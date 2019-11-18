3.1 Billion Parcels to Expand Market Share 2.3 pts to 18.9%
Adjusted Net Income Increased 24.6% to Reach RMB1.32 Billion
SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019[1]. The Company beat market expectations by generating parcel volume growth of 45.9%, or 18.4 percentage points faster than the industry average. Market share by parcel volume expanded to 18.9% during the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income increased 24.6% to reach RMB1,318.5 million.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB5,265.8 million (US$736.7 million), an increase of 24.4% from RMB4,234.6 million in the same period of 2018
- Gross profit was RMB1,596.9 million (US$223.4 million), an increase of 20.5% from RMB1,325.3 million in the same period of 2018
- Net income was RMB 1,307.7 million (US$183.0 million), an increase of 23.4% from RMB 1,059.4 million in the same period of 2018
- Adjusted EBITDA[2] was RMB1,887.5 million (US$264.1 million), an increase of 28.1% from RMB1,473.1 million in the same period of 2018
- Adjusted net income[3] was RMB 1,318.5 million (US$184.5 million), an increase of 24.6% from RMB1,058.5 million in the same period of 2018
- Basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.67 (US$0.23), an increase of 23.7% and 24.6% from RMB1.35 and RMB1.34 in the same period of 2018, respectively
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share[5] attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.69 (US$0.24), an increase of 25.2% and 26.1% from RMB1.35 and RMB1.34 in the same period of 2018, respectively
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,417.7 million (US$198.3 million), compared with RMB911.7 million in the same period of 2018
Operational Highlights for Third quarter 2019
- Parcel volume was 3,057.9 million, an increase of 45.9% from 2,095.9 million in the same period of 2018
- Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 30,000 as of September 30, 2019, while the number of direct network partners was approximately 4,750 as of September 30, 2019
- Number of line-haul vehicles was over 6,600 as of September 30, 2019, which included over 5,700 self-owned vehicles and over 900 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics Ltd., a transportation operator that works exclusively for ZTO. Among the 6,600 vehicles, over 3,950 were high capacity 15-to-17-meter-long trailer trucks compared to over 3,150 as of June 30, 2019
- Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 2,400 as of September 30, 2019
- Number of sorting hubs was 89 as of September 30, 2019, among which 80 are operated by the Company and the other nine by the Company's network partners
[1] An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at ir.zto.com.
[2] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations
[3] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary in which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations
[4] One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share
[5] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively.
Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "ZTO's market share by parcel volume expanded 2.3 percentage points to 18.9% during the third quarter of 2019. With the strong partnership with thousands of our network partners, ZTO delivered sound execution on our corporate strategy by maintaining high quality of services and achieving targeted net earnings growth as we continue to strengthen our industry leadership."
Mr. Lai added, "Since the founding of our business 17 years ago, we have followed the philosophy of taking control of our own destiny and invest wisely in the future. Throughout the years, we have consistently built infrastructure that are suitable to the stage of market development and operational needs, and we have not only cumulated valuable resources but also developed ability to leverage and maximize value creation and recreation by consolidating resources and expand on our product and service capabilities. We believe that the Chinese express delivery industry and the Chinese logistic industry have great potential for further steady growth as Chinese economy continue to expand. ZTO is on one hand focusing on execution of our near-term strategies surrounding last mile effectiveness including courier advantages, we are also working towards our longer-term goal of becoming a world-leading comprehensive logistics service provider."
Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, added, "ZTO is increasingly benefiting from its brand recognition for wide service coverage and deep penetration into the Chinese express delivery industry. We are on track to deliver another year of strong volume and solid profit growth based on the first three quarters performances and the most recent assessment of the market and operational conditions for the rest of 2019. Supported by the increase in economies of scale, consistent cost productivity gain and corporate structure efficiency, we are able to dampen the impact of price pressure and achieve healthy net income growth. Combined sorting hub and line-haul transportation costs per parcel declined 10.7% year over year, and corporate SG&A, excluding share-based compensation, was 5.3% of total revenues down from 5.6% last year. Adjusted net income rose 24.6% to RMB1.32 billion, and cash from operating activities rose 55.5% to RMB1.42 billion."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
RMB
%
RMB
US$
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Express delivery services
3,688,358
87.1
4,675,993
654,195
88.8
10,439,890
87.2
13,499,267
1,888,617
88.4
Freight forwarding services
291,153
6.9
274,356
38,384
5.2
886,216
7.4
913,758
127,839
6.0
Sale of accessories
199,997
4.7
276,452
38,677
5.3
560,059
4.7
777,859
108,826
5.1
Others
55,088
1.3
38,959
5,451
0.7
90,754
0.7
72,546
10,150
0.5
Total revenues
4,234,596
100.0
5,265,760
736,707
100.0
11,976,919
100.0
15,263,430
2,135,432
100.0
Revenues were RMB5,265.8 million (US$736.7 million), an increase of 24.4% from RMB4,234.6 million in the same period of 2018. Revenue from express delivery services increased by 26.8% compared to the same period of 2018, mainly driven by a 45.9% increase in parcel volume and partially offset by a 13.2% decrease in unit price per parcel largely for incremental volume incentives in response to competition. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased 5.8% when compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in revenue from sales of accessories was in-line with the increase in the sale of thermal paper used for the printing of digital waybills. Other revenues are mainly associated with equipment sales, financing services and advertising services.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
(in thousands, except percentages)
Line-haul transportation cost
1,354,209
32.0
1,783,180
249,476
33.9
3,810,114
31.8
5,073,052
709,746
33.2
Sorting hub cost
765,863
18.1
978,417
136,886
18.6
2,154,262
18.0
2,823,387
395,007
18.5
Freight forwarding cost
281,967
6.7
265,426
37,134
5.0
853,985
7.1
893,823
125,050
5.9
Cost of accessories sold
119,211
2.8
138,112
19,323
2.6
333,651
2.8
414,169
57,944
2.7
Other costs
388,032
9.2
503,686
70,468
9.6
1,010,213
8.4
1,433,901
200,610
9.4
Total cost of revenues
2,909,282
68.8
3,668,821
513,287
69.7
8,162,225
68.1
10,638,332
1,488,357
69.7
Total cost of revenues was RMB3,668.8 million (US$ 513.3million), an increase of 26.1% from RMB2,909.3 million in the same period last year.
- Line haul transportation cost was RMB1,783.2 million (US$249.5 million), an increase of 31.7% from RMB1,354.2 million in the same period last year. Higher usage of self-owned fleet with increasing number of higher-capacity trailer trucks, improved line-haul route planning and better load rate enhanced the transportation cost leverage.
- Sorting hub operating cost was RMB978.4 million (US$136.9 million), an increase of 27.8% or RMB 212.6 million from RMB765.9 million in the same period last year. Of this increase: (i) RMB130.1 million (US$18.2 million) was associated with sorting hub labor costs, the headcount of sorting hub workers increased 16.7% year over year, much slower than the 45.9% volume increase; and (ii) RMB40.8 million (US$5.7 million) came from depreciation costs associated with the newly installed automated sorting equipment. As of September 30, 2019, 208 sets of automated sorting equipment have been put into use, compared to 78 sets as of September 30, 2018.
- Cost of accessories was RMB138.1 million (US$19.3 million), an increase of 15.9% from RMB119.2 million in the same period last year.
- Other costs were RMB503.7 million (US$70.5 million), an increase of RMB115.7 million (US$16.2 million) compared to the same period last year, which mainly resulted from (i) an increase of RMB66.4 million (US$9.3 million) in dispatching costs associated with serving enterprise customers, (ii) an increase of RMB57.8 million (US$8.1 million) in expenses related to IT and technology development. The Company increased its level of investment in IT research and development to support digitized operational management.
Gross Profit was RMB1,596.9 million (US$223.4 million), an increase of 20.5% from RMB1,325.3million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate decreased one percentage point to 30.3% from 31.3% year over year, as a net result of parcel volume growth, increase in volume incentives and cost productivity gains.
Total Operating Expenses were RMB196.4 million (US$27.5 million), compared to RMB233.6 million in the same period last year.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB290.9 million (US$40.7 million), compared to RMB249.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and accrued performance-based bonuses from RMB142.4 million to RMB154.3 million (US$21.6 million). Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense accounted for 5.3% of total revenues compared to 5.6% during the same period last year.
- Other operating income, net was RMB94.5 million (US$13.2 million) for the quarter which was mainly consisted of government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB84.8 million (US$11.9 million) received in the third quarter of 2019
Income from operations was RMB1,400.5 million (US$195.9 million), an increase of 28.3% from RMB1,091.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate increased by 0.8 percentage point to 26.6% year over year while the gross margin rate decreased by 1.0 percentage points. This demonstrated sound corporate cost control and healthy economy of scale.
Interest income was RMB146.4 million (US$20.5 million), compared with RMB124.0 million in the same period in 2018.
Foreign currency exchange gain, before tax was RMB28.5million (US$4.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, resulted from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Chinese renminbi in the third quarter of 2019.
Income tax expenses were RMB266.3 million (US$37.3 million) and the effective income tax rate was 16.9% for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income was RMB1,307.7 million (US$183.0 million), an increase of 23.4% from RMB1,059.4 million in the same period last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.67 (US$0.23), compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.35 and RMB1.34in the same period last year, respectively.
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.69 (US$0.24), compared with adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.35 and RMB1.34 in the same period last year, respectively.
Adjusted net income was RMB1,318.5 million (US$184.5 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB1,058.5 million during the same period last year.
EBITDA was RMB1,876.7 million (US$262.6 million), compared with RMB1,475.1 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB1,887.5 million (US$264.1 million), compared to RMB1,473.1 million in the same period last year.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,417.7 million (US$198.3 million), compared with RMB911.7 million in the same period last year.
Business Outlook
The Company makes no changes to its previously stated annual guidance: parcel volume for 2019 is expected to be in the range of 11.51 billion to 11.93 billion, representing a 35% to 40% increase year over year, and the Company's adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of RMB4.8 billion to RMB5.2 billion, representing a 14.3% to 23.8% increase from the same period of 2018. Above estimates are subject to change.
Company Share Purchase
On November 15, 2018, the Company announced a new share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. The Company expects to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance. As of September 30, 2019, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 7,716,436 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$17.33, including repurchase commissions.
The Company believes that the share repurchase program represents ZTO's confidence in the overall market opportunities as well as ZTO's solid operating fundamentals and financial strength for sustained profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Conference Call Information
ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 18, 2019 or 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
852-5808-1995
Mainland China:
4001-206-115
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
8033711
Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessible through November 25, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
10133925
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the third quarter of 2019, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. The financial results to which this news release is related are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Revenues
4,234,596
5,265,760
736,707
11,976,919
15,263,430
2,135,432
Cost of revenues
(2,909,282)
(3,668,821)
(513,287)
(8,162,225)
(10,638,332)
(1,488,357)
Gross profit
1,325,314
1,596,939
223,420
3,814,694
4,625,098
647,075
Operating income (expenses):
Selling, general and administrative
(249,493)
(290,893)
(40,697)
(934,292)
(1,154,021)
(161,453)
Other operating income, net
15,918
94,469
13,217
98,598
182,102
25,477
Total operating expenses
(233,575)
(196,424)
(27,480)
(835,694)
(971,919)
(135,976)
Income from operations
1,091,739
1,400,515
195,940
2,979,000
3,653,179
511,099
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
123,995
146,372
20,478
255,024
437,313
61,182
Interest expense
(4)
-
-
(780)
-
-
Gain/(loss) on disposal of
12,904
-
-
562,637
(529)
(74)
Foreign currency exchange
40,382
28,511
3,989
39,530
24,850
3,477
Income before income tax,
1,269,016
1,575,398
220,407
3,835,411
4,114,813
575,684
Income tax expense
(201,355)
(266,297)
(37,256)
(706,494)
(746,958)
(104,503)
Share of loss in equity method
(8,286)
(1,420)
(199)
(19,859)
(13,433)
(1,879)
Net income
1,059,375
1,307,681
182,952
3,109,058
3,354,422
469,302
Net income/(loss) attributable
262
(153)
(21)
(1,575)
(6,700)
(937)
Net income attributable to
1,059,637
1,307,528
182,931
3,107,483
3,347,722
468,365
Net earnings per share
Basic
1.35
1.67
0.23
4.20
4.27
0.60
Diluted
1.34
1.67
0.23
4.19
4.26
0.60
Weighted average shares used
Basic
787,163,859
782,011,037
782,011,037
739,967,814
784,701,835
784,701,835
Diluted
788,144,763
782,389,377
782,389,377
740,779,797
784,981,054
784,981,054
Other comprehensive income,
Foreign currency translation
556,140
480,712
67,254
844,123
429,859
60,139
Comprehensive income
1,615,515
1,788,393
250,206
3,953,181
3,784,281
529,441
Comprehensive income
262
(153)
(21)
(1,575)
(6,700)
(937)
Comprehensive income
1,615,777
1,788,240
250,185
3,951,606
3,777,581
528,504
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:
As of
December 31,
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,622,554
5,058,640
707,730
Restricted cash
400
912
128
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
596,995
538,063
75,278
Financing receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
517,983
477,259
66,771
Short-term investment
13,599,852
11,304,068
1,581,497
Inventories
43,813
35,954
5,030
Advances to suppliers
337,874
341,216
47,738
Prepayments and other current assets
1,507,996
1,666,941
233,213
Amounts due from related parties
6,600
87,017
12,174
Total current assets
21,234,067
19,510,070
2,729,559
Investments in equity investees
2,207,410
2,228,272
311,747
Property and equipment, net
9,035,704
10,906,604
1,525,890
Land use rights, net
1,969,176
2,309,558
323,119
Intangible assets, net
54,227
49,578
6,936
Right-of-use assets6
-
726,375
101,624
Goodwill
4,241,541
4,241,541
593,413
Deferred tax assets
318,063
360,334
50,413
Other non-current assets
622,669
2,149,305
300,697
TOTAL ASSETS
39,682,857
42,481,637
5,943,398
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
1,311,807
1,071,867
149,960
Advances from customers
436,710
990,764
138,613
Income tax payable
405,683
117,064
16,378
Amounts due to related parties
132,216
44,548
6,232
Lease liabilities6
-
281,352
39,363
Acquisition consideration payable
19,581
22,942
3,210
Dividends payable
1,699
1,672
234
Other current liabilities
2,833,769
2,948,569
412,520
Total current liabilities
5,141,465
5,478,778
766,510
Lease liabilities [6]
-
365,715
51,165
Deferred tax liabilities
157,940
154,236
21,578
Acquisition consideration payable
22,942
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
90,961
94,562
13,230
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,413,308
6,093,291
852,483
[6] In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessees to
As of
December 31,
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares
523
517
72
Additional paid-in capital
24,137,681
22,325,786
3,123,492
Treasury shares, at cost
(1,545,077)
(1,436,767)
(201,011)
Retained earnings
11,052,395
14,400,117
2,014,650
Accumulated other comprehensive income
571,716
1,001,575
140,125
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity
34,217,238
36,291,228
5,077,328
Noncontrolling interests
52,311
97,118
13,587
Total Equity
34,269,549
36,388,346
5,090,915
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
39,682,857
42,481,637
5,943,398
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
911,741
1,417,706
198,345
2,601,711
4,043,780
565,746
Net cash used in investing activities[7]
(2,295,672)
(4,015,458)
(561,783)
(9,542,593)
(1,621,341)
(226,834)
Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing
1,380,280
511,528
71,565
7,195,347
(1,995,524)
(279,184)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
101,353
33,113
4,633
243,160
9,683
1,355
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash
97,702
(2,053,111)
(287,240)
497,625
436,598
61,083
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
6,173,657
7,112,663
995,098
5,773,734
4,622,954
646,775
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
6,271,359
5,059,552
707,858
6,271,359
5,059,552
707,858
[7] The amount of cash provided by investing activities mainly includes mature of the fixed term bank deposits with an
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net income
1,059,375
1,307,681
182,952
3,109,058
3,354,422
469,302
Add:
Share-based compensation expense
10,876
10,800
1,511
238,603
305,865
42,792
(Gain)/loss on disposal of equity
(11,756)
-
-
(436,277)
529
74
Adjusted net income
1,058,495
1,318,481
184,463
2,911,384
3,660,816
512,168
Net income
1,059,375
1,307,681
182,952
3,109,058
3,354,422
469,302
Add:
Depreciation
202,669
288,749
40,397
565,066
843,581
118,021
Amortization
11,709
13,951
1,952
35,072
39,920
5,585
Interest expenses
4
-
-
780
-
-
Income tax expenses
201,355
266,297
37,256
706,494
746,958
104,503
EBITDA
1,475,112
1,876,678
262,557
4,416,470
4,984,881
697,411
Add:
Share-based compensation expense
10,876
10,800
1,511
238,603
305,865
42,792
(Gain)/loss on disposal of equity
(12,904)
-
-
(562,637)
529
74
Adjusted EBITDA
1,473,084
1,887,478
264,068
4,092,436
5,291,275
740,277
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2019
2018
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net income attributable to ordinary
1,059,637
1,307,528
182,931
3,107,483
3,347,722
468,365
Add:
Share-based compensation expense
10,876
10,800
1,511
238,603
305,865
42,792
(Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees,
(11,756)
-
-
(436,277)
529
74
Adjusted net income attributable to
1,058,757
1,318,328
184,442
2,909,809
3,654,116
511,231
Weighted average shares used in
Basic
787,163,859
782,011,037
782,011,037
739,967,814
784,701,835
784,701,835
Diluted
788,144,763
782,389,377
782,389,377
740,779,797
784,981,054
784,981,054
Net earnings per share attributable
Basic
1.35
1.67
0.23
4.20
4.27
0.60
Diluted
1.34
1.67
0.23
4.19
4.26
0.60
Adjusted net earnings per share attributable
Basic
1.35
1.69
0.24
3.93
4.66
0.65
Diluted
1.34
1.69
0.24
3.93
4.66
0.65
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86-21-6978 7037
E-mail: ir@zto.com