Complex gas throughput of 1.27 Bcf/d for third quarter, representing an 8% sequential-quarter increase
  • Achieved record Delaware Basin water throughput of 580 MBbls/d for third quarter, representing a 13% sequential-quarter increase
  • Achieved record DJ Basin and West Texas oil throughput of 275 MBbls/d for third quarter, representing a 9% sequential-quarter increase
  • Estimated 2019 total capital expenditures near the 2019 low-end guidance range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion
  • Estimated preliminary 2020 outlook to include meaningful year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth and a total capital expenditures reduction

For the third quarter of 2019, WES declared a per-unit quarterly distribution of $0.6200. This represents WES's 27th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and is consistent with WES's 2019 annual distribution growth-guidance range of 5% to 6%. The third-quarter 2019 Coverage ratio(1) was 1.08 times.




(1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio.

"We continue to experience strong throughput growth in the DJ and Delaware Basins, where we are well-positioned to support Oxy's future development plans and service our highly valued third-party customers," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. "Our extensive and highly leverageable assets and dedicated workforce throughout these two basins enable us to pace our growth with that of Oxy and to adopt a renewed focus on attracting meaningful and sustainable third-party business."

Third-quarter 2019 total natural gas throughput(1) averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, representing a 2% sequential-quarter decline and a 6% increase from third-quarter 2018. Excluding the effects of since-resolved downstream constraints impacting our Rockies assets, third-quarter natural gas throughput would have been approximately 110 MMcf/d higher than reported and would have represented a 1% sequential-quarter increase and a 9% increase from third-quarter 2018. Third-quarter 2019 total throughput of crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets(1) averaged 1,191 MBbls/d, representing an 8% sequential-quarter increase and a 28% increase from third-quarter 2018. Third-quarter 2019 capital expenditures(2), including equity investments and excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, totaled $265.2 million on a cash basis and $278.2 million on an accrual basis, with cash maintenance capital expenditures totaling $29.2 million.

PRELIMINARY 2020 OUTLOOK

  • Total capital expenditures are expected to decline 20% – 30%, compared to the midpoint of 2019 guidance
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow approximately 10% year-over-year
  • Maintenance capital is expected to remain largely consistent as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA, compared to 2019

"Our 2020 goals will encompass delivering capital-efficient, organic growth from our DJ and Delaware Basin assets," said Michael Ure. "With our backbone infrastructure in place, we remain committed to driving operational efficiencies alongside additional growth that should enable sustained distribution increases."




(1) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.

(2) Excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CST

WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss third-quarter 2019 results. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 1868618. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Occidental and third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ability to meet financial guidance or distribution growth expectations; the ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; the ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other public filings and press releases. Western Midstream Partners, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen Shults
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Kristen_Shults@Oxy.com
832.636.6000

Jack Spinks
Manager, Investor Relations
Jack_Spinks@Oxy.com
832.636.6000

Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) (GAAP) to WES's Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

WES defines "Distributable cash flow" as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate, and NGLs under WES Operating's commodity-price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA in excess of (less than) customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash, offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, income taxes, and Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, other income, and the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)


Distributable Cash Flow




Three Months Ended

 September 30,


Nine Months Ended

 September 30,

thousands except Coverage ratio


2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio









Net income (loss)


$

125,223



$

198,560



$

512,260



$

446,737


Add:









Distributions from equity investments


71,005



66,493



203,540



145,650


Non-cash equity-based compensation expense


4,137



1,614



10,278



5,766


Non-cash settled interest expense, net


20





20




Income tax (benefit) expense


1,309



15,005



12,679



36,193


Depreciation and amortization


127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757


Impairments


3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286


Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko




12,601



7,407



40,722


Other expense


67,961



33



161,813



184


Less:









Recognized Service revenues – fee based in excess of (less than) customer billings


(3,934)



6,014



(22,230)



8,971


Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


248



65



(1,403)



351


Equity income, net – affiliates


53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874


Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures


29,298



32,620



94,888



81,537


Capitalized interest


8,386



8,449



20,933



25,283


Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes






96



(87)


Other income




655





2,749


Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


8,401



9,399



27,464



27,138


Distributable cash flow


$

304,384



$

308,270



$

980,037



$

821,479


Distributions declared









Distributions from WES Operating


$

283,881





$

843,804




Less: Cash reserve for the proper conduct of WES's business


3,001





6,641




Distributions to WES unitholders (3)


$

280,880





$

837,163




Coverage ratio


1.08


x



1.17


x




(1) 

Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to the assets acquired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in February 2019 (the "Anadarko Midstream Assets" or "AMA").

(2) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.

(3) 

Reflects cash distributions of $0.62000 and $1.84800 per unit declared for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)


Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended

 September 30,


Nine Months Ended

 September 30,

thousands


2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss)


$

125,223



$

198,560



$

512,260



$

446,737


Add:









Distributions from equity investments


71,005



66,493



203,540



145,650


Non-cash equity-based compensation expense


4,137



1,614



10,278



5,766


Interest expense


78,524



48,869



223,872



129,129


Income tax expense


1,309



15,005



12,679



36,193


Depreciation and amortization


127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757


Impairments


3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286


Other expense


67,961



33



161,813



184


Less:









Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


248



65



(1,403)



351


Equity income, net – affiliates


53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874


Interest income – affiliates


4,225



4,225



12,675



12,675


Other income




655





2,749


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


10,601



10,976



33,495



30,950


Adjusted EBITDA


$

410,213



$

385,819



$

1,271,463



$

1,009,103


Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA









Net cash provided by operating activities


$

340,154



$

335,869



$

1,026,685



$

965,195


Interest (income) expense, net


74,299



44,644



211,197



116,454


Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards


141



(55)



789



932


Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net


(3,651)



(1,283)



(6,499)



(4,659)


Current income tax (benefit) expense


(407)



(19,432)



6,078



(47,102)


Other (income) expense, net (3)


(495)



(655)



(1,397)



(2,749)


Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates


4,151



6,184



21,203



19,816


Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net


12,418



56,281



9,750



64,853


Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net


(11,808)



(19,041)



69,390



(61,081)


Other items, net


6,012



(5,717)



(32,238)



(11,606)


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


(10,601)



(10,976)



(33,495)



(30,950)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

410,213



$

385,819



$

1,271,463



$

1,009,103


Cash flow information









Net cash provided by operating activities






$

1,026,685



$

965,195


Net cash used in investing activities






(3,134,643)



(1,798,702)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities






2,133,246



886,796




(1) 

Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

(2) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.

(3) 

Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)


Adjusted Gross Margin




Three Months Ended

 September 30,


Nine Months Ended

 September 30,

thousands


2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin









Operating income (loss)


$

268,725



$

257,554



$

897,713



$

596,635


Add:









Distributions from equity investments


71,005



66,493



203,540



145,650


Operation and maintenance


176,572



129,042



467,832



338,626


General and administrative


30,769



16,022



83,640



47,448


Property and other taxes


15,281



13,146



45,848



41,496


Depreciation and amortization


127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757


Impairments


3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286


Less:









Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


248



65



(1,403)



351


Equity income, net – affiliates


53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874


Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues


23,969



17,485



60,747



50,204


Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


15,619



14,445



47,203



40,334


Adjusted gross margin


$

599,644



$

521,428



$

1,783,814



$

1,371,135


Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets


$

401,380



$

376,131



$

1,226,302



$

1,048,185


Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets


198,264



145,297



557,512



322,950




(1) 

Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

(2) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

 September 30,


Nine Months Ended

 September 30,

thousands except per-unit amounts


2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)

Revenues and other









Service revenues – fee based


$

587,965



$

486,329



$

1,761,483



$

1,311,963


Service revenues – product based


9,476



23,336



45,530



69,421


Product sales


68,248



76,999



214,850



223,939


Other


338



1,236



1,101



1,709


Total revenues and other


666,027



587,900



2,022,964



1,607,032


Equity income, net – affiliates


53,893



54,215



175,483



133,874


Operating expenses









Cost of product


97,800



101,035



334,740



291,009


Operation and maintenance


176,572



129,042



467,832



338,626


General and administrative


30,769



16,022



83,640



47,448


Property and other taxes


15,281



13,146



45,848



41,496


Depreciation and amortization


127,914



97,479



362,977



270,757


Impairments


3,107



27,902



4,294



155,286


Total operating expenses


451,443



384,626



1,299,331



1,144,622


Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


248



65



(1,403)



351


Operating income (loss)


268,725



257,554



897,713



596,635


Interest income – affiliates


4,225



4,225



12,675



12,675


Interest expense


(78,524)



(48,869)



(223,872)



(129,129)


Other income (expense), net (2)


(67,894)



655



(161,577)



2,749


Income (loss) before income taxes


126,532



213,565



524,939



482,930


Income tax expense (benefit)


1,309



15,005



12,679



36,193


Net income (loss)


125,223



198,560



512,260



446,737


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


4,006



47,203



102,789



63,669


Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP


$

121,217



$

151,357



$

409,471



$

383,068


Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):









Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP


$

121,217



$

151,357



$

409,471



$

383,068


Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko




(43,883)



(29,279)



(107,009)


Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)


$

121,217



$

107,474



$

380,192



$

276,059


Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted


$

0.27



$

0.49



$

0.94



$

1.26


Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted


453,021



218,938



402,421



218,935




(1) 

Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

(2) 

Includes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


thousands except number of units


September 30,

 2019


December 31, 

 2018 (1)

Total current assets


$

393,238



$

344,764


Note receivable – Anadarko


260,000



260,000


Net property, plant, and equipment


8,933,834



8,410,353


Other assets


2,591,153



2,442,088


Total assets


$

12,178,225



$

11,457,205


Total current liabilities


$

596,872



$

637,477


Long-term debt


7,730,502



4,787,381


APCWH Note Payable




427,493


Asset retirement obligations


319,178



300,024


Other liabilities


196,598



412,147


Total liabilities


8,843,150



6,564,522


Equity and partners' capital





Common units (453,032,050 and 218,937,797 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively)


3,182,917



951,888


Net investment by Anadarko




1,388,018


Noncontrolling interests


152,158



2,552,777


Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital


$

12,178,225



$

11,457,205




(1) 

Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended

 September 30,

thousands


2019


2018 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss)


$

512,260



$

446,737


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:





Depreciation and amortization


362,977



270,757


Impairments


4,294



155,286


(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net


1,403



(351)


(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps


162,974




Change in other items, net


(17,223)



92,766


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

1,026,685



$

965,195


Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures


$

(947,266)



$

(1,589,653)


Acquisitions from affiliates


(2,007,501)



(254)


Acquisitions from third parties


(93,303)



(161,858)


Investments in equity affiliates


(108,118)



(67,085)


Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates


21,203



19,816


Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties


342



332


Net cash used in investing activities


$

(3,134,643)



$

(1,798,702)


Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs


$

3,950,750



$

2,401,097


Repayments of debt


(1,467,595)



(1,040,000)


Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks


(9,204)



(2,687)


Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units


(855)




Distributions to Partnership unitholders


(688,193)



(372,189)


Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner


(5,200)



(9,446)


Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating


(112,430)



(287,435)


Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko


458,819



156,734


Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko


7,407



40,722


Finance lease payments – affiliates


(253)




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


$

2,133,246



$

886,796


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$

25,288



$

53,289


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


92,142



79,588


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

117,430



$

132,877




(1) 

Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

 September 30,


Nine Months Ended

 September 30,



2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)

Throughput for natural gas assets (MMcf/d)









Gathering, treating, and transportation


523



545



526



531


Processing


3,458



3,273



3,484



3,206


Equity investment (2)


390



301



390



297


Total throughput for natural gas assets


4,371



4,119



4,400



4,034


Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for natural gas assets (3)


172



168



175



171


Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets


4,199



3,951



4,225



3,863


Throughput for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (MBbls/d)









Gathering, treating, transportation, and disposal


908



663



849



470


Equity investment (4)


307



290



308



222


Total throughput for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets


1,215



953



1,157



692


Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (3)


24



19



23



14


Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets


1,191



934



1,134



678


Adjusted gross margin per Mcf for natural gas assets (5)


$

1.04



$

1.03



$

1.06



$

0.99


Adjusted gross margin per Bbl for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (6)


1.81



1.69



1.80



1.75



















(1) 

Throughput and Adjusted gross margin have been recast to include the results attributable to AMA.

(2) 

Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.

(3) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.

(4) 

Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput, 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput, 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn and Saddlehorn throughput, 33.33% share of average FRP throughput, and 15% share of average Panola throughput.

(5) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets.

(6) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,



2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)



Natural gas

(MMcf/d)


Crude oil & NGLs

(MBbls/d)

Produced water

(MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin


1,272



1,096



147



138



580



361


DJ Basin


1,124



1,119



128



103






Equity investments


391



301



307



290






Other


1,584



1,603



53



61






Total throughput


4,371



4,119



635



592



580



361







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)


2019


2018 (1)



Natural gas

(MMcf/d)


Crude oil & NGLs

(MBbls/d)


Produced water

(MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin


1,210



1,020



144



126



538



180


DJ Basin


1,216



1,115



114



104






Equity investments


390



297



308



222






Other


1,584



1,602



53



60






Total throughput


4,400



4,034



619



512



538



180




(1) 

 Throughput has been recast to include the results attributable to AMA.

 

 