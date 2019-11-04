HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $121.2 million, or $0.27 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $410.2 million and third-quarter 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) totaling $304.4 million.
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved record West Texas Complex gas throughput of 1.27 Bcf/d for third quarter, representing an 8% sequential-quarter increase
- Achieved record Delaware Basin water throughput of 580 MBbls/d for third quarter, representing a 13% sequential-quarter increase
- Achieved record DJ Basin and West Texas oil throughput of 275 MBbls/d for third quarter, representing a 9% sequential-quarter increase
- Estimated 2019 total capital expenditures near the 2019 low-end guidance range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion
- Estimated preliminary 2020 outlook to include meaningful year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth and a total capital expenditures reduction
For the third quarter of 2019, WES declared a per-unit quarterly distribution of $0.6200. This represents WES's 27th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and is consistent with WES's 2019 annual distribution growth-guidance range of 5% to 6%. The third-quarter 2019 Coverage ratio(1) was 1.08 times.
(1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio.
"We continue to experience strong throughput growth in the DJ and Delaware Basins, where we are well-positioned to support Oxy's future development plans and service our highly valued third-party customers," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. "Our extensive and highly leverageable assets and dedicated workforce throughout these two basins enable us to pace our growth with that of Oxy and to adopt a renewed focus on attracting meaningful and sustainable third-party business."
Third-quarter 2019 total natural gas throughput(1) averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, representing a 2% sequential-quarter decline and a 6% increase from third-quarter 2018. Excluding the effects of since-resolved downstream constraints impacting our Rockies assets, third-quarter natural gas throughput would have been approximately 110 MMcf/d higher than reported and would have represented a 1% sequential-quarter increase and a 9% increase from third-quarter 2018. Third-quarter 2019 total throughput of crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets(1) averaged 1,191 MBbls/d, representing an 8% sequential-quarter increase and a 28% increase from third-quarter 2018. Third-quarter 2019 capital expenditures(2), including equity investments and excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, totaled $265.2 million on a cash basis and $278.2 million on an accrual basis, with cash maintenance capital expenditures totaling $29.2 million.
PRELIMINARY 2020 OUTLOOK
- Total capital expenditures are expected to decline 20% – 30%, compared to the midpoint of 2019 guidance
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow approximately 10% year-over-year
- Maintenance capital is expected to remain largely consistent as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA, compared to 2019
"Our 2020 goals will encompass delivering capital-efficient, organic growth from our DJ and Delaware Basin assets," said Michael Ure. "With our backbone infrastructure in place, we remain committed to driving operational efficiencies alongside additional growth that should enable sustained distribution increases."
(1) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.
(2) Excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CST
WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss third-quarter 2019 results. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 1868618. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Occidental and third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.
For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ability to meet financial guidance or distribution growth expectations; the ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; the ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other public filings and press releases. Western Midstream Partners, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) (GAAP) to WES's Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.
WES defines "Distributable cash flow" as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate, and NGLs under WES Operating's commodity-price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA in excess of (less than) customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash, offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, income taxes, and Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, other income, and the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Distributable Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands except Coverage ratio
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio
Net income (loss)
$
125,223
$
198,560
$
512,260
$
446,737
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
71,005
66,493
203,540
145,650
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
4,137
1,614
10,278
5,766
Non-cash settled interest expense, net
20
—
20
—
Income tax (benefit) expense
1,309
15,005
12,679
36,193
Depreciation and amortization
127,914
97,479
362,977
270,757
Impairments
3,107
27,902
4,294
155,286
Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko
—
12,601
7,407
40,722
Other expense
67,961
33
161,813
184
Less:
Recognized Service revenues – fee based in excess of (less than) customer billings
(3,934)
6,014
(22,230)
8,971
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
248
65
(1,403)
351
Equity income, net – affiliates
53,893
54,215
175,483
133,874
Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures
29,298
32,620
94,888
81,537
Capitalized interest
8,386
8,449
20,933
25,283
Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes
—
—
96
(87)
Other income
—
655
—
2,749
Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
8,401
9,399
27,464
27,138
Distributable cash flow
$
304,384
$
308,270
$
980,037
$
821,479
Distributions declared
Distributions from WES Operating
$
283,881
$
843,804
Less: Cash reserve for the proper conduct of WES's business
3,001
6,641
Distributions to WES unitholders (3)
$
280,880
$
837,163
Coverage ratio
1.08
x
1.17
x
(1)
Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to the assets acquired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in February 2019 (the "Anadarko Midstream Assets" or "AMA").
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.
(3)
Reflects cash distributions of $0.62000 and $1.84800 per unit declared for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
125,223
$
198,560
$
512,260
$
446,737
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
71,005
66,493
203,540
145,650
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
4,137
1,614
10,278
5,766
Interest expense
78,524
48,869
223,872
129,129
Income tax expense
1,309
15,005
12,679
36,193
Depreciation and amortization
127,914
97,479
362,977
270,757
Impairments
3,107
27,902
4,294
155,286
Other expense
67,961
33
161,813
184
Less:
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
248
65
(1,403)
351
Equity income, net – affiliates
53,893
54,215
175,483
133,874
Interest income – affiliates
4,225
4,225
12,675
12,675
Other income
—
655
—
2,749
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
10,601
10,976
33,495
30,950
Adjusted EBITDA
$
410,213
$
385,819
$
1,271,463
$
1,009,103
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
340,154
$
335,869
$
1,026,685
$
965,195
Interest (income) expense, net
74,299
44,644
211,197
116,454
Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards
141
(55)
789
932
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
(3,651)
(1,283)
(6,499)
(4,659)
Current income tax (benefit) expense
(407)
(19,432)
6,078
(47,102)
Other (income) expense, net (3)
(495)
(655)
(1,397)
(2,749)
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates
4,151
6,184
21,203
19,816
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
12,418
56,281
9,750
64,853
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
(11,808)
(19,041)
69,390
(61,081)
Other items, net
6,012
(5,717)
(32,238)
(11,606)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
(10,601)
(10,976)
(33,495)
(30,950)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
410,213
$
385,819
$
1,271,463
$
1,009,103
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,026,685
$
965,195
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,134,643)
(1,798,702)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,133,246
886,796
(1)
Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.
(3)
Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin
Operating income (loss)
$
268,725
$
257,554
$
897,713
$
596,635
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
71,005
66,493
203,540
145,650
Operation and maintenance
176,572
129,042
467,832
338,626
General and administrative
30,769
16,022
83,640
47,448
Property and other taxes
15,281
13,146
45,848
41,496
Depreciation and amortization
127,914
97,479
362,977
270,757
Impairments
3,107
27,902
4,294
155,286
Less:
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
248
65
(1,403)
351
Equity income, net – affiliates
53,893
54,215
175,483
133,874
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
23,969
17,485
60,747
50,204
Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
15,619
14,445
47,203
40,334
Adjusted gross margin
$
599,644
$
521,428
$
1,783,814
$
1,371,135
Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets
$
401,380
$
376,131
$
1,226,302
$
1,048,185
Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets
198,264
145,297
557,512
322,950
(1)
Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands except per-unit amounts
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Revenues and other
Service revenues – fee based
$
587,965
$
486,329
$
1,761,483
$
1,311,963
Service revenues – product based
9,476
23,336
45,530
69,421
Product sales
68,248
76,999
214,850
223,939
Other
338
1,236
1,101
1,709
Total revenues and other
666,027
587,900
2,022,964
1,607,032
Equity income, net – affiliates
53,893
54,215
175,483
133,874
Operating expenses
Cost of product
97,800
101,035
334,740
291,009
Operation and maintenance
176,572
129,042
467,832
338,626
General and administrative
30,769
16,022
83,640
47,448
Property and other taxes
15,281
13,146
45,848
41,496
Depreciation and amortization
127,914
97,479
362,977
270,757
Impairments
3,107
27,902
4,294
155,286
Total operating expenses
451,443
384,626
1,299,331
1,144,622
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
248
65
(1,403)
351
Operating income (loss)
268,725
257,554
897,713
596,635
Interest income – affiliates
4,225
4,225
12,675
12,675
Interest expense
(78,524)
(48,869)
(223,872)
(129,129)
Other income (expense), net (2)
(67,894)
655
(161,577)
2,749
Income (loss) before income taxes
126,532
213,565
524,939
482,930
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,309
15,005
12,679
36,193
Net income (loss)
125,223
198,560
512,260
446,737
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,006
47,203
102,789
63,669
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
$
121,217
$
151,357
$
409,471
$
383,068
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
$
121,217
$
151,357
$
409,471
$
383,068
Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko
—
(43,883)
(29,279)
(107,009)
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
$
121,217
$
107,474
$
380,192
$
276,059
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted
$
0.27
$
0.49
$
0.94
$
1.26
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted
453,021
218,938
402,421
218,935
(1)
Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.
(2)
Includes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
thousands except number of units
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018 (1)
Total current assets
$
393,238
$
344,764
Note receivable – Anadarko
260,000
260,000
Net property, plant, and equipment
8,933,834
8,410,353
Other assets
2,591,153
2,442,088
Total assets
$
12,178,225
$
11,457,205
Total current liabilities
$
596,872
$
637,477
Long-term debt
7,730,502
4,787,381
APCWH Note Payable
—
427,493
Asset retirement obligations
319,178
300,024
Other liabilities
196,598
412,147
Total liabilities
8,843,150
6,564,522
Equity and partners' capital
Common units (453,032,050 and 218,937,797 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively)
3,182,917
951,888
Net investment by Anadarko
—
1,388,018
Noncontrolling interests
152,158
2,552,777
Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital
$
12,178,225
$
11,457,205
(1)
Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
thousands
2019
2018 (1)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
512,260
$
446,737
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and amortization
362,977
270,757
Impairments
4,294
155,286
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
1,403
(351)
(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps
162,974
—
Change in other items, net
(17,223)
92,766
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,026,685
$
965,195
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
$
(947,266)
$
(1,589,653)
Acquisitions from affiliates
(2,007,501)
(254)
Acquisitions from third parties
(93,303)
(161,858)
Investments in equity affiliates
(108,118)
(67,085)
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates
21,203
19,816
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
342
332
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(3,134,643)
$
(1,798,702)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs
$
3,950,750
$
2,401,097
Repayments of debt
(1,467,595)
(1,040,000)
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
(9,204)
(2,687)
Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units
(855)
—
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
(688,193)
(372,189)
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
(5,200)
(9,446)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating
(112,430)
(287,435)
Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko
458,819
156,734
Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko
7,407
40,722
Finance lease payments – affiliates
(253)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
2,133,246
$
886,796
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
25,288
$
53,289
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
92,142
79,588
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
117,430
$
132,877
(1)
Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Throughput for natural gas assets (MMcf/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
523
545
526
531
Processing
3,458
3,273
3,484
3,206
Equity investment (2)
390
301
390
297
Total throughput for natural gas assets
4,371
4,119
4,400
4,034
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for natural gas assets (3)
172
168
175
171
Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets
4,199
3,951
4,225
3,863
Throughput for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering, treating, transportation, and disposal
908
663
849
470
Equity investment (4)
307
290
308
222
Total throughput for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets
1,215
953
1,157
692
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (3)
24
19
23
14
Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets
1,191
934
1,134
678
Adjusted gross margin per Mcf for natural gas assets (5)
$
1.04
$
1.03
$
1.06
$
0.99
Adjusted gross margin per Bbl for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets (6)
1.81
1.69
1.80
1.75
(1)
Throughput and Adjusted gross margin have been recast to include the results attributable to AMA.
(2)
Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.
(3)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of September 30, 2019.
(4)
Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput, 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput, 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn and Saddlehorn throughput, 33.33% share of average FRP throughput, and 15% share of average Panola throughput.
(5)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets.
(6)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs, and produced-water assets.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Natural gas
(MMcf/d)
Crude oil & NGLs
(MBbls/d)
Produced water
(MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
1,272
1,096
147
138
580
361
DJ Basin
1,124
1,119
128
103
—
—
Equity investments
391
301
307
290
—
—
Other
1,584
1,603
53
61
—
—
Total throughput
4,371
4,119
635
592
580
361
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
2019
2018 (1)
Natural gas
(MMcf/d)
Crude oil & NGLs
(MBbls/d)
Produced water
(MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
1,210
1,020
144
126
538
180
DJ Basin
1,216
1,115
114
104
—
—
Equity investments
390
297
308
222
—
—
Other
1,584
1,602
53
60
—
—
Total throughput
4,400
4,034
619
512
538
180
(1)
Throughput has been recast to include the results attributable to AMA.